WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai 2017: I risultati con il Live dettagliato delle Finali
05/11/2017 06:33 3 commenti
WTA Zhuhai Finals | Cemento | ($2.150.000, hard) – Finali
Stadium – Ora italiana: 07:30 (ora locale: 1:30 pm)
1. [4/O] Jing-Jing Lu / Shuai Zhang vs [6/O] Ying-Ying Duan / Xinyun Han
WTA Zhuhai
Jing-Jing Lu / Shuai Zhang [4]
2
1
Ying-Ying Duan / Xinyun Han [6]
6
6
Vincitori: DUAN / HAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
1-6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
2-6
Y. Duan / Han
0-3
J. Lu / Zhang
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
Y. Duan / Han
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Lu / Zhang
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
2. [2] CoCo Vandeweghe vs [7] Julia Goerges (non prima ore: 10:00)
WTA Zhuhai
Coco Vandeweghe [2]
5
1
Julia Goerges [7]
7
6
Vincitore: J. GOERGES
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
1-6
C. Vandeweghe
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
J. Goerges
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-4 → 1-5
C. Vandeweghe
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
J. Goerges
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
C. Vandeweghe
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-2 → 1-2
J. Goerges
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-1 → 0-2
C. Vandeweghe
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
5-7
J. Goerges
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
C. Vandeweghe
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
5-5 → 5-6
J. Goerges
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
5-4 → 5-5
C. Vandeweghe
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
5-3 → 5-4
J. Goerges
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
C. Vandeweghe
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
J. Goerges
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
4-1 → 4-2
C. Vandeweghe
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
3-1 → 4-1
J. Goerges
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-0 → 3-1
C. Vandeweghe
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-0 → 3-0
J. Goerges
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
C. Vandeweghe
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
