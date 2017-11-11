ATP Next Gen ATP Finals XXI | Indoor | $1.275.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Italiani nel circuito Future: Gli Italiani in gara 11 Novembre 2017. Live dettagliato
11/11/2017 01:11 Nessun commento
USA F36 – $15,000 – Terra – Semifinale
Sekou Bangoura [1] vs. Fabrizio Ornago [3] ore 17:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Kuwait F2 – $15,000 – Hard – Semifinale
Filippo Leonardi vs. Kristian Lozan Non prima delle ore 09:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Turkey F42 – $15,000 – Terra – Semifinale
Riccardo Bonadio [4] vs. Davide Galoppini [7] ore 08:15
Il match deve ancora iniziare
