Davis Cup – Finale – Francia vs Belgio 1.-1: Live il Day 2. Ora arriva il doppio che potrà risultati decisivo

25/11/2017 12:28 13 commenti
La finale di Davis 2017

Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France – Surface: Hard – Rebound Ace, Indoor – Ball: Tecnifibre X-One

FRANCIA FRA – BELGIO BEL 1-1 – Finale Davis Cup 2017 – Veloce indoor

Ore 14
Richard Gasquet/Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA – Ruben Bemelmans/Joris De Loore BEL

Davis BEL - FRA
R. Gasquet / P. Herbert
30
6
3
3
R. Bemelmans / J. de Loore
15
1
6
2
Double fault Bem - #3 for the team
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Domani (ore 14)
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA – David Goffin BEL
Lucas Pouille FRA – Steve Darcis BEL


Ieri
Lucas Pouille FRA – David Goffin BEL

Davis BEL - FRA
L. Pouille
5
3
1
D. Goffin
7
6
6
Vincitore BEL
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA– Steve Darcis BEL

Davis BEL - FRA
J. Tsonga
6
6
6
S. Darcis
3
2
1
Vincitore FRA
guido (Guest) 25-11-2017 15:53

sono contrario a bannare risultati.it dal forum in quanto le sue provocazioni scatenano il dibattito 😀

 13
lallo (Guest) 25-11-2017 15:33

2°set con PierUgo in versione Fantozzi 😈

 12
nastase (Guest) 25-11-2017 15:26

doppio folle! e gasquet conferma di essere un seguace di Leonard Cohen: bello e perdente (per ora, ovvio)

 11
lallo (Guest) 25-11-2017 14:46

belgi assai leggerini…..

 10
The renegade (Guest) 25-11-2017 14:35

@ Risultati.it (#1993839)

È un perdente gasquet che e’ stato più volte in top ten,numero 7 del mondo,numero 1 di Francia per tanto tempo e vincitore di molteplici titoli,col più bel rovescio ad una mano o forse tu non capisci nulla di tennis?!chi non ama guardare giocatori come gasquet non ama il tennis!Per me dovresti essere bannato dal forum…

 9
nastase (Guest) 25-11-2017 14:31

questo doppio lo potrei giocare anch’io, se fossi stato belga…

 8
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 25-11-2017 13:51

Oggi vince il Belgio

 7
Risultati.it 25-11-2017 13:42

Gasquet e un perdente

 6
Risultati.it 25-11-2017 13:38

Gioca tsonga Herbert

 5
Tomax (Guest) 25-11-2017 13:31

Io se fossi capitano belga metterei goffin

 4
Risultati.it 25-11-2017 13:06

Se non giocano Neanche coi giocatori

 3
Raffaele (Guest) 25-11-2017 13:00

Curioso di vedere le formazioni

 2
The renegade (Guest) 25-11-2017 12:50

Sono certo che Richard fara’ un grande doppio,l’unica cosa che temo è che pierugo nei momenti caldi ha sempre bisogno del pannolone…

 1
