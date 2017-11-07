Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Mouilleron Le Captif: Primo Turno. Live Vanni vs Blancaneaux

07/11/2017 10:40 1 commento
Luca Vanni classe 1985
Luca Vanni classe 1985

FRA Challenger Mouilleron Le Captif | Indoor | e85.000
1T Blancaneaux FRA – Vanni ITA (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Blancaneaux FRA – Vanni ITA
291. Singles ranking 149.
8. 8. 1998 Birthdate 4. 6. 1985
right Plays right

In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno
Travaglia Stefano ITA
Born: 18. 12. 1991
Current/Highest rank – singles: 137. / 125.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: 611. / 243.
Sex: man
Plays: right


1 commento

Valter (Guest) 07-11-2017 11:16

Oggi ci vuole un Vanni in versione lupo cattivo … Poi ci godiamo un bel derby

