Davis Cup – Finale – Francia vs Belgio 1.-1: Live il Day 2. Ora arriva il doppio che potrà risultati decisivo

Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France – Surface: Hard – Rebound Ace, Indoor – Ball: Tecnifibre X-One
FRANCIA – BELGIO 1-1 – Finale Davis Cup 2017 – Veloce indoor
Ore 14
Richard Gasquet/Pierre-Hugues Herbert – Ruben Bemelmans/Joris De Loore
Davis BEL - FRA
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
30
6
3
3
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore•
15
1
6
2
Double fault Bem - #3 for the team
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
3-5 → 3-6
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
2-5 → 3-5
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
1-1 → 1-2
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-1 → 1-1
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 5-1
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
4-0 → 5-0
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Domani (ore 14)
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga – David Goffin
Lucas Pouille – Steve Darcis
Ieri
Lucas Pouille – David Goffin
Davis BEL - FRA
L. Pouille
5
3
1
D. Goffin
7
6
6
Vincitore BEL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 1-3
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
5-4 → 5-5
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
L. Pouille
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga – Steve Darcis
Davis BEL - FRA
J. Tsonga
6
6
6
S. Darcis
3
2
1
Vincitore FRA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Darcis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
J. Tsonga
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-1 → 5-1
S. Darcis
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
3-1 → 4-1
J. Tsonga
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
J. Tsonga
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Darcis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
J. Tsonga
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
4-1 → 5-1
S. Darcis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
S. Darcis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Tsonga
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
S. Darcis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
S. Darcis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Tsonga
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Darcis
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
J. Tsonga
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
J. Tsonga
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
sono contrario a bannare risultati.it dal forum in quanto le sue provocazioni scatenano il dibattito 😀
2°set con PierUgo in versione Fantozzi 😈
doppio folle! e gasquet conferma di essere un seguace di Leonard Cohen: bello e perdente (per ora, ovvio)
belgi assai leggerini…..
@ Risultati.it (#1993839)
È un perdente gasquet che e’ stato più volte in top ten,numero 7 del mondo,numero 1 di Francia per tanto tempo e vincitore di molteplici titoli,col più bel rovescio ad una mano o forse tu non capisci nulla di tennis?!chi non ama guardare giocatori come gasquet non ama il tennis!Per me dovresti essere bannato dal forum…
questo doppio lo potrei giocare anch’io, se fossi stato belga…
Oggi vince il Belgio
Gasquet e un perdente
Gioca tsonga Herbert
Io se fossi capitano belga metterei goffin
Se non giocano Neanche coi giocatori
Curioso di vedere le formazioni
Sono certo che Richard fara’ un grande doppio,l’unica cosa che temo è che pierugo nei momenti caldi ha sempre bisogno del pannolone…