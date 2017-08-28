Us Open 2017 - Day 1 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open: I risultati completi con il Live dettagliato della prima giornata. Ok Marin Cilic, Venus Williams e Alexander Zverev. Fuori Johanna Konta

I risultati dagli Us Open
I risultati dagli Us Open

USA US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | $50.000.400 – 1° Turno

Arthur Ashe Stadium – 17:00 (italiane)
Varvara Lepchenko USA vs Garbiñe Muguruza [3] ESP

GS Us Open
V. Lepchenko
0
3
G. Muguruza [3]
6
6
Vincitore: G. Muguruza


Tennys Sandgren USA vs Marin Cilic [5] CRO

GS Us Open
T. Sandgren
4
3
6
3
M. Cilic [5]
6
6
3
6
Vincitore: M. Cilic


Viktoria Kuzmova SVK vs Venus Williams [9] USA

GS Us Open
V. Kuzmova
3
6
2
V. Williams [9]
6
3
6
Vincitore: V. Williams


Arthur Ashe Stadium – 01:00
Maria Sharapova RUS vs Simona Halep [2] ROU

GS Us Open
M. Sharapova
6
4
6
S. Halep [2]
4
6
3
Vincitore: M. Sharapova


Darian King BAR vs Alexander Zverev [4] GER

GS Us Open
D. King
6
5
4
A. Zverev [4]
7
7
6
Vincitore: A. Zverev



Louis Armstrong Stadium – 17:00
(13)Petra Kvitova CZE vs Jelena Jankovic SRB

GS Us Open
P. Kvitova [13]
7
7
J. Jankovic
5
5
Vincitore: P. Kvitova


Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA vs John Isner [10] USA

GS Us Open
P. Herbert
1
3
6
3
J. Isner [10]
6
6
4
6
Vincitore: J. Isner


Sloane Stephens USA vs Roberta Vinci ITA

GS Us Open
S. Stephens
7
6
R. Vinci
5
1
Vincitore: S. Stephens


(13)Jack Sock USA vs Jordan Thompson AUS

GS Us Open
J. Sock [13]
2
6
6
7
4
J. Thompson
6
7
1
5
6
Vincitore: J. Thompson



Grandstand – 17:00
Nicolas Almagro ESP vs Steve Johnson USA

GS Us Open
N. Almagro
4
6
6
S. Johnson
6
7
7
Vincitore: S. Johnson


(7)Johanna Konta GBR vs Aleksandra Krunic SRB

GS Us Open
J. Konta [7]
6
3
4
A. Krunic
4
6
6
Vincitore: A. Krunic


(17)Sam Querrey USA vs Gilles Simon FRA

GS Us Open
S. Querrey [17]
6
6
6
G. Simon
4
3
4
Vincitore: S. Querrey


(5)Caroline Wozniacki DEN vs Mihaela Buzarnescu ROU

GS Us Open
C. Wozniacki [5]
6
7
M. Buzarnescu
1
5
Vincitore: C. Wozniacki



Court 17 – 17:00
(32)Lauren Davis USA vs Sofia Kenin USA

GS Us Open
L. Davis [32]
5
5
S. Kenin
7
7
Vincitore: S. Kenin


(8)Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA vs Marius Copil ROU

GS Us Open
J. Tsonga [8]
6
6
6
M. Copil
3
3
4
Vincitore: J. Tsonga


Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS vs Janko Tipsarevic SRB

GS Us Open
T. Kokkinakis
7
6
1
6
3
J. Tipsarevic
6
3
6
7
6
Vincitore: J. Tipsarevic


Jana Cepelova SVK vs Dominika Cibulkova [11] SVK

GS Us Open
J. Cepelova
7
3
2
D. Cibulkova [11]
6
6
6
Vincitore: D. Cibulkova



Court 5 – 17:00
Kristyna Pliskova CZE vs Misa Eguchi JPN

GS Us Open
Kr. Pliskova
6
6
M. Eguchi
2
2
Vincitore: Kr. Pliskova


(28)Kevin Anderson RSA vs JC Aragone USA

GS Us Open
K. Anderson [28]
6
6
6
J. Aragone
3
3
1
Vincitore: K. Anderson


Saisai Zheng CHN vs Alison Van Uytvanck BEL

GS Us Open
S. Zheng
6
3
6
A. Van Uytvanck
4
6
1
Vincitore: S. Zheng


(16)Lucas Pouille FRA vs Ruben Bemelmans BEL

GS Us Open
L. Pouille [16]
6
6
6
R. Bemelmans
3
4
4
Vincitore: L. Pouille



Court 10 – 17:00
Kyle Edmund GBR vs Robin Haase [32] NED

GS Us Open
K. Edmund
6
7
6
R. Haase [32]
3
5
3
Vincitore: K. Edmund


Claire Liu USA vs Ying-Ying Duan CHN

GS Us Open
C. Liu
6
6
Y. Duan
7
7
Vincitore: Y. Duan


Bernard Tomic AUS vs Gilles Muller [19] LUX

GS Us Open
B. Tomic
6
3
4
4
G. Muller [19]
3
6
6
6
Vincitore: G. Muller


Pauline Parmentier FRA vs Oceane Dodin FRA

GS Us Open
P. Parmentier
6
0
6
O. Dodin
3
6
7
Vincitore: O. Dodin



Court 13 – 17:00
Horacio Zeballos ARG vs Hyeon Chung KOR

GS Us Open
H. Zeballos
6
6
4
3
H. Chung
3
7
6
6
Vincitore: H. Chung


Yen-Hsun Lu TPE vs Karen Khachanov [25] RUS

GS Us Open
Y. Lu
4
6
6
6
K. Khachanov [25]
6
2
3
3
Vincitore: Y. Lu


Mona Barthel GER vs Ekaterina Makarova RUS

GS Us Open
M. Barthel
2
1
E. Makarova
6
6
Vincitore: E. Makarova


Amandine Hesse FRA vs Shuai Peng [22] CHN

GS Us Open
A. Hesse
4
1
S. Peng [22]
6
6
Vincitore: S. Peng



Court 4 – 17:00
Heather Watson GBR vs Alizé Cornet FRA

GS Us Open
H. Watson
4
4
0
A. Cornet
6
6
0
Vincitore: A. Cornet


Radu Albot MDA vs Ernesto Escobedo USA

GS Us Open
R. Albot
7
4
6
6
0
E. Escobedo
5
6
2
4
0
Vincitore: R. Albot


(16)Anastasija Sevastova LAT vs Carina Witthoeft GER

GS Us Open
A. Sevastova [16]
7
6
0
C. Witthoeft
5
1
0
Vincitore: A. Sevastova


Jared Donaldson USA vs Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO

GS Us Open
J. Donaldson
6
4
6
7
0
N. Basilashvili
0
6
3
6
0
Vincitore: J. Donaldson



Court 6 – 17:00
Natalia Vikhlyantseva RUS vs Sachia Vickery USA

GS Us Open
N. Vikhlyantseva
6
4
1
S. Vickery
4
6
6
Vincitore: S. Vickery


Lukas Lacko SVK vs Benoit Paire FRA

GS Us Open
L. Lacko
3
2
6
0
B. Paire
6
6
7
0
Vincitore: B. Paire


Christopher Eubanks USA vs Dudi Sela ISR

GS Us Open
C. Eubanks
2
4
2
0
D. Sela
6
6
6
0
Vincitore: D. Sela


Aliaksandra Sasnovich BLR vs Julia Boserup USA

GS Us Open
A. Sasnovich
6
6
0
J. Boserup
2
2
0
Vincitore: A. Sasnovich



Court 7 – 17:00
Tereza Martincova CZE vs Caroline Garcia [18] FRA

GS Us Open
T. Martincova
0
1
0
C. Garcia [18]
6
6
0
Vincitore: C. Garcia


Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ vs David Ferrer [21] ESP

GS Us Open
M. Kukushkin
4
6
6
6
0
D. Ferrer [21]
6
3
2
1
0
Vincitore: M. Kukushkin


Denis Shapovalov CAN vs Daniil Medvedev RUS

GS Us Open
D. Shapovalov
7
6
6
D. Medvedev
5
1
2
Vincitore: D. Shapovalov


(21)Ana Konjuh CRO vs Ashleigh Barty AUS

GS Us Open
A. Konjuh [21]
6
0
1
A. Barty
4
6
6
Vincitore: A. Barty



Court 8 – 17:00
Richel Hogenkamp NED vs Arina Rodionova AUS

GS Us Open
R. Hogenkamp
5
5
0
Ar. Rodionova
7
7
0
Vincitore: Ar. Rodionova


Alessandro Giannessi ITA vs Ernests Gulbis LAT

GS Us Open
A. Giannessi
4
7
2
5
0
E. Gulbis
6
6
6
7
0
Vincitore: E. Gulbis


Marton Fucsovics HUN vs Nicolas Mahut FRA

GS Us Open
M. Fucsovics
3
6
4
6
6
N. Mahut
6
2
6
2
7
Vincitore: N. Mahut


Viktorija Golubic SUI vs Timea Babos HUN

GS Us Open
V. Golubic
5
7
5
T. Babos
7
5
7
Vincitore: T. Babos



Court 9 – 17:00
(31)Magdalena Rybarikova SVK vs Camila Giorgi ITA

GS Us Open
M. Rybarikova [31]
6
6
C. Giorgi
3
4
Vincitore: M. Rybarikova


(24)Kiki Bertens NED vs Maria Sakkari GRE

GS Us Open
K. Bertens [24]
3
4
0
M. Sakkari
6
6
0
Vincitore: M. Sakkari


(20)Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs Denis Istomin UZB

GS Us Open
A. Ramos-Vinolas [20]
4
7
7
6
7
D. Istomin
6
6
5
7
5
Vincitore: A. Ramos-Vinolas


Jiri Vesely CZE vs Borna Coric CRO

GS Us Open
J. Vesely
6
6
2
0
B. Coric
7
7
6
0
Vincitore: B. Coric



Court 11 – 17:00
Evan King USA vs Pablo Carreno Busta [12] ESP

GS Us Open
E. King
3
2
6
0
P. Carreno Busta [12]
6
6
7
0
Vincitore: P. Carreno Busta


(29)Diego Schwartzman ARG vs Carlos Berlocq ARG

GS Us Open
D. Schwartzman [29]
6
6
6
0
C. Berlocq
2
1
3
0
Vincitore: D. Schwartzman


Ajla Tomljanovic AUS vs Johanna Larsson SWE

GS Us Open
A. Tomljanovic
7
6
0
J. Larsson
5
4
0
Vincitore: A. Tomljanovic


Monica Puig PUR vs Mirjana Lucic-Baroni [29] CRO

GS Us Open
M. Puig
4
7
6
M. Lucic-Baroni [29]
6
6
7
Vincitore: M. Lucic-Baroni



Court 12 – 17:00
Rogerio Dutra Silva BRA vs Florian Mayer GER

GS Us Open
R. Dutra Silva
5
6
3
4
0
F. Mayer
7
0
6
6
0
Vincitore: F. Mayer


Annika Beck GER vs Julia Goerges [30] GER

GS Us Open
A. Beck
1
0
J. Goerges [30]
6
6
Vincitore: J. Goerges


(23)Mischa Zverev GER vs Thai-Son Kwiatkowski USA

GS Us Open
M. Zverev [23]
7
4
4
7
6
T. Kwiatkowski
6
6
6
5
3
Vincitore: M. Zverev


Ipek Soylu TUR vs Carla Suárez Navarro ESP

GS Us Open
I. Soylu
4
2
C. Suárez Navarro
6
6
Vincitore: C. Suárez Navarro



Court 14 – 17:00
Dmitry Tursunov RUS vs Cameron Norrie GBR

GS Us Open
D. Tursunov
0
6
1
0
C. Norrie
0
7
6
0
Vincitore: C. Norrie per ritiro


Irina-Camelia Begu ROU vs Kateryna Kozlova UKR

GS Us Open
I. Begu
2
6
0
K. Kozlova
6
7
0
Vincitore: K. Kozlova


Donna Vekic CRO vs Beatriz Haddad Maia BRA

GS Us Open
D. Vekic
6
6
B. Haddad Maia
2
1
Vincitore: D. Vekic


John-Patrick Smith AUS vs Thomas Fabbiano ITA

GS Us Open
J. Smith
6
4
6
6
0
T. Fabbiano
7
6
3
7
0
Vincitore: T. Fabbiano



Court 15 – 17:00
Anna Zaja GER vs Ekaterina Alexandrova RUS

GS Us Open
A. Zaja
2
3
E. Alexandrova
6
6
Vincitore: E. Alexandrova


Andreas Haider-Maurer AUT vs Evgeny Donskoy RUS

GS Us Open
A. Haider-Maurer
0
6
1
E. Donskoy
0
7
5
Vincitore: E. Donskoy per ritiro


Joao Sousa POR vs Paolo Lorenzi ITA

GS Us Open
J. Sousa
6
3
6
2
0
P. Lorenzi
4
6
7
6
0
Vincitore: P. Lorenzi


Ken_Rosewall 29-08-2017 09:19

@ mazingaz (#1935831)

Gli ha detto pedalino 🙁

 158
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Silvio74 (Guest) 29-08-2017 09:13

@ Antonio (#1935889)

Mi spiace, dovrai attendere ancora per un eventuale finale Muguruza-Sharapova, perché al massimo potranno incontrarsi in semifinale.

 157
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
lallo (Guest) 29-08-2017 09:03

ma kwiatkowski voleva fare il grande slam milano-sanremo, usopen?? :mrgreen:

 156
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Nadir98, Vennera
The Fab One (Guest) 29-08-2017 08:57

Scritto da Stefan Navratil
@ The Fab One (#1935574)
Come meccanica non lo ricorda, ma un grande rovescio mancino era quello di Petr Korda.
Credo che la caratura sia quella. Spero…

Credo che la caratura sia quella. Spero…

 155
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Luca (Guest) 29-08-2017 08:41

Ma quanto godo… Grande Masha … E come al solito si vede quanto vale realmente la Halep..

 154
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Luis (Guest) 29-08-2017 08:36

@ Silvio74 (#1935929)

Serena è di un altro pianeta. Anche a quella maggiormente accreditata da quasi tutti, Vika, le cose non è che vadano molto meglio:4-17 con 1-12 negli ultimi quattro anni.

 153
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Manu (Guest) 29-08-2017 08:32

@ mazingaz (#1935831)

Jack calzino e il top ahahahaah!!

 152
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Helno (Guest) 29-08-2017 08:32

@ Bibi (#1935912)

Hai visto qualche differenza tra maria pre meldonium e post meldonium? Io no. Io ieri (anzi oggi) ho visto la tigre siberiana che ha azzannato la topolina rumena con la consueta cattiveria agonistica e l'innato senso di cinismo…

 151
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tiziano 57 (Guest) 29-08-2017 08:30

@ Bibi (#1935912)

Se sei tifosa/o della HALEP dovresti comunque essere felice perche`
nonostante la sconfitta e` diventata la nr. 1 del ranking , almeno per qualche giorno.

 150
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
arry (Guest) 29-08-2017 08:27

@ Bibi (#1935912)

 149
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Luis (Guest) 29-08-2017 08:24

@ Bibi (#1935912)

Il tuo commento si comnenta da solo.

 148
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Silvio74 (Guest) 29-08-2017 08:17

Head to head Sharapova-Halep 7-0. Head to head Serena Williams-Sharapova 19-2 ( ma se consideriamo gli ultimi 18 incontri è un umiliante 18-0 ). Non c'è nulla da fare : così come la Halep si scioglie come neve al sole quando sa di dover affrontare Maria, allo stesso modo la Sharapova vede le streghe quando al di là della rete l'attende famelica Serena.

 147
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
lallo (Guest) 29-08-2017 08:03

Alla faccia di chi le ha negato le WC….

 146
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Max72 (Guest) 29-08-2017 06:53

Scritto da Antonio
oddio hanno appena detto che si collegheranno con l’Arthur Ashee dopo game schett e mats intorno alle 2 cioè dopo che la partita sarà finita, perché piu di 50 minuti non dura

Sicuro??!!

 145
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Deomex (Guest) 29-08-2017 06:13

@ Hair49 (#1935844)

Garcia #1

 144
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Alexio 29-08-2017 05:06

Siiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii grande campionessa

 143
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Antonio (Guest) 29-08-2017 04:57

Romena battuta 7 volte u 7.
60 vincenti Maria contro 15 Halep. Una vittoria piu mediatica che tecnicamente esaltante con tanto di lacrimuccie a dar pane per focaccia ai giornalisti alla ricerca di una copertina suggestiva. Tabellone adesso spianatissimo almeno fino ai quarti ma non sappiamo le condizioni in cui versa l’americana. Potrebbe essere già infortunata dopo questo incontro. Certo che una finale Garbine-Maria rivincita di quel QF del RG 2014 sarebbe oggettivamente la migliore auspicabile ad oggi.

 142
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ken_Rosewall
Luis (Guest) 29-08-2017 04:49

MASHAAAAAA!!!

 141
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
ricki-rocki 29-08-2017 04:07

Uno streaming per halep-masha?

 140
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Alexio 29-08-2017 04:03

Aiaiai maria la troppa distanza dal tennis in questo tempo si sta sentendo speriamo si riprenda in questo 3 set

 139
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Luis (Guest) 29-08-2017 03:59

Mi sa che la partita è finita sulla palla per il 5-1.

 138
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Antonio (Guest) 29-08-2017 03:54

Cosa ha sprecato la Sharapova nel secondo set per andare a servire per il match. Ovvio che viene punita dopo tutte queste occasioni sprecate. Halep approfitta solamente di errori su errori che non giungono,nemmeno dopo scambi prolungati ma cosi di punto in bianco e senza apparente motivo la russa sbatte dritti a rete. Se questo è il livello della WTA non c è nemmeno gusto a continuare a guardarle. Mi rincuora solamente l'ottimo match di oggi di Garbine molto solida e concentrata.

 137
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Perseo (Guest) 29-08-2017 03:29

Ragazzi Maria DEVASTANTE, mai vista così dal rientro per squalifica e forse in alcuni casi manco prima!

 136
Replica | Quota
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
_Carlo 29-08-2

Masha si è messa un vesitino che sembra voler dire: io sono figa e voi non siete nulla… :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen:

 135
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
_Carlo 29-08-2017 03:09

Certo bella sfiga la Halep ad acchiappare la Sharapova al primo turno !!! 😥

 134
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Antonio (Guest) 29-08-2017 03:08

Sintesi del primo set in due punti:
-Russa che prende a pallate la romena, oltre a buttarla fuori dal campo con le sue missilate a volte la butta anche a terra
-Russa che alterna vincenti a errori clamorosi, doppi falle, risposte sparacchiate

MAria mi sembra piuttosto disinteressata al match, pochi urletti e pugnetti che tanto infastidirono molti detrattori.
Halep, numero 1 al mondo virtuale, piuttosto maleducata dà calci a tutto e cerca di rubare furbescamente il tempo all’avversaria servendo prima ancora che questa sia pronta a rispondere.

Brutto match finora

 133
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
_Carlo 29-08-2017 03:04

@ Hair49 (#1935844)

Ahahaha, amo troppo i tuoi commenti !!! 😆 😆 😆

 132
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Alexio 29-08-2017 02:49

Daiii mariaaaaa

 131
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
michewoz25 (Guest) 29-08-2017 02:45

la vincente di sharapova-halep credo che vada quantomeno in semi se mantiene il livello o se non accusa problemi fisici

 130
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
michewoz25 (Guest) 29-08-2017 02:40

Scritto da mazingaz
Dritto e servizio di jack calzino inguardabili rovescio efficace

il dritto e il servizio di giovanni calzino sono i colpi piu forti del suo repertorio

 129
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
michewoz25 (Guest) 29-08-2017 02:39

Scritto da Antonio
il match era schedulato all’1.00 porca miseria Shania Twain non poteva cantare ieri??? sono rimasto sveglio apposta. Anche voi redazione potevate inserire il completo order of play del campo

è probabile anche che sia stato posticipato per motivi televisivi. Lo fanno sempre di ritardare i match serali a new york. La mia comunque è un’idea, non sono sicuro

 128
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Antonio (Guest) 29-08-2017 02:37

Scritto da albcors84
@ Antonio (#1935820)
La partita comincia alle 2!!!.a volte mi chiedo se certa gente ci è o ci fa

Arthur Ashe Stadium – 01:00
Maria Sharapova RUS vs Simona Halep [2] ROU

E’ SCRITTO IN ALTO DA OGGI POMERIGGIO ALLE 17 CIRCA.

 127
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Vennera 29-08-2017 02:33

Timi è fuori come un balcone. Col tempo peggiora invece di rinsavire.

 126
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
albcors84 (Guest) 29-08-2017 01:44

@ Antonio (#1935820)

La partita comincia alle 2!!!.a volte mi chiedo se certa gente ci è o ci fa

 125
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Ken_Rosewall
Antonio (Guest) 29-08-2017 01:40

il match era schedulato all’1.00 porca miseria Shania Twain non poteva cantare ieri??? sono rimasto sveglio apposta. Anche voi redazione potevate inserire il completo order of play del campo

 124
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ken_Rosewall
Hair49 (Guest) 29-08-2017 01:34

Le francesi niente male, se consideriamo Mladenovic, Dodin, Hesse, tanta roba, aggiungiamo un pelino sotto Garcia, Cornet, a questo punto ci lascio anche la Parmentier, non è bella ma le gambotte non sono male.

Scusate la divagazione ma aspettando Masha e Simona la menta viaggia e vista l’ora cosa c’è di meglio!!!

 123
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: _Carlo
-1: pablox, Luigi44
Antonio (Guest) 29-08-2017 01:31

@ Perseo (#1935823)

grazie avevo sentito, in effetti il match continuano a rimandarlo di quarto d’ora in quarto d’ora…che succede?

 122
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Serenity 29-08-2017 01:30

E’ l’una e mezza di mattina e io sono in piedi solo per vedere Masha,qualcuno mi spiega perchè ci sono queste 3 che parlano? Io voglio vedere la partita…. 😡

 121
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: _Carlo, Alexio
Serve and volley (Guest) 29-08-2017 01:28

Scritto da Hair49
@ ASHTONEATON (#1935789)
Non sto scherzando per nulla, se si fosse trattato di una qualsiasi altra tennista, non italiana, avreste detto ciò che dico io, siate onesti, non con me, con voi stessi.

Ma se la Vinci è poca cosa, la cornetta è una…, vero?
Ma vuoi mettere, con quel body language …

 120
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
mazingaz 29-08-2017 01:21

Dritto e servizio di jack calzino inguardabili rovescio efficace

 119
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Perseo (Guest) 29-08-2017 01:16

@ Antonio (#1935803)

Hanno appena detto che la trasmettono verso le due del mattino dopo il programma di wilander…

 118
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Antonio (Guest) 29-08-2017 01:13

oddio hanno appena detto che si collegheranno con l’Arthur Ashee dopo game schett e mats intorno alle 2 cioè dopo che la partita sarà finita, perché piu di 50 minuti non dura

 117
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
nico 29-08-2017 01:13

Lu si conferma giocatore di grande intelligenza. Lo avrà incartato bene al russo. D’altronde riuscì persino a battere roddick a wimbledon.
Un piccolo grande guerriero

 116
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ken_Rosewall
Hair49 (Guest) 29-08-2017 01:10

@ ASHTONEATON (#1935789)

Non sto scherzando per nulla, se si fosse trattato di una qualsiasi altra tennista, non italiana, avreste detto ciò che dico io, siate onesti, non con me, con voi stessi.

 115
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
nico 29-08-2017 01:01

Disastro miri..

 114
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
mazingaz 29-08-2017 00:55

Finalmente due australiani con la testa apposto Kokkinakis e thompson

 113
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Antonio (Guest) 29-08-2017 00:54

ditemi che Sharapova-Halep sarà visibile su Eurosport1 e nessuno si farà male

 112
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: _Carlo, Ken_Rosewall
_Carlo 29-08-2017 00:51

La Lucic si è fatta recuperare da 6-4, 5-1 dalla Puig !! 😳 😳 😳

 111
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Carl 29-08-2017 00:42

Purtroppo mi sono perso Krunic – Konta, che rischia di essere il più importante risultato della giornata, minimo.
Spero che quegli scombinati di Eurosport lo mettano nei video on demand.

 110
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
ASHTONEATON 29-08-2017 00:30

Scritto da Hair49

Scritto da Serve and volley

Scritto da Hair49
Si chiude il sipario dopo una rappresentazione ingloriosa di una Vinci, grande doppista, ma anche per lei li ci dobbiamo fermare, perchè in singolo a parte qualche leggero acuto, uno proprio qui, in definitiva poca cosa.
Se vuole continuare lo faccia pure, io non la guardo più volentieri, mi da l’idea di essere pensierosa, svogliata, con la testa altrove, che senso ha per lei e per chi la guarda? Meglio seguire un match dove le due in campo si disputano la vittoria fino all’ultimo, cosa importa se non sono italiane! almeno si apprezza la battaglia.

Una finalista Slam e top ten, vincitrice di 10 tornei in carriera poca cosa?

Tutti International e un solo premier, l’ultimo, è tanta roba? per me con una carriera così lunga certamente no!!!

Stai scherzando vero?????

 109
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Bonfanm 29-08-2017 00:09

Commento assurdo .. Roberta non sta giocando bene quest’anno ma i suoi risultati in singolo non si discutono .. ha vinto una decina di atp, finalista agli US open e top ten .. piuttosto dobbiamo abituarci a tempi molto magri d’ora in avanti.

 108
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Nico (Guest) 29-08-2017 00:08

Qualcuno si ricorda quanto dura la opening ceremony?

 107
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Hair49 (Guest) 29-08-2017 00:07

Scritto da Serve and volley

Scritto da Hair49
Si chiude il sipario dopo una rappresentazione ingloriosa di una Vinci, grande doppista, ma anche per lei li ci dobbiamo fermare, perchè in singolo a parte qualche leggero acuto, uno proprio qui, in definitiva poca cosa.
Se vuole continuare lo faccia pure, io non la guardo più volentieri, mi da l’idea di essere pensierosa, svogliata, con la testa altrove, che senso ha per lei e per chi la guarda? Meglio seguire un match dove le due in campo si disputano la vittoria fino all’ultimo, cosa importa se non sono italiane! almeno si apprezza la battaglia.

Una finalista Slam e top ten, vincitrice di 10 tornei in carriera poca cosa?

Tutti International e un solo premier, l’ultimo, è tanta roba? per me con una carriera così lunga certamente no!!!

 106
Replica | Quota | -6
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Ken_Rosewall, Andrea not Petkovic, bru64, pablox, marypierce, Miiiiiiii
El Kid di Las Vegas (Guest) 29-08-2017 00:06

Già che è riuscita a battere Serena Williams per di più ad una semifinale per la storia del tennis mondiale già basta a definire una carriera

 105
Replica | Quota | 3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ken_Rosewall, bru64, roberto76
Serve and volley 29-08-2017 00:05

Scritto da Serve and volley

Scritto da Hair49
Si chiude il sipario dopo una rappresentazione ingloriosa di una Vinci, grande doppista, ma anche per lei li ci dobbiamo fermare, perchè in singolo a parte qualche leggero acuto, uno proprio qui, in definitiva poca cosa.
Se vuole continuare lo faccia pure, io non la guardo più volentieri, mi da l’idea di essere pensierosa, svogliata, con la testa altrove, che senso ha per lei e per chi la guarda? Meglio seguire un match dove le due in campo si disputano la vittoria fino all’ultimo, cosa importa se non sono italiane! almeno si apprezza la battaglia.

Una finalista Slam e top ten, vincitrice di 10 tornei in carriera poca cosa?

104
Replica | Quota | 3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ken_Rosewall, bru64, roberto76
Serve and volley 28-08-2017 23:52

Scritto da Hair49
Si chiude il sipario dopo una rappresentazione ingloriosa di una Vinci, grande doppista, ma anche per lei li ci dobbiamo fermare, perchè in singolo a parte qualche leggero acuto, uno proprio qui, in definitiva poca cosa.
Se vuole continuare lo faccia pure, io non la guardo più volentieri, mi da l’idea di essere pensierosa, svogliata, con la testa altrove, che senso ha per lei e per chi la guarda? Meglio seguire un match dove le due in campo si disputano la vittoria fino all’ultimo, cosa importa se non sono italiane! almeno si apprezza la battaglia.

Una finalista Slam e top ten, vincitrice di 10 tornei in carriera poca cosa?

 103
Replica | Quota | 3
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ken_Rosewall, bru64, Miiiiiiii
Enzo (Guest) 28-08-2017 23:51

Scritto da Hair49
Si chiude il sipario dopo una rappresentazione ingloriosa di una Vinci, grande doppista, ma anche per lei li ci dobbiamo fermare, perchè in singolo a parte qualche leggero acuto, uno proprio qui, in definitiva poca cosa.
Se vuole continuare lo faccia pure, io non la guardo più volentieri, mi da l’idea di essere pensierosa, svogliata, con la testa altrove, che senso ha per lei e per chi la guarda? Meglio seguire un match dove le due in campo si disputano la vittoria fino all’ultimo, cosa importa se non sono italiane! almeno si apprezza la battaglia.

Qualche leggero acuto…

 102
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ken_Rosewall
Rovescius 28-08-2017 23:44

Il gioco di Shapo è molto piu bello rispetto a quello di zverev, che invece è un po’ noioso seppur efficace

 101
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: mazingaz, Ken_Rosewall
