Davis Cup 2017 - Finale Copertina, Davis/FedCup

Davis Cup – Finale – Francia vs Belgio 2-1: Live l’ultima giornata. Oggi si decide il titolo

26/11/2017 11:15 7 commenti
Live la finale di Davis Cup
Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France – Surface: Hard – Rebound Ace, Indoor – Ball: Tecnifibre X-One

FRANCIA FRA – BELGIO BEL 2-1 – Finale Davis Cup 2017 – Veloce indoor

Domani (ore 13:30)
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA – David Goffin BEL

Davis BEL - FRA
J. Tsonga
15
6
2
D. Goffin
0
7
5
2nd serve
Lucas Pouille FRA – Steve Darcis BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Sabato
Richard Gasquet/Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA – Ruben Bemelmans/Joris De Loore BEL

Davis BEL - FRA
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
6
3
7
6
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
1
6
6
4
Vincitore FRA
Venerdì
Lucas Pouille FRA – David Goffin BEL
Davis BEL - FRA
L. Pouille
5
3
1
D. Goffin
7
6
6
Vincitore BEL
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA– Steve Darcis BEL

Davis BEL - FRA
J. Tsonga
6
6
6
S. Darcis
3
2
1
Vincitore FRA
7 commenti

oloap (Guest) 26-11-2017 14:25

Con un Goffin che salva palle break così bene la vedo dura per tsonga. Nonostante questo gasquet (non credo pouille) porterà facilmente a casa l’eventuale punto decisivo 😥

 7
Elio 26-11-2017 13:56

@ Fede-rer (#1994062)

Noah non ha sbagliato visto che hanno vinto il doppio. CVD. 💡 :mrgreen: 😉

 6
Giuseppespartano 26-11-2017 13:51

Forza Tsonga (con tutto il rispetto e l’ammirazione nei confronti del bravissimo Goffin)

 5
Ramaja (Guest) 26-11-2017 13:33

Si fa il tifo per Goffin e poi si sta a vedere…

 4
Fede-rer 26-11-2017 13:33

Vedo favorito Tsonga oggi in singolo..
Ieri Noah ha rischiato sbagliando ma gli è andata bene.. Nessuno parla dell’errore del capitano del Belgio. Con Darcis in campo il doppio francese di ieri era più che battibile.. Lasciare quel punto quasi matematicamente alla Francia è insensato, era quasi certamente l’ago della bilancia! Avrei ancora capito se la Francia avesse schierato l’affiatatissimo suo Herbert – Mahut, ma con un doppio poco affiatato ed adrenalinico come Gasquet – Herbert era necessario quanto meno provarci!

 3
Gioggb (Guest) 26-11-2017 12:54

Se vanno al quinto match the Shark sente l’odore di sangue francese ed è finita

 2
Elio 26-11-2017 11:45

La Francia dovrebbe farcela.

 1
