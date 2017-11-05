WTA Elite Tropy Copertina, WTA

WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai 2017: I risultati con il Live dettagliato delle Finali

05/11/2017 06:33 3 commenti
Risultati dal WTA Elite Tropy di Zhuhai
CHN WTA Zhuhai Finals | Cemento | ($2.150.000, hard) – Finali

Stadium – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 1:30 pm)
1. [4/O] Jing-Jing Lu CHN / Shuai Zhang CHN vs [6/O] Ying-Ying Duan CHN / Xinyun Han CHN

WTA Zhuhai
Jing-Jing Lu / Shuai Zhang [4]
2
1
Ying-Ying Duan / Xinyun Han [6]
6
6
Vincitori: DUAN / HAN
2. [2] CoCo Vandeweghe USA vs [7] Julia Goerges GER (non prima ore: 10:00)

WTA Zhuhai
Coco Vandeweghe [2]
5
1
Julia Goerges [7]
7
6
Vincitore: J. GOERGES
3 commenti

Vaidanihantu (Guest) 05-11-2017 07:34

Scritto da break-point
Coco vincerà

Probabile, eppure inutile negarlo… Il tifo sarà quasi tutto per Julia, giocatrice dal grande talento e forse troppo fragile per diventare una top players, ma che sta vivendo un finale di stagione di livello incredibile

 3
Elio 05-11-2017 07:03

@ break-point (#1984027)

Non ne sarei cosi sicuro… 💡

 2
+1: Giuli
break-point 05-11-2017 06:46

Coco vincerà

 1
