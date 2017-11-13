Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel circuito Future: Gli Italiani in gara 14 Novembre 2017. Live dettagliato

13/11/2017 21:47 2 commenti
Adelchi Virgili nella foto
GRE Greece F9 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Christopher Diaz-Figueroa GUA vs. Adelchi Virgili ITA [3] ore 09:00

FIN Finland F4 – $25,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Patrik Niklas-Salminen FIN vs. Matteo Viola ITA [2] 2 incontro dalle ore 16:30
VNM Vietnam F2 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Francesco Vilardo ITA vs. Sho Katayama JPN [8] ore 05:00

ITF Vietnam F2
F. Vilardo
15
6
1
S. Katayama [8]
15
7
3
EGY Egypt F34 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Yann Wojcik POL vs. Marco Miceli ITA ore 15:30

USA USA F37 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Alex Knaff LUX vs. Fabrizio Ornago ITA [2] ore 17:00

CZE Czech Republic F10 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
KWN Kuwait F3 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Abdullah Maqdes KUW vs. Francesco Ferrari ITA # incontro dalle ore

TUR Turkey F43 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Joel Cannell GBR vs. Pietro Rondoni ITA [6] # incontro dalle ore

Corrado Summaria ITA vs. Alexandar Lazarov BUL # incontro dalle ore

Cengiz Aksu TUR vs. Moritz Trocker ITA # incontro dalle ore

MAR Morocco F6 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Mikhail Korovin RUS vs. Andrea Bessire ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00

TUN Tunisia F35 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Moez Echargui TUN vs. Antonio Zucca ITA ore

Nikola Cacic SRB vs. Daniele Catini ITA ore

Nicola Ghedin ITA vs. Aitor Sanz Llopis ESP # incontro dalle ore

Alessandro Petrone ITA [7] vs. Samy Grace EGY # incontro dalle ore

2 commenti

Simo00 14-11-2017 00:05

Trocker giocherà di nuovo contro il turco con cui ha vinto, sino ad ora, l’unico match in un main draw Future

 2
I LOVE BOBO (Guest) 13-11-2017 22:54

VAMOS BOBOOOOO

 1
