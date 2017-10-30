Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Eckental: Primo Turno. Live Caruso vs Ofner

30/10/2017 15:09 4 commenti
Salvatore Caruso nella foto
Salvatore Caruso nella foto

DEU Challenger Eckental | Indoor | e43.000
1T Ofner AUT – Caruso ITA (0-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ofner AUT – Caruso ITA
137. Singles ranking 171.
12. 5. 1996 Birthdate 15. 12. 1992
right Plays right

In caso di vittoria sfiderà al secondo turno
Setkic, Aldin BIH vs (WC) Masur, Daniel GER
In campo Domani

Setkic BIH – Masur GER
173. Singles ranking 281.
21. 12. 1987 Birthdate 6. 11. 1994
right Plays right

TAG: , ,

4 commenti

S.re10 30-10-2017 17:10

Forza salvo

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
pirla (Guest) 30-10-2017 17:08

@ Alberto (#1981182)

Basket?

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Alberto (Guest) 30-10-2017 16:00

@ erminio (#1981178)

Giocato in A 1

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
erminio (Guest) 30-10-2017 15:49

scusate questo post fuori argomento: avete notizie di Giangi Q.?

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!