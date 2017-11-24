Davis Cup 2017 Copertina, Davis/FedCup

Davis Cup – Finale – Francia vs Belgio: Live il Day 1. Live dettagliato

24/11/2017 12:28 4 commenti
La finale di Davis 2017
La finale di Davis 2017

Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France – Surface: Hard – Rebound Ace, Indoor – Ball: Tecnifibre X-One

FRANCIA FRA – BELGIO BEL – Finale Davis Cup 2017 – Veloce indoor
Lucas Pouille FRA – David Goffin BEL

Davis BEL - FRA
L. Pouille
5
3
1
D. Goffin
7
6
6
Vincitore BEL
Mostra dettagli

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA– Steve Darcis BEL

Davis BEL - FRA
J. Tsonga
15
6
1
S. Darcis
0
3
0
Ace #5 for Tso
Mostra dettagli


Richard Gasquet/Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA – Ruben Bemelmans/Joris De Loore BEL
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA – David Goffin BEL
Lucas Pouille FRA – Steve Darcis BEL


TAG: ,

4 commenti

Luciano.N94 24-11-2017 17:01

Scritto da Snorlax
I commenti di Nargiso sono altamente noiosi.

Sono sicuramente più interessanti quelli che si leggono qua da gente che di tennis non ne ha praticato neppure 1/1000 rispetto a Diego.

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Snorlax (Guest) 24-11-2017 16:27

I commenti di Nargiso sono altamente noiosi.

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Nadir98 24-11-2017 15:38

Che Goffin!!

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Fede-rer 24-11-2017 12:51

Pupille – Goffin dirà già molto sull’esito finale della sfida: se vincesse Goffin il Belgio avrebbe qualche speranza di fare l’impresa… Se perde Goffin si rischia già un 3-0 Francia domani. Invece in Darcis che scendesse in campo con meno pressioni in vantaggio 1-0 Con Tsonga potrebbe perfino fare il colpaccio… Staremo a vedere!

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!