Italiani nel circuito Future: Gli Italiani in gara 04 Dicembre 2017. Live dettagliato
Egypt F37 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Mateusz Kowalczyk [5] vs. Georg Winkler [11] ore 10:00
Lukasz Kozielski [7] vs. Nicolas Carlone Non prima delle ore 11:30
Erroll Lawrence [8] vs. Manfred Fellin [12] Non prima delle ore 11:30
Tunisia F38 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Daniele Catini [6] vs. Ercole Di Ianni # incontro dalle ore
Andres Fernandez Canovas [2] vs. Alessio De Bernardis ore
Giuliano Benedetti [8] vs. Benjamin Niv ore
Dominican Republic F2 – $15,000 – Hard – TDQ
Benjamin Hannestad [4] vs. Arturo Dell’Eva [15] ore
Turkey F46 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Jakob Johansson-Holm [8] vs. Michelangelo Endrizzi ore 08:15
Qatar F4 – $15,000 – Hard – TDQ
Francesco Ferrari [8] vs. Sam Taylor 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00
Mirko Cutuli [5] vs. Jaimee Floyd Angele [15] 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00
TAG: Circuito Future, Italiani nei Future
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit