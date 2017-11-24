Italiani nel circuito Future: Gli Italiani in gara 25 Novembre 2017. Live dettagliato

Challenger Rio de Janeiro CH | Terra | $50.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani nel circuito Future: Gli Italiani in gara 25 Novembre 2017.
24/11/2017 21:31 Nessun commento
Tunisia F36 – $15,000 – Terra – Semifinale
Cristian Carli [8] vs. Nino Serdarusic [2] 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Turkey F44 – $15,000 – Terra – Semifinale
Pietro Rondoni [6] vs. Pavel Nejedly ore 10:45
Il match deve ancora iniziare
TAG: Circuito Future, Italiani nei Future
