Challenger Quito: Primo Turno. Live Riccardo Bellotti vs Renzo Olivo
29/08/2017 18:21 Nessun commento
Challenger Quito | Terra | $50.000
1T Bellotti – Olivo (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 18:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Bellotti – Olivo
Aug 05, 1991 Birthday: Mar 15, 1992
26 years Age: 25 years
Italy Italy Country: Argentina Argentina
254 Current rank: 114
199 (May 08, 2017) Highest rank: 78 (Jan 09, 2017)
533 Total matches: 509
$114 061 Prize money: $451 665
203 Points: 492
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Challenger Quito, Challenger Quito 2017, Riccardo Bellotti
