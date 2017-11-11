Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel circuito Future: Gli Italiani in gara 11 Novembre 2017. Live dettagliato

Riccardo Bonadio classe 1993
USA USA F36 – $15,000 – Terra – Semifinale
Sekou Bangoura USA [1] vs. Fabrizio Ornago ITA [3] ore 17:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



KUW Kuwait F2 – $15,000 – Hard – Semifinale
Filippo Leonardi ITA vs. Kristian Lozan RUS Non prima delle ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUR Turkey F42 – $15,000 – Terra – Semifinale
Riccardo Bonadio ITA [4] vs. Davide Galoppini ITA [7] ore 08:15

Il match deve ancora iniziare

