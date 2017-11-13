Italiani nel circuito Future: Gli Italiani in gara 13 Novembre 2017. Live dettagliato
Vietnam F2 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Francesco Vilardo vs. Sho Katayama [8] ore 05:00
Egypt F34 – $15,000 – Hard – TDQ
Marco Miceli [1] vs. Franco Ribero ore 14:30
Dimitriy Voronin [6] vs. Andrea Borroni [10] ore 14:30
USA F37 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Eros Siringo [2] vs. Jonathas Sucupira ore 17:00
Giovanni Oradini [7] vs. Rowland Phillips [12] ore 17:00
Czech Republic F10 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno Quali
Peter Heller [4] vs. Andres Gabriel Ciurletti Non prima delle ore 12:30
Kuwait F3 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Filippo Leonardi [7] vs. Aria Harajchi ore 14:00
Turkey F43 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Jesper Andi Jorgensen vs. Moritz Trocker ore 08:15
Morocco F6 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Stefano Reitano vs. Raul Brancaccio [5] 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00
Tunisia F35 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Antonio Zucca [1] vs. Youssef Messaoud ore
Samy Grace [5] vs. Giuliano Benedetti [10] # incontro dalle ore
Giuseppe Caparco vs. Edoardo Sardella [14] ore
Matteo De Vincentis [2] vs. Tommaso Dal Santo # incontro dalle ore
Alberto Berbegal Moreno [6] vs. Daniele Catini [12] ore
Pol Martin Tiffon vs. Lorenzo Bocchi [11] ore
