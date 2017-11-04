Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel circuito Future: Gli Italiani in gara 04 Novembre 2017. Live dettagliato

04/11/2017 01:19 Nessun commento
Lorenzo Sonego nella foto
Lorenzo Sonego nella foto

USA USA F35 – $15,000 – Terra – Semifinale
Fabrizio Ornago ITA [3]



KWN Kuwait F1 – $15,000 – Hard – Semifinale
Alessandro Bega ITA [1] vs. Benjamin Lock ZIM [4] ore

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ITA Italy F36 – $25,000 – Terra – Finale
Lorenzo Sonego ITA [1] vs. Tomislav Brkic BIH [3] ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



TUR Turkey F41 – $15,000 – Hard – Semifinale
Dennis Novak AUT [1] vs. Davide Galoppini ITA [7] ore 09:15

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,