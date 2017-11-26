Challenger Rio de Janeiro CH | Terra | $50.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Davis Cup 2017 - Finale Copertina, Davis/FedCup
Davis Cup – Finale – Francia vs Belgio 2-1: Live l’ultima giornata. Oggi si decide il titolo
26/11/2017 11:15 7 commenti
Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France – Surface: Hard – Rebound Ace, Indoor – Ball: Tecnifibre X-One
FRANCIA – BELGIO 2-1 – Finale Davis Cup 2017 – Veloce indoor
Domani (ore 13:30)
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga – David Goffin
Davis BEL - FRA
J. Tsonga•
15
6
2
D. Goffin
0
7
5
2nd serve
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Tsonga
15-0
2-5
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
J. Tsonga
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
D. Goffin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Tsonga
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
J. Tsonga
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
D. Goffin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-7
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
ace
5-5*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
J. Tsonga
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
J. Tsonga
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Tsonga
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
J. Tsonga
15-0
30-0
2-2 → 3-2
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
J. Tsonga
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Tsonga
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 1-0
Lucas Pouille – Steve Darcis
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sabato
Richard Gasquet/Pierre-Hugues Herbert – Ruben Bemelmans/Joris De Loore
Davis BEL - FRA
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
6
3
7
6
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
1
6
6
4
Vincitore FRA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Risultato
6-4
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
5-4 → 6-4
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 5-4
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-3 → 5-3
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-2 → 2-3
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-1 → 1-2
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
7-6
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
ace
5-0*
5-1*
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
4-5 → 5-5
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
3-4 → 3-5
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
3-6
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 3-6
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-5 → 3-5
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-1
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 5-1
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
4-0 → 5-0
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Venerdì
Lucas Pouille – David Goffin
Davis BEL - FRA
L. Pouille
5
3
1
D. Goffin
7
6
6
Vincitore BEL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
1-6
D. Goffin
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
1-5 → 1-6
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-4 → 1-5
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 1-3
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
3-6
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
3-4 → 3-5
L. Pouille
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-4 → 3-4
D. Goffin
15-0
40-0
ace
2-3 → 2-4
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
5-7
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
5-6 → 5-7
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
5-4 → 5-5
L. Pouille
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-4 → 5-4
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
1-0 → 1-1
L. Pouille
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga – Steve Darcis
Davis BEL - FRA
J. Tsonga
6
6
6
S. Darcis
3
2
1
Vincitore FRA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
6-1
S. Darcis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
J. Tsonga
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-1 → 5-1
S. Darcis
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
3-1 → 4-1
J. Tsonga
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
S. Darcis
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Tsonga
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
S. Darcis
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
6-2
J. Tsonga
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-2 → 6-2
S. Darcis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
J. Tsonga
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
4-1 → 5-1
S. Darcis
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-0 → 4-1
J. Tsonga
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-0 → 4-0
S. Darcis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
J. Tsonga
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
1-0 → 2-0
S. Darcis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-3
J. Tsonga
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
S. Darcis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
J. Tsonga
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
S. Darcis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Tsonga
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Darcis
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
J. Tsonga
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
S. Darcis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
J. Tsonga
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
TAG: Coppa Davis, Coppa Davis 2017
7 commenti
Con un Goffin che salva palle break così bene la vedo dura per tsonga. Nonostante questo gasquet (non credo pouille) porterà facilmente a casa l’eventuale punto decisivo 😥
@ Fede-rer (#1994062)
Noah non ha sbagliato visto che hanno vinto il doppio. CVD. 💡 😉
Forza Tsonga (con tutto il rispetto e l’ammirazione nei confronti del bravissimo Goffin)
Si fa il tifo per Goffin e poi si sta a vedere…
Vedo favorito Tsonga oggi in singolo..
Ieri Noah ha rischiato sbagliando ma gli è andata bene.. Nessuno parla dell’errore del capitano del Belgio. Con Darcis in campo il doppio francese di ieri era più che battibile.. Lasciare quel punto quasi matematicamente alla Francia è insensato, era quasi certamente l’ago della bilancia! Avrei ancora capito se la Francia avesse schierato l’affiatatissimo suo Herbert – Mahut, ma con un doppio poco affiatato ed adrenalinico come Gasquet – Herbert era necessario quanto meno provarci!
Se vanno al quinto match the Shark sente l’odore di sangue francese ed è finita
La Francia dovrebbe farcela.