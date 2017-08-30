Us Open 2017 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open: I risultati con il Live dettagliato della terza giornata. Fuori Nick Kyrgios. Ok Del Potro. Subito eliminata la Bouchard

30/08/2017 23:00 103 commenti
Risultati dagli Us Open
Risultati dagli Us Open


USA US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | $50.000.400 – 1°-2° Turno

Arthur Ashe Stadium – 17:00
Evgeniya Rodina RUS vs Eugenie Bouchard CAN

GS Us Open
E. Rodina
7
6
E. Bouchard
6
1
Vincitore: E. Rodina
Mostra dettagli

Henri Laaksonen SUI vs Juan Martin del Potro [24] ARG

GS Us Open
H. Laaksonen
4
6
6
J. del Potro [24]
6
7
7
Vincitore: J. del Potro
Mostra dettagli

Timea Babos HUN vs Maria Sharapova RUS

GS Us Open
T. Babos
0
7
3
M. Sharapova
0
6
2
Mostra dettagli

Arthur Ashe Stadium – 01:00
Oceane Dodin FRA vs Venus Williams [9] USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(8)Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA vs Denis Shapovalov CAN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Louis Armstrong Stadium – 17:00
(4)Elina Svitolina UKR b. Katerina Siniakova CZE To Finish 6-0 6-6(2-1)

GS Us Open
E. Svitolina [4]
6
6
6
K. Siniakova
0
7
3
Vincitore: E. Svitolina
Mostra dettagli

John Millman AUS vs Nick Kyrgios [14] AUS

GS Us Open
J. Millman
6
1
6
6
N. Kyrgios [14]
3
6
4
1
Vincitore: J. Millman
Mostra dettagli

Alison Riske USA vs CoCo Vandeweghe [20] USA

GS Us Open
A. Riske
6
3
4
C. Vandeweghe [20]
2
6
6
Vincitore: C. Vandeweghe
Mostra dettagli

Hyeon Chung KOR vs John Isner [10] USA

GS Us Open
H. Chung
15
2
J. Isner [10]
0
3
Mostra dettagli

Steve Johnson USA vs Kyle Edmund GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Grandstand – 17:00
Dominic Thiem [6] AUT b. Alex de Minaur AUS To Finish 6-4 6-1 1-0

GS Us Open
A. de Minaur
4
1
1
D. Thiem [6]
6
6
6
Vincitore: D. Thiem
Mostra dettagli

Vaclav Safranek CZE vs Grigor Dimitrov [7] BUL

GS Us Open
V. Safranek
1
4
2
G. Dimitrov [7]
6
6
6
Vincitore: G. Dimitrov
Mostra dettagli

Marketa Vondrousova CZE vs Svetlana Kuznetsova [8] RUS

GS Us Open
M. Vondrousova
6
4
6
S. Kuznetsova [8]
4
6
7
Vincitore: S. Kuznetsova
Mostra dettagli

Allie Kiick USA vs Daria Gavrilova [25] AUS

GS Us Open
A. Kiick
15
2
0
D. Gavrilova [25]
40
6
2
Mostra dettagli

Borna Coric CRO vs Alexander Zverev [4] GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 17 – 17:00
Jeremy Chardy FRA vs Gael Monfils [18] FRA

GS Us Open
J. Chardy
6
3
4
G. Monfils [18]
7
6
6
Vincitore: G. Monfils
Mostra dettagli

Nao Hibino JPN vs Catherine Bellis USA

GS Us Open
N. Hibino
6
4
7
C. Bellis
3
6
5
Vincitore: N. Hibino
Mostra dettagli

(16)Lucas Pouille FRA vs Jared Donaldson USA

GS Us Open
L. Pouille [16]
15
7
6
3
J. Donaldson
0
5
4
1
Mostra dettagli

Florian Mayer GER vs Marin Cilic [5] CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(5)Caroline Wozniacki DEN vs Ekaterina Makarova RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 5 – 17:00
Ryan Harrison USA vs Tomas Berdych [15] CZE

GS Us Open
R. Harrison
4
2
6
T. Berdych [15]
6
6
7
Vincitore: T. Berdych
Mostra dettagli

(9)David Goffin BEL vs Julien Benneteau FRA

GS Us Open
D. Goffin [9]
6
2
6
6
J. Benneteau
4
6
4
2
Vincitore: D. Goffin
Mostra dettagli

(10)Agnieszka Radwanska POL vs Petra Martic CRO

GS Us Open
A. Radwanska [10]
0*
6
6
P. Martic
0
4
6
Mostra dettagli

(17)Sam Querrey USA vs Dudi Sela ISR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 10 – 17:00
Leonardo Mayer ARG b. Richard Gasquet [26] FRA To Finish 3-6 6-2

GS Us Open
L. Mayer
3
6
6
6
R. Gasquet [26]
6
2
4
2
Vincitore: L. Mayer
Mostra dettagli

Marcos Baghdatis CYP vs Taylor Fritz USA

GS Us Open
M. Baghdatis
4
4
3
T. Fritz
6
6
6
Vincitore: T. Fritz
Mostra dettagli

Ons Jabeur TUN vs Brienne Minor USA

GS Us Open
O. Jabeur
6
7
B. Minor
1
5
Vincitore: O. Jabeur
Mostra dettagli

Sofia Kenin USA vs Sachia Vickery USA

GS Us Open
S. Kenin
15
6
1
S. Vickery
15
3
3
Mostra dettagli

Sloane Stephens USA vs Dominika Cibulkova [11] SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Saisai Zheng CHN vs Julia Goerges [30] GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 13 – 17:00
Yuichi Sugita JPN b. Geoffrey Blancaneaux FRA To Finish 6-2 6-2

GS Us Open
Y. Sugita
6
6
6
G. Blancaneaux
2
2
0
Vincitore: Y. Sugita
Mostra dettagli

Taylor Townsend USA vs Ana Bogdan ROU

GS Us Open
T. Townsend
4
6
3
A. Bogdan
6
4
6
Vincitore: A. Bogdan
Mostra dettagli

Andrey Kuznetsov RUS vs Feliciano Lopez [31] ESP

GS Us Open
A. Kuznetsov
4
6
7
2
F. Lopez [31]
6
7
6
6
Vincitore: F. Lopez
Mostra dettagli

Kurumi Nara JPN vs Sara Sorribes Tormo ESP

GS Us Open
K. Nara
0
0
S. Sorribes Tormo
0
0
Riscaldamento
Mostra dettagli

(13)Petra Kvitova CZE vs Alizé Cornet FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ashleigh Barty AUS vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich BLR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 4 – 17:00
Bjorn Fratangelo USA b. Ivo Karlovic CRO To Finish 7-6(2) 2-3

GS Us Open
B. Fratangelo
7
6
3
7
0
I. Karlovic
6
4
6
6
0
Vincitore: B. Fratangelo
Mostra dettagli

Malek Jaziri TUN vs Thiago Monteiro BRA

GS Us Open
M. Jaziri
7
4
6
5
6
T. Monteiro
6
6
3
7
4
Vincitore: M. Jaziri
Mostra dettagli

Madison Brengle USA vs Kirsten Flipkens BEL

GS Us Open
M. Brengle
0
2
K. Flipkens
0
5
Mostra dettagli

(23)Mischa Zverev GER vs Benoit Paire FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ekaterina Alexandrova RUS vs Caroline Garcia [18] FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 6 – 17:00
Jennifer Brady USA b. Andrea Petkovic GER To Finish 6-4 3-4

GS Us Open
J. Brady
6
3
6
A. Petkovic
4
6
1
Vincitore: J. Brady
Mostra dettagli

(30)Adrian Mannarino FRA vs Ricardas Berankis LTU

GS Us Open
A. Mannarino [30]
6
6
6
0
R. Berankis
2
4
2
0
Vincitore: A. Mannarino
Mostra dettagli

Shelby Rogers USA vs Kayla Day USA

GS Us Open
S. Rogers
6
4
6
K. Day
2
6
4
Vincitore: S. Rogers
Mostra dettagli

Sabine Lisicki GER vs Shuai Zhang [27] CHN

GS Us Open
S. Lisicki
15
7
2
S. Zhang [27]
30
6
4
Mostra dettagli

Cameron Norrie GBR vs Pablo Carreno Busta [12] ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 7 – 17:00
Nicole Gibbs USA b. Veronica Cepede Royg PAR To Finish 6-0 1-6 1-0

GS Us Open
V. Cepede Royg
0
6
1
N. Gibbs
6
1
6
Vincitore: N. Gibbs
Mostra dettagli

Steve Darcis BEL vs Guido Pella ARG

GS Us Open
S. Darcis
1
2
0
0
G. Pella
6
6
6
0
Vincitore: G. Pella
Mostra dettagli

(11)Roberto Bautista Agut ESP vs Andreas Seppi ITA

GS Us Open
R. Bautista Agut [11]
6
4
6
7
0
A. Seppi
2
6
2
6
0
Vincitore: R. Bautista Agut
Mostra dettagli

Paolo Lorenzi ITA vs Gilles Muller [19] LUX

GS Us Open
P. Lorenzi
0
5
G. Muller [19]
0
5
Mostra dettagli

Donna Vekic CRO vs Shuai Peng [22] CHN

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – 17:00
Blaz Kavcic SLO vs Mikhail Youzhny RUS

GS Us Open
B. Kavcic
3
7
4
3
0
M. Youzhny
6
5
6
6
0
Vincitore: M. Youzhny
Mostra dettagli

Aljaz Bedene GBR vs Andrey Rublev RUS

GS Us Open
A. Bedene
1
4
4
0
A. Rublev
6
6
6
0
Vincitore: A. Rublev
Mostra dettagli

Daria Kasatkina RUS vs Qiang Wang CHN

GS Us Open
D. Kasatkina
0
6
1
Q. Wang
15
7
0
Mostra dettagli

Radu Albot MDA vs Yen-Hsun Lu TPE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Carla Suárez Navarro ESP vs Mirjana Lucic-Baroni [29] CRO

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 9 – 17:00
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP b. Patrick Kypson USA To Finish 6-4 4-3

GS Us Open
P. Kypson
4
6
1
0
A. Menendez-Maceiras
6
7
6
0
Vincitore: A. Menendez-Maceiras
Mostra dettagli

(27)Pablo Cuevas URU vs Damir Dzumhur BIH

GS Us Open
P. Cuevas [27]
5
6
1
D. Dzumhur
7
7
6
Vincitore: D. Dzumhur
Mostra dettagli

Sofya Zhuk RUS vs Yulia Putintseva KAZ

GS Us Open
S. Zhuk
6
3
0
Y. Putintseva
7
6
0
Vincitore: Y. Putintseva
Mostra dettagli

(20)Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs Nicolas Mahut FRA

GS Us Open
A. Ramos-Vinolas [20]
30
4
N. Mahut
30
3
Mostra dettagli

(16)Anastasija Sevastova LAT vs Kateryna Kozlova UKR

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 11 – 17:00
Monica Niculescu ROU b. Kristina Mladenovic [14] FRA To Finish 6-3 1-1

GS Us Open
M. Niculescu
6
6
K. Mladenovic [14]
3
2
Vincitore: M. Niculescu
Mostra dettagli

(22)Fabio Fognini ITA vs Stefano Travaglia ITA

GS Us Open
F. Fognini [22]
4
6
6
0
0
S. Travaglia
6
7
3
6
0
Vincitore: S. Travaglia
Mostra dettagli

Dustin Brown GER vs Thomaz Bellucci BRA

GS Us Open
D. Brown
6
6
6
0
T. Bellucci
4
3
2
0
Vincitore: D. Brown
Mostra dettagli

Christina McHale USA vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova [19] RUS

GS Us Open
C. McHale
0
3
0
A. Pavlyuchenkova [19]
0
6
0
Mostra dettagli

(29)Diego Schwartzman ARG vs Janko Tipsarevic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 12 – 17:00
Donald Young USA b. Maximilian Marterer GER To Finish 6-3 1-6 2-0

GS Us Open
M. Marterer
3
6
1
4
0
D. Young
6
1
6
6
0
Vincitore: D. Young
Mostra dettagli

Tatjana Maria GER vs Ashley Kratzer USA

GS Us Open
T. Maria
6
6
A. Kratzer
1
1
Vincitore: T. Maria
Mostra dettagli

(33)Philipp Kohlschreiber GER vs Tim Smyczek USA

GS Us Open
P. Kohlschreiber [33]
6
6
6
T. Smyczek
1
4
4
Vincitore: P. Kohlschreiber
Mostra dettagli

Risa Ozaki JPN vs Danielle Lao USA

GS Us Open
R. Ozaki
0
6
6
1
D. Lao
0
3
7
0
Mostra dettagli

(28)Kevin Anderson RSA vs Ernests Gulbis LAT

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 14 – 17:00
Taro Daniel JPN vs Tommy Paul USA

GS Us Open
T. Daniel
6
4
4
6
6
T. Paul
1
6
6
2
2
Vincitore: T. Daniel
Mostra dettagli

Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER vs Nicolas Kicker ARG

GS Us Open
C. Stebe
5
6
6
6
N. Kicker
7
3
1
1
Vincitore: C. Stebe
Mostra dettagli

(26)Anett Kontaveit EST vs Lucie Safarova CZE

GS Us Open
A. Kontaveit [26]
40
1
L. Safarova
30
0
Mostra dettagli

Evgeny Donskoy RUS vs Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Aleksandra Krunic SRB vs Ajla Tomljanovic AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 15 – 17:00
Kaia Kanepi EST b. Francesca Schiavone ITA To Finish 0-6 4-2

GS Us Open
K. Kanepi
0
6
6
F. Schiavone
6
4
2
Vincitore: K. Kanepi
Mostra dettagli

Viktor Troicki SRB vs Norbert Gombos SVK

GS Us Open
V. Troicki
3
6
3
6
6
N. Gombos
6
3
6
4
3
Vincitore: V. Troicki
Mostra dettagli

Fernando Verdasco ESP vs Vasek Pospisil CAN

GS Us Open
F. Verdasco
0
6
0
V. Pospisil
0
2
0
Vincitore: F. Verdasco per ritiro
Mostra dettagli

(17)Elena Vesnina RUS vs Anna Blinkova RUS

GS Us Open
E. Vesnina [17]
0
6
1
A. Blinkova
0
1
0
Mostra dettagli

Maria Sakkari GRE vs Arina Rodionova AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 16 – 17:00
Jan-Lennard Struff GER vs Alexandr Dolgopolov UKR

GS Us Open
J. Struff
6
3
2
6
3
A. Dolgopolov
3
6
6
1
6
Vincitore: A. Dolgopolov
Mostra dettagli

Denisa Allertova CZE vs Rebecca Peterson SWE

GS Us Open
D. Allertova
6
7
0
R. Peterson
2
6
0
Vincitore: D. Allertova
Mostra dettagli

Vincent Millot FRA vs Santiago Giraldo COL

GS Us Open
V. Millot
15
1
0
5
S. Giraldo
15
6
6
4
Mostra dettagli

Jordan Thompson AUS vs Thomas Fabbiano ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(31)Magdalena Rybarikova SVK vs Kristyna Pliskova CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare


TBA – 12:00
Ying-Ying Duan CHN vs Garbiñe Muguruza [3] ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,

103 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)
gamesetmax 30-08-2017 23:36

Ma… la Muguruza alla fine quando gioca?

 103
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Luca_nl 30-08-2017 23:33

Maria, Maria …….

*** NO Meldonium NO party *** 🙄

 102
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Teuz (Guest) 30-08-2017 23:29

Sto vedendo pouille particolarmente in palla, non escludo che possa intrufolarsi in semifinale cilic permettendo

 101
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)