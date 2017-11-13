Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel circuito Future: Gli Italiani in gara 13 Novembre 2017. Live dettagliato

13/11/2017 00:43 Nessun commento
Francesco Vilardo - Foto Panunzio
Francesco Vilardo - Foto Panunzio

VNM Vietnam F2 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Francesco Vilardo ITA vs. Sho Katayama JPN [8] ore 05:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



EGY Egypt F34 – $15,000 – Hard – TDQ
Marco Miceli ITA [1] vs. Franco Ribero ARG ore 14:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Dimitriy Voronin RUS [6] vs. Andrea Borroni ITA [10] ore 14:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare



USA USA F37 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Eros Siringo ITA [2] vs. Jonathas Sucupira USA ore 17:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Giovanni Oradini ITA [7] vs. Rowland Phillips JAM [12] ore 17:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



CZE Czech Republic F10 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno Quali
Peter Heller GER [4] vs. Andres Gabriel Ciurletti ITA Non prima delle ore 12:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare



KWN Kuwait F3 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Filippo Leonardi ITA [7] vs. Aria Harajchi SUI ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUR Turkey F43 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Jesper Andi Jorgensen DEN vs. Moritz Trocker ITA ore 08:15



MAR Morocco F6 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Stefano Reitano ITA vs. Raul Brancaccio ITA [5] 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUN Tunisia F35 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Antonio Zucca ITA [1] vs. Youssef Messaoud TUN ore

Samy Grace EGY [5] vs. Giuliano Benedetti ITA [10] # incontro dalle ore

Giuseppe Caparco ITA vs. Edoardo Sardella ITA [14] ore

Matteo De Vincentis ITA [2] vs. Tommaso Dal Santo ITA # incontro dalle ore

Alberto Berbegal Moreno ESP [6] vs. Daniele Catini ITA [12] ore

Pol Martin Tiffon ESP vs. Lorenzo Bocchi ITA [11] ore

TAG: ,