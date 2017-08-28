Us Open 2017 - Italiani ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open: Live Primo Turno Italiani. Live gli Italiani (Oggi in campo 5 azzurri)

28/08/2017 15:53 4 commenti
Roberta Vinci classe 1983, n.47 del mondo

USA US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | $50.000.400 – 1° Turno

Court 9 – 17:00
(31)Magdalena Rybarikova SVK vs Camila Giorgi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Giorgi ITA – Rybarikova SVK (1-1)
Dec 30, 1991 Birthday: Oct 04, 1988
25 years Age: 28 years
Italy Italy Country: Slovakia Slovakia
69 Current rank: 32
30 (Aug 03, 2015) Highest rank: 31 (Aug 26, 2013)
446 Total matches: 604
$2 050 638 Prize money: $2 957 740
836 Points: 1 577
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
Kristyna Pliskova CZE vs Misa Eguchi JPN
Il match deve ancora iniziare



Louis Armstrong Stadium – 17:00
3Inc. Sloane Stephens USA vs Roberta Vinci ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Stephens USA – Vinci ITA (0-0)
Mar 20, 1993 Birthday: Feb 18, 1983
24 years Age: 34 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
83 Current rank: 47
11 (Oct 28, 2013) Highest rank: 7 (Jun 27, 2016)
388 Total matches: 872
$4 209 163 Prize money: $11 374 729
711 Points: 1 181
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
Jana Cepelova SVK vs Dominika Cibulkova [11] SVK
Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 8 – 17:00
2Inc. Alessandro Giannessi ITA vs Ernests Gulbis LAT

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Giannessi ITA – Gulbis LAT (0-0)
May 30, 1990 Birthday: Aug 30, 1988
27 years Age: 28 years
Italy Italy Country: Latvia Latvia
91 Current rank: 255
84 (Jul 24, 2017) Highest rank: 10 (Jun 23, 2014)
511 Total matches: 669
$423 719 Prize money: $6 142 258
610 Points: 201
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
(28)Kevin Anderson RSA vs JC Aragone USA
Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 14 – 17:00
4Inc. John-Patrick Smith AUS vs Thomas Fabbiano ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Smith AUS – Fabbiano ITA (1-1)
Jan 24, 1989 Birthday: May 26, 1989
28 years Age: 28 years
Australia Australia Country: Italy Italy
202 Current rank: 82
108 (Sep 28, 2015) Highest rank: 81 (Aug 21, 2017)
430 Total matches: 745
$619 012 Prize money: $619 381
269 Points: 646
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
(13)Jack Sock USA vs Jordan Thompson AUS
Il match deve ancora iniziare



Court 15 – 17:00
3INC. Joao Sousa POR vs Paolo Lorenzi ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sousa POR – Lorenzi ITA (3-0)
Mar 30, 1989 Birthday: Dec 15, 1981
28 years Age: 35 years
Portugal Portugal Country: Italy Italy
50 Current rank: 40
28 (May 16, 2016) Highest rank: 33 (Jul 03, 2017)
711 Total matches: 1 015
$3 520 281 Prize money: $2 887 642
950 Points: 1 100
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

In caso di vittoria al secondo turno sfiderà:
Bernard Tomic AUS vs Gilles Muller [19] LUX
Il match deve ancora iniziare

4 commenti

Alexio 28-08-2017 16:19

Dai robyyy facci sognare come sai fare tu in questo torneo magico x te ❤❤ #iocicredo

 4
Lorenzo_P 28-08-2017 16:02

Forza azzurri

 3
S.re10 28-08-2017 16:02

Ho visto la programmazione di Eurosport 2 di oggi..di italiani vedo solo la vinci..fabbiano Giorgi e Gianna? Non avevano detto che facevano vedere gli italiani? Spero che cambino

 2
Angelux79 (Guest) 28-08-2017 16:01

Passano tutti/e tranne Giannessi

 1
