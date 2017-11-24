Davis Cup – Finale – Francia vs Belgio: Live il Day 1. Live dettagliato

Challenger Rio de Janeiro CH | Terra | $50.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
24/11/2017 12:28 4 commenti
Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France – Surface: Hard – Rebound Ace, Indoor – Ball: Tecnifibre X-One
FRANCIA – BELGIO – Finale Davis Cup 2017 – Veloce indoor
Lucas Pouille – David Goffin
Davis BEL - FRA
L. Pouille
5
3
1
D. Goffin
7
6
6
Vincitore BEL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
1-6
D. Goffin
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
1-5 → 1-6
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-4 → 1-5
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 1-3
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
3-6
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
3-4 → 3-5
L. Pouille
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-4 → 3-4
D. Goffin
15-0
40-0
ace
2-3 → 2-4
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
5-7
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
5-6 → 5-7
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
5-4 → 5-5
L. Pouille
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-4 → 5-4
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
1-0 → 1-1
L. Pouille
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga – Steve Darcis
Davis BEL - FRA
J. Tsonga•
15
6
1
S. Darcis
0
3
0
Ace #5 for Tso
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Tsonga
15-0
ace
1-0
S. Darcis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-3
J. Tsonga
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
S. Darcis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
J. Tsonga
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
3-3 → 4-3
S. Darcis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Tsonga
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Darcis
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
J. Tsonga
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
S. Darcis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
J. Tsonga
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Richard Gasquet/Pierre-Hugues Herbert – Ruben Bemelmans/Joris De Loore
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga – David Goffin
Lucas Pouille – Steve Darcis
4 commenti
Sono sicuramente più interessanti quelli che si leggono qua da gente che di tennis non ne ha praticato neppure 1/1000 rispetto a Diego.
I commenti di Nargiso sono altamente noiosi.
Che Goffin!!
Pupille – Goffin dirà già molto sull’esito finale della sfida: se vincesse Goffin il Belgio avrebbe qualche speranza di fare l’impresa… Se perde Goffin si rischia già un 3-0 Francia domani. Invece in Darcis che scendesse in campo con meno pressioni in vantaggio 1-0 Con Tsonga potrebbe perfino fare il colpaccio… Staremo a vedere!