Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel circuito Future: Gli Italiani in gara 25 Novembre 2017. Live dettagliato

24/11/2017 21:31 Nessun commento
Cristian Carli nella foto
Cristian Carli nella foto

TUN Tunisia F36 – $15,000 – Terra – Semifinale
Cristian Carli ITA [8] vs. Nino Serdarusic CRO [2] 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUR Turkey F44 – $15,000 – Terra – Semifinale
Pietro Rondoni ITA [6] vs. Pavel Nejedly CZE ore 10:45

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,