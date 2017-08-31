Us Open 2017 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open: I risultati con il Live dettagliato della terza giornata. Coric supera Alexander Zverev. Denis Shapovalov elimina Tsonga. Vince ancora Maria Sharapova. Fuori Nick Kyrgios. Ok Del Potro. Subito eliminata la Bouchard

Denis Shapovalov classe 1999
Denis Shapovalov classe 1999

Risultato choc sul Louis Armstrong Stadium: Nick Kyrgios (17 Atp) cede e si arrende malamente nel derby tutto australiano con John Millman, 28enne numero 235 al mondo, col punteggio di 6-3 1-6 6-4 6-1. Un Kyrgios apparso del tutto irriconoscibile – va detto anche per le non perfette condizioni alla spalla destra – e facile preda del rivale, che ha chiuso la pratica in due ore e 17 minuti.

Debutto concreto, solido e vincente invece per Juan Martin Del Potro (qui vincitore nel 2009). L’argentino ha battuto lo svizzero Henri Laaksonen 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(5) in due ore e 37 minuti, gestendo con grande esperienza e superiorità rispetto al rivale momenti cruciali dei tre set.

Vince Maria Sharapova che, dopo l’eliminazione di Simona Halep al primo turno, ha sconfitto in rimonta l’ungherese Timea Babos (n. 59 al mondo), in tre set.

Fuori Kristina Mladenovic sconfitta dalla romena Monica Niculescu 6-3 6-2. Sorridono invece invece la numero 8 del tabellone, la russa Svetlana Kuznetsova, che piega 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) la ceca Marketa Vondrousova, e la numero 10, la polacca Agnieszka Radwanska, che ha avuto ragione in un’ora e 35 minuti della croata Petra Martic 6-4 7-6(3).

Grigor Dimitrov si qualifica per il secondo turno. Il tennista bulgaro, testa di serie numero 7, ha sconfitto al debutto il ceco Vaclav Safranek per 6-1 6-4 6-2. Bene anche il belga David Goffin, che ha un solo passaggio a vuoto nel secondo set, ma riemerge agevolmente e piega il francese Julien Benneteau 6-4 2-6 6-4 6-2.

Era testa di serie numero 4, ma Alexander Zverev, unico giocatore ad aver vinto due tornei nell’estate sul cemento americano (Washington e Montreal), ha tradito le attese cedendo al secondo turno ad un altro Next Gen d’assalto, Borna Coric: 36 75 76 (1) 76 (4) per il croato numero 61 del ranking mondiale. Il ventenne tedesco continua a fallire gli appuntamenti con gli Slam: è approdato alla seconda settimana solo una volta al recente Wimbledon, dove è arrivato sino agli ottavi.

Nella sessione serale riflettori accesi su Venus Williams che ha sconfitto la transalpina Dodin in due set e il francese Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, n°8 del tabellone, sconfitto dal sempre più emergente Next Gen canadese Denis Shapovalov, il 18enne che a Montreal era approdato sino alle semifinali del Masters di casa.


USA US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | $50.000.400 – 1° 2° Turno

Arthur Ashe Stadium – 17:00
Evgeniya Rodina RUS vs Eugenie Bouchard CAN

GS Us Open
E. Rodina
7
6
E. Bouchard
6
1
Vincitore: E. Rodina
Henri Laaksonen SUI vs Juan Martin del Potro [24] ARG

GS Us Open
H. Laaksonen
4
6
6
J. del Potro [24]
6
7
7
Vincitore: J. del Potro
Timea Babos HUN vs Maria Sharapova RUS

GS Us Open
T. Babos
7
4
1
M. Sharapova
6
6
6
Vincitore: M. Sharapova
Arthur Ashe Stadium – 01:00
Oceane Dodin FRA vs Venus Williams [9] USA

GS Us Open
O. Dodin
5
4
V. Williams [9]
7
6
Vincitore: V. Williams
(8)Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA vs Denis Shapovalov CAN

GS Us Open
J. Tsonga [8]
4
4
6
D. Shapovalov
6
6
7
Vincitore: D. Shapovalov
Louis Armstrong Stadium – 17:00
(4)Elina Svitolina UKR b. Katerina Siniakova CZE To Finish 6-0 6-6(2-1)

GS Us Open
E. Svitolina [4]
6
6
6
K. Siniakova
0
7
3
Vincitore: E. Svitolina
John Millman AUS vs Nick Kyrgios [14] AUS

GS Us Open
J. Millman
6
1
6
6
N. Kyrgios [14]
3
6
4
1
Vincitore: J. Millman
Alison Riske USA vs CoCo Vandeweghe [20] USA

GS Us Open
A. Riske
6
3
4
C. Vandeweghe [20]
2
6
6
Vincitore: C. Vandeweghe
Hyeon Chung KOR vs John Isner [10] USA

GS Us Open
H. Chung
3
4
5
J. Isner [10]
6
6
7
Vincitore: J. Isner
Steve Johnson USA vs Kyle Edmund GBR

GS Us Open
S. Johnson
5
2
6
K. Edmund
7
6
7
Vincitore: K. Edmund
Grandstand – 17:00
Dominic Thiem [6] AUT b. Alex de Minaur AUS To Finish 6-4 6-1 1-0

GS Us Open
A. de Minaur
4
1
1
D. Thiem [6]
6
6
6
Vincitore: D. Thiem
Vaclav Safranek CZE vs Grigor Dimitrov [7] BUL

GS Us Open
V. Safranek
1
4
2
G. Dimitrov [7]
6
6
6
Vincitore: G. Dimitrov
Marketa Vondrousova CZE vs Svetlana Kuznetsova [8] RUS

GS Us Open
M. Vondrousova
6
4
6
S. Kuznetsova [8]
4
6
7
Vincitore: S. Kuznetsova
Allie Kiick USA vs Daria Gavrilova [25] AUS

GS Us Open
A. Kiick
2
1
D. Gavrilova [25]
6
6
Vincitore: D. Gavrilova
Borna Coric CRO vs Alexander Zverev [4] GER

GS Us Open
B. Coric
3
7
7
7
A. Zverev [4]
6
5
6
6
Vincitore: B. Coric
Court 17 – 17:00
Jeremy Chardy FRA vs Gael Monfils [18] FRA

GS Us Open
J. Chardy
6
3
4
G. Monfils [18]
7
6
6
Vincitore: G. Monfils
Nao Hibino JPN vs Catherine Bellis USA

GS Us Open
N. Hibino
6
4
7
C. Bellis
3
6
5
Vincitore: N. Hibino
(16)Lucas Pouille FRA vs Jared Donaldson USA

GS Us Open
L. Pouille [16]
7
6
4
3
6
J. Donaldson
5
4
6
6
4
Vincitore: L. Pouille
Florian Mayer GER vs Marin Cilic [5] CRO

GS Us Open
F. Mayer
3
3
3
M. Cilic [5]
6
6
6
Vincitore: M. Cilic
(5)Caroline Wozniacki DEN vs Ekaterina Makarova RUS

GS Us Open
C. Wozniacki [5]
2
7
1
E. Makarova
6
6
6
Vincitore: E. Makarova
Court 5 – 17:00
Ryan Harrison USA vs Tomas Berdych [15] CZE

GS Us Open
R. Harrison
4
2
6
T. Berdych [15]
6
6
7
Vincitore: T. Berdych
(9)David Goffin BEL vs Julien Benneteau FRA

GS Us Open
D. Goffin [9]
6
2
6
6
J. Benneteau
4
6
4
2
Vincitore: D. Goffin
(10)Agnieszka Radwanska POL vs Petra Martic CRO

GS Us Open
A. Radwanska [10]
6
7
P. Martic
4
6
Vincitore: A. Radwanska
(17)Sam Querrey USA vs Dudi Sela ISR

GS Us Open
S. Querrey [17]
6
6
6
D. Sela
4
1
4
Vincitore: S. Querrey
Court 10 – 17:00
Leonardo Mayer ARG b. Richard Gasquet [26] FRA To Finish 3-6 6-2

GS Us Open
L. Mayer
3
6
6
6
R. Gasquet [26]
6
2
4
2
Vincitore: L. Mayer
Marcos Baghdatis CYP vs Taylor Fritz USA

GS Us Open
M. Baghdatis
4
4
3
T. Fritz
6
6
6
Vincitore: T. Fritz
Ons Jabeur TUN vs Brienne Minor USA

GS Us Open
O. Jabeur
6
7
B. Minor
1
5
Vincitore: O. Jabeur
Sofia Kenin USA vs Sachia Vickery USA

GS Us Open
S. Kenin
6
4
7
S. Vickery
3
6
6
Vincitore: S. Kenin
Sloane Stephens USA vs Dominika Cibulkova [11] SVK

GS Us Open
S. Stephens
6
5
6
D. Cibulkova [11]
2
7
3
Vincitore: S. Stephens
Saisai Zheng CHN vs Julia Goerges [30] GER

GS Us Open
S. Zheng
2
1
J. Goerges [30]
6
6
Vincitore: J. Goerges
Court 13 – 17:00
Yuichi Sugita JPN b. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA To Finish 6-2 6-2

GS Us Open
Y. Sugita
6
6
6
G. Blancaneaux
2
2
0
Vincitore: Y. Sugita
Taylor Townsend USA vs Ana Bogdan ROU

GS Us Open
T. Townsend
4
6
3
A. Bogdan
6
4
6
Vincitore: A. Bogdan
Andrey Kuznetsov RUS vs Feliciano Lopez [31] ESP

GS Us Open
A. Kuznetsov
4
6
7
2
F. Lopez [31]
6
7
6
6
Vincitore: F. Lopez
Kurumi Nara JPN vs Sara Sorribes Tormo ESP

GS Us Open
K. Nara
6
6
S. Sorribes Tormo
1
2
Vincitore: K. Nara
(13)Petra Kvitova CZE vs Alizé Cornet FRA

GS Us Open
P. Kvitova [13]
6
6
A. Cornet
1
2
Vincitore: P. Kvitova
Ashleigh Barty AUS vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich BLR

GS Us Open
A. Barty
6
7
A. Sasnovich
1
6
Vincitore: A. Barty
Court 4 – 17:00
Bjorn Fratangelo USA b. Ivo Karlovic CRO To Finish 7-6(2) 2-3

GS Us Open
B. Fratangelo
7
6
3
7
0
I. Karlovic
6
4
6
6
0
Vincitore: B. Fratangelo
Malek Jaziri TUN vs Thiago Monteiro BRA

GS Us Open
M. Jaziri
7
4
6
5
6
T. Monteiro
6
6
3
7
4
Vincitore: M. Jaziri
Madison Brengle USA vs Kirsten Flipkens BEL

GS Us Open
M. Brengle
2
3
0
K. Flipkens
6
6
0
Vincitore: K. Flipkens
(23)Mischa Zverev GER vs Benoit Paire FRA

GS Us Open
M. Zverev [23]
6
6
3
6
7
B. Paire
3
2
6
7
5
Vincitore: M. Zverev
Ekaterina Alexandrova RUS vs Caroline Garcia [18] FRA

GS Us Open
E. Alexandrova
6
3
0
C. Garcia [18]
4
6
6
Vincitore: C. Garcia
Court 6 – 17:00
Jennifer Brady USA b. Andrea Petkovic GER To Finish 6-4 3-4

GS Us Open
J. Brady
6
3
6
A. Petkovic
4
6
1
Vincitore: J. Brady
(30)Adrian Mannarino FRA vs Ricardas Berankis LTU

GS Us Open
A. Mannarino [30]
6
6
6
0
R. Berankis
2
4
2
0
Vincitore: A. Mannarino
Shelby Rogers USA vs Kayla Day USA

GS Us Open
S. Rogers
6
4
6
K. Day
2
6
4
Vincitore: S. Rogers
Sabine Lisicki GER vs Shuai Zhang [27] CHN

GS Us Open
S. Lisicki
7
3
0
S. Zhang [27]
6
6
6
Vincitore: S. Zhang
Cameron Norrie GBR vs Pablo Carreno Busta [12] ESP

GS Us Open
C. Norrie
2
4
3
0
P. Carreno Busta [12]
6
6
6
0
Vincitore: P. Carreno Busta
Court 7 – 17:00
Nicole Gibbs USA b. Veronica Cepede Royg PAR To Finish 6-0 1-6 1-0

GS Us Open
V. Cepede Royg
0
6
1
N. Gibbs
6
1
6
Vincitore: N. Gibbs
Steve Darcis BEL vs Guido Pella ARG

GS Us Open
S. Darcis
1
2
0
0
G. Pella
6
6
6
0
Vincitore: G. Pella
(11)Roberto Bautista Agut ESP vs Andreas Seppi ITA

GS Us Open
R. Bautista Agut [11]
6
4
6
7
0
A. Seppi
2
6
2
6
0
Vincitore: R. Bautista Agut
Paolo Lorenzi ITA vs Gilles Muller [19] LUX

GS Us Open
P. Lorenzi
6
6
7
6
0
G. Muller [19]
7
3
6
3
0
Vincitore: P. Lorenzi
Donna Vekic CRO vs Shuai Peng [22] CHN

GS Us Open
D. Vekic
6
6
0
S. Peng [22]
0
2
0
Vincitore: D. Vekic
Court 8 – 17:00
Blaz Kavcic SLO vs Mikhail Youzhny RUS

GS Us Open
B. Kavcic
3
7
4
3
0
M. Youzhny
6
5
6
6
0
Vincitore: M. Youzhny
Aljaz Bedene GBR vs Andrey Rublev RUS

GS Us Open
A. Bedene
1
4
4
0
A. Rublev
6
6
6
0
Vincitore: A. Rublev
Daria Kasatkina RUS vs Qiang Wang CHN

GS Us Open
D. Kasatkina
6
6
6
Q. Wang
7
2
3
Vincitore: D. Kasatkina
Radu Albot MDA vs Yen-Hsun Lu TPE

GS Us Open
R. Albot
6
7
5
0
7
Y. Lu
2
6
7
6
6
Vincitore: R. Albot
Carla Suárez Navarro ESP vs Mirjana Lucic-Baroni [29] CRO

GS Us Open
C. Suárez Navarro
4
7
6
M. Lucic-Baroni [29]
6
6
2
Vincitore: C. Suárez Navarro
Court 9 – 17:00
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP b. Patrick Kypson USA To Finish 6-4 4-3

GS Us Open
P. Kypson
4
6
1
0
A. Menendez-Maceiras
6
7
6
0
Vincitore: A. Menendez-Maceiras
(27)Pablo Cuevas URU vs Damir Dzumhur BIH

GS Us Open
P. Cuevas [27]
5
6
1
D. Dzumhur
7
7
6
Vincitore: D. Dzumhur
Sofya Zhuk RUS vs Yulia Putintseva KAZ

GS Us Open
S. Zhuk
6
3
0
Y. Putintseva
7
6
0
Vincitore: Y. Putintseva
(20)Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs Nicolas Mahut FRA

GS Us Open
A. Ramos-Vinolas [20]
6
4
6
3
0
N. Mahut
4
6
4
6
6
Vincitore: N. Mahut
(16)Anastasija Sevastova LAT vs Kateryna Kozlova UKR

GS Us Open
A. Sevastova [16]
6
6
K. Kozlova
4
4
Vincitore: A. Sevastova
Court 11 – 17:00
Monica Niculescu ROU b. Kristina Mladenovic [14] FRA To Finish 6-3 1-1

GS Us Open
M. Niculescu
6
6
K. Mladenovic [14]
3
2
Vincitore: M. Niculescu
(22)Fabio Fognini ITA vs Stefano Travaglia ITA

GS Us Open
F. Fognini [22]
4
6
6
0
0
S. Travaglia
6
7
3
6
0
Vincitore: S. Travaglia
Dustin Brown GER vs Thomaz Bellucci BRA

GS Us Open
D. Brown
6
6
6
0
T. Bellucci
4
3
2
0
Vincitore: D. Brown
Christina McHale USA vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova [19] RUS

GS Us Open
C. McHale
3
6
6
A. Pavlyuchenkova [19]
6
3
2
Vincitore: C. McHale
(29)Diego Schwartzman ARG vs Janko Tipsarevic SRB

GS Us Open
D. Schwartzman [29]
6
6
7
0
J. Tipsarevic
2
4
5
0
Vincitore: D. Schwartzman
Court 12 – 17:00
Donald Young USA b. Maximilian Marterer GER To Finish 6-3 1-6 2-0

GS Us Open
M. Marterer
3
6
1
4
0
D. Young
6
1
6
6
0
Vincitore: D. Young
Tatjana Maria GER vs Ashley Kratzer USA

GS Us Open
T. Maria
6
6
A. Kratzer
1
1
Vincitore: T. Maria
(33)Philipp Kohlschreiber GER vs Tim Smyczek USA

GS Us Open
P. Kohlschreiber [33]
6
6
6
T. Smyczek
1
4
4
Vincitore: P. Kohlschreiber
Risa Ozaki JPN vs Danielle Lao USA

GS Us Open
R. Ozaki
6
6
7
D. Lao
3
7
6
Vincitore: R. Ozaki
(28)Kevin Anderson RSA vs Ernests Gulbis LAT

GS Us Open
K. Anderson [28]
6
7
6
0
E. Gulbis
3
5
4
0
Vincitore: K. Anderson
Court 14 – 17:00
Taro Daniel JPN vs Tommy Paul USA

GS Us Open
T. Daniel
6
4
4
6
6
T. Paul
1
6
6
2
2
Vincitore: T. Daniel
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER vs Nicolas Kicker ARG

GS Us Open
C. Stebe
5
6
6
6
N. Kicker
7
3
1
1
Vincitore: C. Stebe
(26)Anett Kontaveit EST vs Lucie Safarova CZE

GS Us Open
A. Kontaveit [26]
7
1
4
L. Safarova
6
6
6
Vincitore: L. Safarova
Evgeny Donskoy RUS vs Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ

GS Us Open
E. Donskoy
4
4
5
0
M. Kukushkin
6
6
7
0
Vincitore: M. Kukushkin
Aleksandra Krunic SRB vs Ajla Tomljanovic AUS

GS Us Open
A. Krunic
6
6
0
A. Tomljanovic
3
2
0
Vincitore: A. Krunic
Court 15 – 17:00
Kaia Kanepi EST b. Francesca Schiavone ITA To Finish 0-6 4-2

GS Us Open
K. Kanepi
0
6
6
F. Schiavone
6
4
2
Vincitore: K. Kanepi
Viktor Troicki SRB vs Norbert Gombos SVK

GS Us Open
V. Troicki
3
6
3
6
6
N. Gombos
6
3
6
4
3
Vincitore: V. Troicki
Fernando Verdasco ESP vs Vasek Pospisil CAN

GS Us Open
F. Verdasco
0
6
0
V. Pospisil
0
2
0
Vincitore: F. Verdasco per ritiro
(17)Elena Vesnina RUS vs Anna Blinkova RUS

GS Us Open
E. Vesnina [17]
6
6
0
A. Blinkova
1
3
0
Vincitore: E. Vesnina
Maria Sakkari GRE vs Arina Rodionova AUS

GS Us Open
M. Sakkari
7
6
Ar. Rodionova
5
3
Vincitore: M. Sakkari
Court 16 – 17:00
Jan-Lennard Struff GER vs Alexandr Dolgopolov UKR

GS Us Open
J. Struff
6
3
2
6
3
A. Dolgopolov
3
6
6
1
6
Vincitore: A. Dolgopolov
Denisa Allertova CZE vs Rebecca Peterson SWE

GS Us Open
D. Allertova
6
7
0
R. Peterson
2
6
0
Vincitore: D. Allertova
Vincent Millot FRA vs Santiago Giraldo COL

GS Us Open
V. Millot
1
0
6
6
4
S. Giraldo
6
6
4
4
6
Vincitore: S. Giraldo
Jordan Thompson AUS vs Thomas Fabbiano ITA

GS Us Open
J. Thompson
6
2
6
4
2
T. Fabbiano
2
6
3
6
6
Vincitore: T. Fabbiano
(31)Magdalena Rybarikova SVK vs Kristyna Pliskova CZE

GS Us Open
M. Rybarikova [31]
7
7
Kr. Pliskova
6
6
Vincitore: M. Rybarikova
TBA – 12:00
Ying-Ying Duan CHN vs Garbiñe Muguruza [3] ESP

GS Us Open
Y. Duan
4
0
G. Muguruza [3]
6
6
Vincitore: G. Muguruza
The Fab One (Guest) 31-08-2017 09:15

Noto con piacere che dopo un triennio di buio/sfiga, Stebe si sta riaffacciando a livelli che più gli competono…

 49
ASHTONEATON 31-08-2017 09:12

Riflessione sul tabellone…
decisamente sbilanciato, con la parte bassa aperta a clamorose sorprese!!
Favorito Cilic, ma pieno di mine vaganti Querrey, Anderson, i giovani shapov ed Edmund(che si affrontano al terzo turno), Pouille, Coric con un occhio al solido Carreno!!!
Ma, a mio avviso i più forti sono nella parte alta del tabellone…Nadal,Berdych,Goffin,Monfils,Dimitrov,Federer,Delpo,Lopez e Thiem…
gli Italiani durissima?Steto al 3 turno potrebbe beccare Berdych…il vincente tra i splendidi Paolino e Thomas potrebbero trovare agli ottavi il tostissimo Anderson(se batte il giustiziere di Zverev, Coric)

 48
The Fab One (Guest) 31-08-2017 09:07

Scritto da tinapica
Epperò, ‘sto Coric, è esploso tutto d’un botto! Notevole concentrazione e fiducia in sé: recuperare da 0-40 sul 5 a 6 della partita decisiva non è stata cosa da poco, anche perché i punti se li è presi lui, non glieli ha lasciati Zverev. La famiglia Zverev oggi è soddisfatta solo a metà.

Non ho visto il match (e, date le premesse, non credo mai ne vedrò uno tra loro due); visto che dici che ‘i punti se li è presi lui’, come se li è presi? Stile Shapovalov (creando trame di gioco brillanti e rapide lasciando andare il braccio) o stile Zverev (creando trame di gioco soporifere da fondocampo tendenti allo sfinimento fisico dell’avversario e psicologico dello spettatore)?

 47
lallo (Guest) 31-08-2017 08:50

Scritto da Antonio
Fuori Kyrgios e Zverev,davvero non me lo aspettavo,Shapo e` un fenomeno assoluto.

un augurio: quando vincerà domenica prossima, la finale USOpen, eviti di tirare con forza la pallina verso le tribune… 😈

 46
Roger il re (Guest) 31-08-2017 08:49

Next generation ahhhhhhh

 45
The Fab One (Guest) 31-08-2017 08:48

➡ 5 out of 8: ➡ la Storia ti attende caro Denis

 44
Maury 31-08-2017 08:40

E bravo Borna! Speriamo recuperi presto il “tempo” perduto.

 43
alexalex 31-08-2017 08:32

C’è un errore nella foto, non è Kyrgios! 😉

 42
ASHTONEATON 31-08-2017 08:31

Scritto da Stefan Navratil
Shapolavov che batte Tsonga in modo così netto non me l’aspettavo pensavo ci potesse essere partita ma che alla fine vincesse il francese.
Ancora più sorprendente la vittoria di Coric su Zverev.

Concordo…aggiungo la sconfitta inaspettata oltreche di Kirgyos(ma questo ragazzo ci ha già abituato ad una sorta di alternanza tra exploit positivi e negativi…) quella dell’americano Jhonson che cede di schianto in 3 set contro,però, un avversario molto forte su questa superficie… diciamo che mi sarei aspettato un match più combattuto!

 41
RafaNadal9900 31-08-2017 08:31

Al ma er fenomeno che mi prese mi i fondelli quando dissi che zverev avrebbe rischiato già parecchio con codici ‘ndo sta? Il tedesco come pensavo non è ancora pronto a fare il grande passo. Negli slam sente pressione e si irrigidisce finendo per perdere da gente come verdasco raonic e coric che quest’anno stanno facendo tutt’altro che bene… c’è ancora da lavorare caro Alex… Con un po’ meno di arroganza anche… coric ora vediamo se da una svolta alla carriera visto che Anderson e italiani permettendo può fare i quarti.
Edmund ara ancora jhonson e insieme a shapo diventa candidato per i quarti. Che dire di shapo sicuramente lo si può inserire nei giovani che punteranno al top. Alla sua terza partita slam schiantare tsonga ,anche se il francese non è al top, non é da tutti. Ora pure lui deve mantenere umiltà(anche se mi sembra ne abbia più di Nick a alex) e piedi per terra perché pure lui ha tanto ancora migliorare. Intanto però i quarti non sono un miraggio.
Favoriti per la finale comunque sono altri: cilic isner querrey e anderson

 40
Palmeria (Guest) 31-08-2017 08:12

Shapoooooooooo !
Chapeaux

 39
Luis (Guest) 31-08-2017 07:47

Che bello: fuori le pallettare Kerber, Woz, fuori l’odiosa Cibulcova. Manca solo la Svitolina… il tennis femminile è sempre più nelle mani delle attaccanti quali Muguruza, Pliskova, Keys e spero Masha e Petra. E quando torna Serena…

 38
Replica | Quota | 0
Stefan Navratil (Guest) 31-08-2017 07:45

Shapolavov che batte Tsonga in modo così netto non me l’aspettavo pensavo ci potesse essere partita ma che alla fine vincesse il francese.
Ancora più sorprendente la vittoria di Coric su Zverev.

 37
Antonio (Guest) 31-08-2017 06:52

Fuori Kyrgios e Zverev,davvero non me lo aspettavo,Shapo e` un fenomeno assoluto.

 36
Lo Scriba (Guest) 31-08-2017 06:22

Scritto da Antonio
N.B: GARBINE MUGURUZA GIOCHERA’ SUL GRANDSTRAND AL TERMINE DELL’INCONTRO CORIC-ZVEREV. SI RINGRAZIA LA GENTILE REDAZIONE PER AVERNE DATO PRONTA NOTIZIA, COME AL SOLITO DEL RESTO

Mi permetto di ringraziare Antonio a nome della redazione per la sua estrema gentilezza.

 35
michewoz25 (Guest) 31-08-2017 06:22

Complimenti a makarova. Ho visto solo il terzo, ed era veramente in trance agonistica.Brava perchè aveva perso il set avanti 6-2 5-2. Caroline ha la colpa che oggi era veramente inferiore a makarova, si vedeva che non era la sua migliore versione perchè giocava troppo corto, almeno questo nel terzo, e non riusciva a tenere il ritmo. Peccato, perdere qua al secondo turno fa male. Non ho visto il break point per caroline nel primo game del terzo, ma lì era il momento in cui doveva stringere i denti e mettere k.o. la russa, che invece non ha subito alcun effetto dopo il secondo set e si è messa a stragiocare, picchiando sempre molto forte. Meritatissima vittoria,per lei.
Caroline pare che dalla sconfitta a toronto sia veramente meno motivata, da li solo match incerti.

 34
gilles15 (Guest) 31-08-2017 06:17

Nota a margine, quasi una curiosità: Tunisia sugli scudi oggi, Jabeur e Jaziri avanti…

 33
_Carlo 31-08-2017 06:13

Che pena la Wozniacki… 😥

 32
Juan martin (Guest) 31-08-2017 06:13

Evvai! Fuori anche la ribattitrice danese!

 31
Epa (Guest) 31-08-2017 05:54

E niente. Ho visto l’ultimo set di Tsonga Shapovalov e mi sono innamorato del canadese. Quel rovescio a una mano mi farà guardare molte sue partite

 30
