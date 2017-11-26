Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel circuito Future: Gli Italiani in gara 27 Novembre 2017. Live dettagliato

26/11/2017 19:59 Nessun commento
Manfred Fellin nella foto
Manfred Fellin nella foto

EGY Egypt F36 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Dominik Barton CZE vs. Georg Winkler ITA [10] Non prima delle ore 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Roman Boychuk UKR [7] vs. Manfred Fellin ITA [12] # incontro dalle ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CZE Czech Republic F12 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno Quali
Jakub Novak CZE vs. Andres Gabriel Ciurletti ITA [13] Non prima delle ore 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,