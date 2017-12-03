Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel circuito Future: Gli Italiani in gara 04 Dicembre 2017. Live dettagliato

03/12/2017 21:38 Nessun commento
Francesco Ferrari nella foto
Francesco Ferrari nella foto

EGY Egypt F37 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Mateusz Kowalczyk POL [5] vs. Georg Winkler ITA [11] ore 10:00

Lukasz Kozielski POL [7] vs. Nicolas Carlone ITA Non prima delle ore 11:30

Erroll Lawrence USA [8] vs. Manfred Fellin ITA [12] Non prima delle ore 11:30



TUN Tunisia F38 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Daniele Catini ITA [6] vs. Ercole Di Ianni ITA # incontro dalle ore

Andres Fernandez Canovas ESP [2] vs. Alessio De Bernardis ITA ore

Giuliano Benedetti ITA [8] vs. Benjamin Niv BUL ore



DOM Dominican Republic F2 – $15,000 – Hard – TDQ
Benjamin Hannestad DEN [4] vs. Arturo Dell’Eva ITA [15] ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUR Turkey F46 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Jakob Johansson-Holm SWE [8] vs. Michelangelo Endrizzi ITA ore 08:15

Il match deve ancora iniziare



QAT Qatar F4 – $15,000 – Hard – TDQ
Francesco Ferrari ITA [8] vs. Sam Taylor SWE 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Mirko Cutuli ITA [5] vs. Jaimee Floyd Angele FRA [15] 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,