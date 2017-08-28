Us Open: Live Primo Turno Italiani. Live gli Italiani (Oggi in campo 5 azzurri)
US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | $50.000.400 – 1° Turno
Court 9 – 17:00
(31)Magdalena Rybarikova vs Camila Giorgi
Giorgi – Rybarikova (1-1)
Dec 30, 1991 Birthday: Oct 04, 1988
25 years Age: 28 years
Italy Italy Country: Slovakia Slovakia
69 Current rank: 32
30 (Aug 03, 2015) Highest rank: 31 (Aug 26, 2013)
446 Total matches: 604
$2 050 638 Prize money: $2 957 740
836 Points: 1 577
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
Kristyna Pliskova vs Misa Eguchi
Louis Armstrong Stadium – 17:00
3Inc. Sloane Stephens vs Roberta Vinci
Stephens – Vinci (0-0)
Mar 20, 1993 Birthday: Feb 18, 1983
24 years Age: 34 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
83 Current rank: 47
11 (Oct 28, 2013) Highest rank: 7 (Jun 27, 2016)
388 Total matches: 872
$4 209 163 Prize money: $11 374 729
711 Points: 1 181
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
Jana Cepelova vs Dominika Cibulkova [11]
Court 8 – 17:00
2Inc. Alessandro Giannessi vs Ernests Gulbis
Giannessi – Gulbis (0-0)
May 30, 1990 Birthday: Aug 30, 1988
27 years Age: 28 years
Italy Italy Country: Latvia Latvia
91 Current rank: 255
84 (Jul 24, 2017) Highest rank: 10 (Jun 23, 2014)
511 Total matches: 669
$423 719 Prize money: $6 142 258
610 Points: 201
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
(28)Kevin Anderson vs JC Aragone
Court 14 – 17:00
4Inc. John-Patrick Smith vs Thomas Fabbiano
Smith – Fabbiano (1-1)
Jan 24, 1989 Birthday: May 26, 1989
28 years Age: 28 years
Australia Australia Country: Italy Italy
202 Current rank: 82
108 (Sep 28, 2015) Highest rank: 81 (Aug 21, 2017)
430 Total matches: 745
$619 012 Prize money: $619 381
269 Points: 646
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
(13)Jack Sock vs Jordan Thompson
Court 15 – 17:00
3INC. Joao Sousa vs Paolo Lorenzi
Sousa – Lorenzi (3-0)
Mar 30, 1989 Birthday: Dec 15, 1981
28 years Age: 35 years
Portugal Portugal Country: Italy Italy
50 Current rank: 40
28 (May 16, 2016) Highest rank: 33 (Jul 03, 2017)
711 Total matches: 1 015
$3 520 281 Prize money: $2 887 642
950 Points: 1 100
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
Bernard Tomic vs Gilles Muller [19]
TAG: Alessandro Giannessi, Camila Giorgi, Paolo Lorenzi, Roberta Vinci, Thomas Fabbiano, Us Open, Us Open 2017
4 commenti
Dai robyyy facci sognare come sai fare tu in questo torneo magico x te ❤❤ #iocicredo
Forza azzurri
Ho visto la programmazione di Eurosport 2 di oggi..di italiani vedo solo la vinci..fabbiano Giorgi e Gianna? Non avevano detto che facevano vedere gli italiani? Spero che cambino
Passano tutti/e tranne Giannessi