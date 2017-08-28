Us Open: I risultati completi con il Live dettagliato della prima giornata. Ok Marin Cilic, Venus Williams e Alexander Zverev. Fuori Johanna Konta

I risultati dagli Us Open
US Open Grand Slam | Cemento | $50.000.400 – 1° Turno
Arthur Ashe Stadium – 17:00 (italiane)
Varvara Lepchenko vs Garbiñe Muguruza [3]
GS Us Open
V. Lepchenko
0
3
G. Muguruza [3]
6
6
Vincitore: G. Muguruza
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Muguruza
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
V. Lepchenko
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
G. Muguruza
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
V. Lepchenko
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
G. Muguruza
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Lepchenko
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
V. Lepchenko
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
Tennys Sandgren vs Marin Cilic [5]
GS Us Open
T. Sandgren
4
3
6
3
M. Cilic [5]
6
6
3
6
Vincitore: M. Cilic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
T. Sandgren
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Cilic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
M. Cilic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Sandgren
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Cilic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
T. Sandgren
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
M. Cilic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-1 → 4-2
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
M. Cilic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
M. Cilic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Cilic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
M. Cilic
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
M. Cilic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Cilic
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
T. Sandgren
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-5 → 3-5
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
M. Cilic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-3 → 1-4
T. Sandgren
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
1-2 → 1-3
T. Sandgren
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Cilic
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Viktoria Kuzmova vs Venus Williams [9]
GS Us Open
V. Kuzmova
3
6
2
V. Williams [9]
6
3
6
Vincitore: V. Williams
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
V. Kuzmova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
V. Williams
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
V. Kuzmova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-4 → 2-4
V. Williams
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
V. Kuzmova
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Kuzmova
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
V. Williams
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
V. Kuzmova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
V. Kuzmova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
V. Kuzmova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
V. Williams
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
V. Kuzmova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Williams
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
V. Kuzmova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
2-5 → 3-5
V. Kuzmova
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-4 → 2-4
V. Williams
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
V. Kuzmova
0-15
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
ace
df
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
V. Williams
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Arthur Ashe Stadium – 01:00
Maria Sharapova vs Simona Halep [2]
GS Us Open
M. Sharapova
6
4
6
S. Halep [2]
4
6
3
Vincitore: M. Sharapova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Sharapova
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
S. Halep
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
M. Sharapova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 5-2
M. Sharapova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
M. Sharapova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
S. Halep
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Halep
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
M. Sharapova
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
4-4 → 4-5
S. Halep
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
S. Halep
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
M. Sharapova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-1 → 4-1
M. Sharapova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
1-1 → 2-1
S. Halep
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Sharapova
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Halep
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
5-4 → 6-4
M. Sharapova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
S. Halep
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Sharapova
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
4-2 → 4-3
S. Halep
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
M. Sharapova
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 3-2
S. Halep
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
M. Sharapova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Halep
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Sharapova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Darian King vs Alexander Zverev [4]
GS Us Open
D. King
6
5
4
A. Zverev [4]
7
7
6
Vincitore: A. Zverev
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Zverev
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
A. Zverev
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
D. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
A. Zverev
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
D. King
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. King
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. Zverev
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
5-4 → 5-5
A. Zverev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-3 → 4-4
D. King
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
D. King
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. King
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
3*-3
4-3*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
9*-8
9*-9
df
9-10*
6-6 → 6-7
D. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
A. Zverev
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
D. King
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
A. Zverev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
3-3 → 3-4
D. King
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
A. Zverev
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
D. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Zverev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
D. King
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Louis Armstrong Stadium – 17:00
(13)Petra Kvitova vs Jelena Jankovic
GS Us Open
P. Kvitova [13]
7
7
J. Jankovic
5
5
Vincitore: P. Kvitova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Kvitova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
3-5 → 4-5
J. Jankovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
P. Kvitova
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
3-3 → 3-4
J. Jankovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
J. Jankovic
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
ace
15-40
1-2 → 2-2
P. Kvitova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
J. Jankovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
P. Kvitova
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Jankovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
P. Kvitova
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
J. Jankovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
J. Jankovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
df
3-2 → 4-2
P. Kvitova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
2-2 → 3-2
J. Jankovic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
P. Kvitova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Pierre-Hugues Herbert vs John Isner [10]
GS Us Open
P. Herbert
1
3
6
3
J. Isner [10]
6
6
4
6
Vincitore: J. Isner
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
J. Isner
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
P. Herbert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
J. Isner
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
2-4 → 2-5
P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
J. Isner
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-3 → 1-3
J. Isner
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Isner
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
J. Isner
15-0
ace
15-15
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
P. Herbert
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
P. Herbert
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
3-5 → 3-6
J. Isner
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
P. Herbert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-4 → 3-4
P. Herbert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 2-3
J. Isner
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
P. Herbert
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
J. Isner
15-0
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Herbert
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-4 → 1-5
P. Herbert
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
ace
df
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
J. Isner
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
J. Isner
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Sloane Stephens vs Roberta Vinci
GS Us Open
S. Stephens
7
6
R. Vinci
5
1
Vincitore: S. Stephens
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Stephens
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
R. Vinci
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
R. Vinci
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
S. Stephens
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Vinci
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
6-5 → 7-5
S. Stephens
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
R. Vinci
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
S. Stephens
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
S. Stephens
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
S. Stephens
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
R. Vinci
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
S. Stephens
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Stephens
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
(13)Jack Sock vs Jordan Thompson
GS Us Open
J. Sock [13]
2
6
6
7
4
J. Thompson
6
7
1
5
6
Vincitore: J. Thompson
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
J. Sock
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
J. Sock
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
df
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
J. Sock
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
ace
6-5 → 7-5
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
J. Sock
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
J. Sock
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
J. Sock
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
3-2 → 4-2
J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Sock
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
4*-1
4*-2
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
df
5-6*
6-6*
7*-6
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
8*-9
9*-9
9-10*
10-10*
11*-10
11*-11
12-11*
12-12*
12*-13
ace
6-6 → 6-7
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
J. Sock
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
4-3 → 4-4
J. Thompson
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
J. Sock
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
J. Sock
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
J. Thompson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Sock
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
J. Thompson
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
J. Sock
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 2-3
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Grandstand – 17:00
Nicolas Almagro vs Steve Johnson
GS Us Open
N. Almagro
4
6
6
S. Johnson
6
7
7
Vincitore: S. Johnson
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
N. Almagro
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
N. Almagro
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
N. Almagro
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
S. Johnson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
6-6 → 6-7
N. Almagro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 5-4
S. Johnson
15-0
ace
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
4-3 → 4-4
N. Almagro
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
N. Almagro
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
N. Almagro
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
S. Johnson
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Almagro
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
S. Johnson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
N. Almagro
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
2-3 → 2-4
N. Almagro
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
N. Almagro
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
N. Almagro
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
(7)Johanna Konta vs Aleksandra Krunic
GS Us Open
J. Konta [7]
6
3
4
A. Krunic
4
6
6
Vincitore: A. Krunic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Konta
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
A. Krunic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-4 → 3-5
J. Konta
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Krunic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
J. Konta
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Krunic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
J. Konta
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
df
1-1 → 1-2
A. Krunic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Konta
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Konta
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Krunic
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Krunic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Konta
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Krunic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
J. Konta
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 4-2
A. Krunic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
3-1 → 4-1
J. Konta
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
A. Krunic
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
ace
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Konta
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
A. Krunic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
(17)Sam Querrey vs Gilles Simon
GS Us Open
S. Querrey [17]
6
6
6
G. Simon
4
3
4
Vincitore: S. Querrey
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Querrey
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
G. Simon
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-0
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 5-4
S. Querrey
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
G. Simon
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
S. Querrey
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 4-2
G. Simon
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
S. Querrey
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
G. Simon
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Querrey
15-0
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
G. Simon
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
S. Querrey
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
G. Simon
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
S. Querrey
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
S. Querrey
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
G. Simon
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Simon
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
5-4 → 6-4
S. Querrey
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
G. Simon
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
S. Querrey
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
G. Simon
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
S. Querrey
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
(5)Caroline Wozniacki vs Mihaela Buzarnescu
GS Us Open
C. Wozniacki [5]
6
7
M. Buzarnescu
1
5
Vincitore: C. Wozniacki
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Wozniacki
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
M. Buzarnescu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
5-5 → 6-5
M. Buzarnescu
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
M. Buzarnescu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
C. Wozniacki
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
M. Buzarnescu
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
C. Wozniacki
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
C. Wozniacki
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Buzarnescu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Buzarnescu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
C. Wozniacki
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
M. Buzarnescu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
C. Wozniacki
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Court 17 – 17:00
(32)Lauren Davis vs Sofia Kenin
GS Us Open
L. Davis [32]
5
5
S. Kenin
7
7
Vincitore: S. Kenin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Davis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
5-6 → 5-7
L. Davis
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
L. Davis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
L. Davis
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
S. Kenin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
L. Davis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Davis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
S. Kenin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
L. Davis
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
5-4 → 5-5
L. Davis
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
df
40-A
df
40-40
df
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
S. Kenin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-2 → 4-3
L. Davis
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
S. Kenin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
4-0 → 4-1
S. Kenin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
2-0 → 3-0
L. Davis
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
S. Kenin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
(8)Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Marius Copil
GS Us Open
J. Tsonga [8]
6
6
6
M. Copil
3
3
4
Vincitore: J. Tsonga
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Copil
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
M. Copil
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 4-4
J. Tsonga
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
M. Copil
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
A-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
J. Tsonga
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
M. Copil
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Copil
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
J. Tsonga
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Copil
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
J. Tsonga
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
J. Tsonga
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
df
ace
2-1 → 3-1
M. Copil
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
J. Tsonga
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
M. Copil
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Tsonga
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
5-3 → 6-3
J. Tsonga
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
ace
3-1 → 4-1
M. Copil
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Copil
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Janko Tipsarevic
GS Us Open
T. Kokkinakis
7
6
1
6
3
J. Tipsarevic
6
3
6
7
6
Vincitore: J. Tipsarevic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
J. Tipsarevic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
J. Tipsarevic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
df
0-2*
ace
0*-3
0*-4
1-4*
1-5*
1*-6
2*-6
6-6 → 6-7
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
J. Tipsarevic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
ace
ace
40-A
df
3-3 → 3-4
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
J. Tipsarevic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
J. Tipsarevic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
1-4 → 1-5
J. Tipsarevic
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
0-2 → 0-3
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
J. Tipsarevic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
5-3 → 6-3
J. Tipsarevic
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 4-3
J. Tipsarevic
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-3 → 2-3
J. Tipsarevic
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
df
1-2 → 1-3
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Tipsarevic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
J. Tipsarevic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-1 → 2-2
J. Tipsarevic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Jana Cepelova vs Dominika Cibulkova [11]
GS Us Open
J. Cepelova
7
3
2
D. Cibulkova [11]
6
6
6
Vincitore: D. Cibulkova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Cibulkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 2-6
J. Cepelova
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
D. Cibulkova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
J. Cepelova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Cepelova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
J. Cepelova
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
D. Cibulkova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
J. Cepelova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
D. Cibulkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
J. Cepelova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
df
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
D. Cibulkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
D. Cibulkova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
J. Cepelova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
D. Cibulkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 2-2
J. Cepelova
15-0
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Court 5 – 17:00
Kristyna Pliskova vs Misa Eguchi
GS Us Open
Kr. Pliskova
6
6
M. Eguchi
2
2
Vincitore: Kr. Pliskova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Kr. Pliskova
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
M. Eguchi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
Kr. Pliskova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
Kr. Pliskova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Kr. Pliskova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
5-2 → 6-2
M. Eguchi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
M. Eguchi
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
Kr. Pliskova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M. Eguchi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
(28)Kevin Anderson vs JC Aragone
GS Us Open
K. Anderson [28]
6
6
6
J. Aragone
3
3
1
Vincitore: K. Anderson
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
5-1 → 6-1
J. Aragone
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
K. Anderson
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 4-1
J. Aragone
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
K. Anderson
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 3-0
J. Aragone
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Anderson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
J. Aragone
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
K. Anderson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
J. Aragone
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Anderson
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
J. Aragone
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
df
ace
40-A
40-40
df
ace
40-A
40-40
df
df
ace
40-A
df
4-3 → 5-3
K. Anderson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
J. Aragone
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
K. Anderson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
J. Aragone
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
K. Anderson
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
J. Aragone
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
K. Anderson
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Saisai Zheng vs Alison Van Uytvanck
GS Us Open
S. Zheng
6
3
6
A. Van Uytvanck
4
6
1
Vincitore: S. Zheng
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Zheng
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
A. Van Uytvanck
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
A. Van Uytvanck
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
S. Zheng
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Van Uytvanck
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
S. Zheng
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Van Uytvanck
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
S. Zheng
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
A. Van Uytvanck
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
S. Zheng
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
S. Zheng
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
A. Van Uytvanck
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
df
40-A
df
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Zheng
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Van Uytvanck
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Van Uytvanck
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
5-3 → 5-4
S. Zheng
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
A. Van Uytvanck
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
ace
30-40
df
3-3 → 4-3
S. Zheng
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Van Uytvanck
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Zheng
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Van Uytvanck
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
S. Zheng
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
A. Van Uytvanck
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
(16)Lucas Pouille vs Ruben Bemelmans
GS Us Open
L. Pouille [16]
6
6
6
R. Bemelmans
3
4
4
Vincitore: L. Pouille
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
L. Pouille
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
4-3 → 5-3
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
R. Bemelmans
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 3-1
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
R. Bemelmans
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
R. Bemelmans
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
L. Pouille
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
R. Bemelmans
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
R. Bemelmans
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
R. Bemelmans
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
Court 10 – 17:00
Kyle Edmund vs Robin Haase [32]
GS Us Open
K. Edmund
6
7
6
R. Haase [32]
3
5
3
Vincitore: K. Edmund
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
4-2 → 4-3
K. Edmund
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
K. Edmund
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 3-1
K. Edmund
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 2-0
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
ace
30-40
df
5-5 → 6-5
K. Edmund
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
K. Edmund
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
K. Edmund
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Haase
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
K. Edmund
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Edmund
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
R. Haase
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
K. Edmund
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
R. Haase
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
K. Edmund
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Claire Liu vs Ying-Ying Duan
GS Us Open
C. Liu
6
6
Y. Duan
7
7
Vincitore: Y. Duan
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
6-6 → 6-7
C. Liu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
6-5 → 6-6
Y. Duan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
Y. Duan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
C. Liu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
Y. Duan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
C. Liu
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
C. Liu
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
0-1 → 0-2
Y. Duan
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
6*-5
6*-6
6-7*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
8-9*
6-6 → 6-7
Y. Duan
15-0
30-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
Y. Duan
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
Y. Duan
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
C. Liu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
C. Liu
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
0-2 → 1-2
Bernard Tomic vs Gilles Muller [19]
GS Us Open
B. Tomic
6
3
4
4
G. Muller [19]
3
6
6
6
Vincitore: G. Muller
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
B. Tomic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-4 → 4-5
B. Tomic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
G. Muller
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
B. Tomic
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
G. Muller
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
B. Tomic
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
G. Muller
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
B. Tomic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
df
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Tomic
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
B. Tomic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
G. Muller
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
B. Tomic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
G. Muller
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
G. Muller
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Muller
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
B. Tomic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-5 → 3-5
G. Muller
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
2-4 → 2-5
B. Tomic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
G. Muller
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 1-4
B. Tomic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-2 → 1-3
G. Muller
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
B. Tomic
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
G. Muller
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
df
15-40
ace
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
4-3 → 5-3
B. Tomic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
G. Muller
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
B. Tomic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 3-2
G. Muller
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
Pauline Parmentier vs Oceane Dodin
GS Us Open
P. Parmentier
6
0
6
O. Dodin
3
6
7
Vincitore: O. Dodin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
3*-5
df
3-6*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
6-7*
6-6 → 6-7
O. Dodin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
P. Parmentier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
5-3 → 5-4
O. Dodin
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
P. Parmentier
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
P. Parmentier
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
O. Dodin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
P. Parmentier
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
O. Dodin
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Dodin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-5 → 0-6
P. Parmentier
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-4 → 0-5
O. Dodin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-3 → 0-4
P. Parmentier
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
df
0-2 → 0-3
P. Parmentier
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
df
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Dodin
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
O. Dodin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
P. Parmentier
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
4-1 → 4-2
O. Dodin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
P. Parmentier
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
3-0 → 4-0
O. Dodin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
Court 13 – 17:00
Horacio Zeballos vs Hyeon Chung
GS Us Open
H. Zeballos
6
6
4
3
H. Chung
3
7
6
6
Vincitore: H. Chung
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
H. Zeballos
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
H. Zeballos
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
H. Zeballos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
H. Chung
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
H. Chung
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 1-1
H. Zeballos
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
H. Chung
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
H. Chung
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
H. Chung
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
H. Zeballos
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
H. Chung
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
ace
5-3*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
7-8*
8-8*
8*-9
6-6 → 6-7
H. Zeballos
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
H. Chung
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
H. Chung
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
H. Zeballos
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
H. Chung
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
3-3 → 3-4
H. Zeballos
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
H. Chung
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
H. Zeballos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
H. Chung
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
H. Zeballos
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
H. Chung
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Chung
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 5-3
H. Zeballos
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-3 → 4-3
H. Chung
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
df
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
df
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
H. Zeballos
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 3-2
H. Chung
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
2-1 → 2-2
H. Zeballos
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
H. Zeballos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Yen-Hsun Lu vs Karen Khachanov [25]
GS Us Open
Y. Lu
4
6
6
6
K. Khachanov [25]
6
2
3
3
Vincitore: Y. Lu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Y. Lu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Khachanov
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
K. Khachanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-1 → 3-2
Y. Lu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
K. Khachanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
K. Khachanov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Lu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
Y. Lu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-1 → 5-1
K. Khachanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
Y. Lu
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
K. Khachanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Lu
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
Y. Lu
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
K. Khachanov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Lu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
K. Khachanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-3 → 1-4
Y. Lu
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
K. Khachanov
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
K. Khachanov
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Mona Barthel vs Ekaterina Makarova
GS Us Open
M. Barthel
2
1
E. Makarova
6
6
Vincitore: E. Makarova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Barthel
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 1-6
E. Makarova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
M. Barthel
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
1-3 → 1-4
E. Makarova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
E. Makarova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Makarova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
M. Barthel
0-15
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
ace
ace
40-A
df
40-40
ace
40-A
df
2-4 → 2-5
E. Makarova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Amandine Hesse vs Shuai Peng [22]
GS Us Open
A. Hesse
4
1
S. Peng [22]
6
6
Vincitore: S. Peng
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Peng
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
A. Hesse
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
S. Peng
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Hesse
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Peng
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
S. Peng
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Hesse
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
S. Peng
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-3 → 3-4
A. Hesse
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
A. Hesse
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
S. Peng
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Court 4 – 17:00
Heather Watson vs Alizé Cornet
GS Us Open
H. Watson
4
4
0
A. Cornet•
6
6
0
Vincitore: A. Cornet
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Cornet
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
H. Watson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
A. Cornet
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
H. Watson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
H. Watson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
H. Watson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
H. Watson
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Cornet
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
H. Watson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
H. Watson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
A. Cornet
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
A. Cornet
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
H. Watson
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Radu Albot vs Ernesto Escobedo
GS Us Open
R. Albot
7
4
6
6
0
E. Escobedo•
5
6
2
4
0
Vincitore: R. Albot
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
E. Escobedo
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
E. Escobedo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
E. Escobedo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
E. Escobedo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
E. Escobedo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
30-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
E. Escobedo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
E. Escobedo
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
E. Escobedo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Albot
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
E. Escobedo
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
E. Escobedo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
E. Escobedo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 7-5
E. Escobedo
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
E. Escobedo
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
R. Albot
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
E. Escobedo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Albot
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
E. Escobedo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
R. Albot
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
(16)Anastasija Sevastova vs Carina Witthoeft
GS Us Open
A. Sevastova [16]
7
6
0
C. Witthoeft•
5
1
0
Vincitore: A. Sevastova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Witthoeft
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
A. Sevastova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
C. Witthoeft
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
C. Witthoeft
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Witthoeft
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
A. Sevastova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
C. Witthoeft
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
A. Sevastova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
C. Witthoeft
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. Sevastova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
C. Witthoeft
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Jared Donaldson vs Nikoloz Basilashvili
GS Us Open
J. Donaldson
6
4
6
7
0
N. Basilashvili•
0
6
3
6
0
Vincitore: J. Donaldson
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
3*-5
4-5*
5-5*
6*-5
6*-6
7-6*
6-6 → 7-6
N. Basilashvili
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
N. Basilashvili
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
J. Donaldson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
N. Basilashvili
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Donaldson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Basilashvili
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
J. Donaldson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
N. Basilashvili
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
J. Donaldson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
N. Basilashvili
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
N. Basilashvili
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Basilashvili
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
J. Donaldson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
N. Basilashvili
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
J. Donaldson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
N. Basilashvili
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
J. Donaldson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
N. Basilashvili
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Basilashvili
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Court 6 – 17:00
Natalia Vikhlyantseva vs Sachia Vickery
GS Us Open
N. Vikhlyantseva
6
4
1
S. Vickery
4
6
6
Vincitore: S. Vickery
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Vikhlyantseva
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 1-5
S. Vickery
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-4 → 0-5
N. Vikhlyantseva
0-3 → 0-4
N. Vikhlyantseva
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
S. Vickery
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Vikhlyantseva
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
N. Vikhlyantseva
3-4 → 4-4
N. Vikhlyantseva
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
S. Vickery
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
N. Vikhlyantseva
1-2 → 2-2
S. Vickery
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
N. Vikhlyantseva
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
S. Vickery
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Vikhlyantseva
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
S. Vickery
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
N. Vikhlyantseva
4-3 → 5-3
N. Vikhlyantseva
3-2 → 4-2
N. Vikhlyantseva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Vickery
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
N. Vikhlyantseva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
S. Vickery
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Lukas Lacko vs Benoit Paire
GS Us Open
L. Lacko
3
2
6
0
B. Paire•
6
6
7
0
Vincitore: B. Paire
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
1*-5
2-5*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
L. Lacko
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
B. Paire
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
L. Lacko
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
L. Lacko
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
L. Lacko
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
B. Paire
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
L. Lacko
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Lacko
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
B. Paire
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
L. Lacko
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Lacko
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
B. Paire
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
B. Paire
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
L. Lacko
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
B. Paire
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
L. Lacko
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Christopher Eubanks vs Dudi Sela
GS Us Open
C. Eubanks
2
4
2
0
D. Sela•
6
6
6
0
Vincitore: D. Sela
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Sela
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
C. Eubanks
15-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Sela
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
C. Eubanks
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
D. Sela
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
C. Eubanks
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
C. Eubanks
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Julia Boserup
GS Us Open
A. Sasnovich
6
6
0
J. Boserup•
2
2
0
Vincitore: A. Sasnovich
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Boserup
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
J. Boserup
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
A. Sasnovich
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
J. Boserup
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
J. Boserup
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Boserup
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
A. Sasnovich
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
J. Boserup
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
A. Sasnovich
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
A. Sasnovich
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
J. Boserup
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Court 7 – 17:00
Tereza Martincova vs Caroline Garcia [18]
GS Us Open
T. Martincova
0
1
0
C. Garcia [18]•
6
6
0
Vincitore: C. Garcia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Martincova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
T. Martincova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
C. Garcia
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Garcia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-5 → 0-6
T. Martincova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-4 → 0-5
T. Martincova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
C. Garcia
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
T. Martincova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Mikhail Kukushkin vs David Ferrer [21]
GS Us Open
M. Kukushkin
4
6
6
6
0
D. Ferrer [21]•
6
3
2
1
0
Vincitore: M. Kukushkin
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
D. Ferrer
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
D. Ferrer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
D. Ferrer
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Ferrer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
M. Kukushkin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
D. Ferrer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Kukushkin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
D. Ferrer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Kukushkin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
D. Ferrer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Kukushkin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Kukushkin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Kukushkin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Ferrer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Kukushkin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Kukushkin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Ferrer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
M. Kukushkin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
D. Ferrer
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
M. Kukushkin
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
D. Ferrer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
Denis Shapovalov vs Daniil Medvedev
GS Us Open
D. Shapovalov
7
6
6
D. Medvedev
5
1
2
Vincitore: D. Shapovalov
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Shapovalov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
D. Medvedev
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
D. Shapovalov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
D. Shapovalov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Medvedev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-0 → 5-1
D. Shapovalov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
D. Shapovalov
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Shapovalov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
D. Medvedev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
D. Medvedev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
D. Shapovalov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
D. Medvedev
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
D. Shapovalov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. Medvedev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
D. Shapovalov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
(21)Ana Konjuh vs Ashleigh Barty
GS Us Open
A. Konjuh [21]
6
0
1
A. Barty
4
6
6
Vincitore: A. Barty
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Konjuh
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
A. Barty
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Barty
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Konjuh
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Barty
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Konjuh
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
A. Barty
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
A. Konjuh
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
A. Konjuh
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
A. Barty
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-0 → 4-1
A. Konjuh
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
A. Barty
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
A. Konjuh
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
A. Barty
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Court 8 – 17:00
Richel Hogenkamp vs Arina Rodionova
GS Us Open
R. Hogenkamp
5
5
0
Ar. Rodionova•
7
7
0
Vincitore: Ar. Rodionova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Ar. Rodionova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
Ar. Rodionova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-5 → 4-5
R. Hogenkamp
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
Ar. Rodionova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Hogenkamp
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
Ar. Rodionova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Hogenkamp
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
Ar. Rodionova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
R. Hogenkamp
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
Ar. Rodionova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
R. Hogenkamp
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Ar. Rodionova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
R. Hogenkamp
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Ar. Rodionova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
R. Hogenkamp
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Ar. Rodionova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Alessandro Giannessi vs Ernests Gulbis
GS Us Open
A. Giannessi
4
7
2
5
0
E. Gulbis•
6
6
6
7
0
Vincitore: E. Gulbis
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
A. Giannessi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
A. Giannessi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
A. Giannessi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
E. Gulbis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Giannessi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Giannessi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
3*-2
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6*-3
6-6 → 7-6
E. Gulbis
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. Giannessi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
A. Giannessi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
A. Giannessi
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
A. Giannessi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
E. Gulbis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Gulbis
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Giannessi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
E. Gulbis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Giannessi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Marton Fucsovics vs Nicolas Mahut
GS Us Open
M. Fucsovics
3
6
4
6
6
N. Mahut
6
2
6
2
7
Vincitore: N. Mahut
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
N. Mahut
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
N. Mahut
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
N. Mahut
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Fucsovics
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Fucsovics
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
N. Mahut
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
N. Mahut
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-2 → 6-2
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
N. Mahut
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Fucsovics
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
M. Fucsovics
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Mahut
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
M. Fucsovics
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
N. Mahut
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
M. Fucsovics
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Mahut
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
N. Mahut
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
N. Mahut
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
N. Mahut
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
M. Fucsovics
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
N. Mahut
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Viktorija Golubic vs Timea Babos
GS Us Open
V. Golubic
5
7
5
T. Babos
7
5
7
Vincitore: T. Babos
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
V. Golubic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-6 → 5-7
T. Babos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
V. Golubic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
T. Babos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 4-3
V. Golubic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
T. Babos
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Babos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
T. Babos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
T. Babos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
V. Golubic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
T. Babos
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
T. Babos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Babos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
V. Golubic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
T. Babos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
V. Golubic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
T. Babos
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
V. Golubic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 2-4
T. Babos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
V. Golubic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
V. Golubic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Court 9 – 17:00
(31)Magdalena Rybarikova vs Camila Giorgi
GS Us Open
M. Rybarikova [31]
6
6
C. Giorgi
3
4
Vincitore: M. Rybarikova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Giorgi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
C. Giorgi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
C. Giorgi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
M. Rybarikova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
C. Giorgi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Giorgi
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Rybarikova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-2 → 5-3
C. Giorgi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
C. Giorgi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
M. Rybarikova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
C. Giorgi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
C. Giorgi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
(24)Kiki Bertens vs Maria Sakkari
GS Us Open
K. Bertens [24]
3
4
0
M. Sakkari•
6
6
0
Vincitore: M. Sakkari
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Bertens
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
M. Sakkari
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
K. Bertens
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
M. Sakkari
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
K. Bertens
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Sakkari
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Bertens
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
M. Sakkari
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 3-5
K. Bertens
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
K. Bertens
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
M. Sakkari
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
K. Bertens
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
K. Bertens
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
(20)Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Denis Istomin
GS Us Open
A. Ramos-Vinolas [20]
4
7
7
6
7
D. Istomin
6
6
5
7
5
Vincitore: A. Ramos-Vinolas
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
6-5 → 7-5
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
4-5 → 5-5
D. Istomin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
3-4 → 4-4
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
A. Ramos-Vinolas
2-3 → 3-3
A. Ramos-Vinolas
1-2 → 2-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
D. Istomin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
1-4*
1-5*
1*-6
2*-6
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
D. Istomin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
A. Ramos-Vinolas
5-5 → 6-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 4-4
A. Ramos-Vinolas
2-4 → 3-4
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Ramos-Vinolas
1-1 → 2-1
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Istomin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 7-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
5-5 → 6-5
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
D. Istomin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
2*-0
2-1*
3-1*
4*-1
5*-1
5-2*
5-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
A. Ramos-Vinolas
5-6 → 6-6
D. Istomin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
A. Ramos-Vinolas
4-5 → 5-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
D. Istomin
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
1-2 → 2-2
D. Istomin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
4-5 → 4-6
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
D. Istomin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
D. Istomin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
D. Istomin
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Jiri Vesely vs Borna Coric
GS Us Open
J. Vesely
6
6
2
0
B. Coric•
7
7
6
0
Vincitore: B. Coric
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Coric
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
J. Vesely
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
B. Coric
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
B. Coric
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
1*-3
1-4*
2-4*
2*-5
2*-6
6-6 → 6-7
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
B. Coric
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
B. Coric
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
J. Vesely
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
B. Coric
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
J. Vesely
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0-4*
0*-5
1*-5
2-5*
3-5*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
B. Coric
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
B. Coric
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
B. Coric
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
J. Vesely
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
B. Coric
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Court 11 – 17:00
Evan King vs Pablo Carreno Busta [12]
GS Us Open
E. King
3
2
6
0
P. Carreno Busta [12]•
6
6
7
0
Vincitore: P. Carreno Busta
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
2*-1
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
4-5*
4-6*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
E. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 6-5
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
E. King
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
P. Carreno Busta
4-1 → 4-2
P. Carreno Busta
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
E. King
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Carreno Busta
2-5 → 2-6
E. King
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
P. Carreno Busta
1-2 → 1-3
E. King
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
P. Carreno Busta
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
E. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
P. Carreno Busta
2-4 → 2-5
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
P. Carreno Busta
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
E. King
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
P. Carreno Busta
0-0 → 0-1
(29)Diego Schwartzman vs Carlos Berlocq
GS Us Open
D. Schwartzman [29]
6
6
6
0
C. Berlocq•
2
1
3
0
Vincitore: D. Schwartzman
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Schwartzman
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
C. Berlocq
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
D. Schwartzman
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
D. Schwartzman
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
D. Schwartzman
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Berlocq
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 4-1
D. Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Berlocq
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
D. Schwartzman
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
C. Berlocq
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
D. Schwartzman
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
C. Berlocq
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
D. Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
C. Berlocq
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Ajla Tomljanovic vs Johanna Larsson
GS Us Open
A. Tomljanovic
7
6
0
J. Larsson•
5
4
0
Vincitore: A. Tomljanovic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Larsson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Larsson
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
A. Tomljanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
J. Larsson
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Tomljanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Larsson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
A. Tomljanovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Larsson
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
J. Larsson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Tomljanovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
A. Tomljanovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Monica Puig vs Mirjana Lucic-Baroni [29]
GS Us Open
M. Puig
4
7
6
M. Lucic-Baroni [29]
6
6
7
Vincitore: M. Lucic-Baroni
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0-4*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
M. Puig
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
M. Lucic-Baroni
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
M. Lucic-Baroni
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
M. Lucic-Baroni
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
M. Puig
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
M. Lucic-Baroni
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Puig
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
M. Puig
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
M. Lucic-Baroni
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
5-0*
5-1*
5*-2
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
M. Lucic-Baroni
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 5-5
M. Lucic-Baroni
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 3-5
M. Puig
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
M. Lucic-Baroni
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
M. Puig
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
M. Lucic-Baroni
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 1-3
M. Lucic-Baroni
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Lucic-Baroni
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Lucic-Baroni
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Puig
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Lucic-Baroni
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
M. Puig
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Lucic-Baroni
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Court 12 – 17:00
Rogerio Dutra Silva vs Florian Mayer
GS Us Open
R. Dutra Silva
5
6
3
4
0
F. Mayer•
7
0
6
6
0
Vincitore: F. Mayer
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
F. Mayer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
R. Dutra Silva
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
F. Mayer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
F. Mayer
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 3-3
F. Mayer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Dutra Silva
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
F. Mayer
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Dutra Silva
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
F. Mayer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
F. Mayer
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
F. Mayer
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
R. Dutra Silva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Dutra Silva
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Mayer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-0 → 5-0
R. Dutra Silva
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-0 → 4-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Dutra Silva
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
F. Mayer
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
R. Dutra Silva
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
F. Mayer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
R. Dutra Silva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
F. Mayer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
F. Mayer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
R. Dutra Silva
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Annika Beck vs Julia Goerges [30]
GS Us Open
A. Beck
1
0
J. Goerges [30]
6
6
Vincitore: J. Goerges
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Goerges
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-5 → 0-6
J. Goerges
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-3 → 0-4
A. Beck
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
J. Goerges
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Beck
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Goerges
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
A. Beck
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
(23)Mischa Zverev vs Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
GS Us Open
M. Zverev [23]
7
4
4
7
6
T. Kwiatkowski
6
6
6
5
3
Vincitore: M. Zverev
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
M. Zverev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Zverev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Zverev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
T. Kwiatkowski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Zverev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
T. Kwiatkowski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
M. Zverev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
T. Kwiatkowski
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Zverev
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Zverev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Zverev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
T. Kwiatkowski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
M. Zverev
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
T. Kwiatkowski
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
M. Zverev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 1-2
T. Kwiatkowski
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Zverev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
M. Zverev
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
T. Kwiatkowski
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
M. Zverev
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
4-4*
5*-4
5*-5
6-5*
6-6 → 7-6
T. Kwiatkowski
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
T. Kwiatkowski
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
M. Zverev
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
T. Kwiatkowski
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Zverev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Ipek Soylu vs Carla Suárez Navarro
GS Us Open
I. Soylu
4
2
C. Suárez Navarro
6
6
Vincitore: C. Suárez Navarro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Soylu
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
C. Suárez Navarro
2-4 → 2-5
C. Suárez Navarro
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
C. Suárez Navarro
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
I. Soylu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
C. Suárez Navarro
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Suárez Navarro
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
C. Suárez Navarro
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
I. Soylu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
C. Suárez Navarro
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
I. Soylu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
C. Suárez Navarro
1-1 → 1-2
I. Soylu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
C. Suárez Navarro
0-0 → 0-1
Court 14 – 17:00
Dmitry Tursunov vs Cameron Norrie
GS Us Open
D. Tursunov•
0
6
1
0
C. Norrie
0
7
6
0
Vincitore: C. Norrie per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Tursunov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
D. Tursunov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
D. Tursunov
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
C. Norrie
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
2-3*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
6-6 → 6-7
C. Norrie
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
6-5 → 6-6
D. Tursunov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
C. Norrie
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
C. Norrie
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
D. Tursunov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
D. Tursunov
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
C. Norrie
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
C. Norrie
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Irina-Camelia Begu vs Kateryna Kozlova
GS Us Open
I. Begu
2
6
0
K. Kozlova•
6
7
0
Vincitore: K. Kozlova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
3-1*
4*-1
4*-2
5-2*
6-2*
6*-3
6*-4
6-5*
6-6*
7*-6
7*-7
7-8*
6-6 → 6-7
K. Kozlova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
I. Begu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
K. Kozlova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
I. Begu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
K. Kozlova
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
I. Begu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
K. Kozlova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
I. Begu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
K. Kozlova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
I. Begu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Begu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
K. Kozlova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
K. Kozlova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
I. Begu
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
K. Kozlova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Donna Vekic vs Beatriz Haddad Maia
GS Us Open
D. Vekic
6
6
B. Haddad Maia
2
1
Vincitore: D. Vekic
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Haddad Maia
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
B. Haddad Maia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
D. Vekic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
B. Haddad Maia
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Vekic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
D. Vekic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
B. Haddad Maia
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
B. Haddad Maia
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
D. Vekic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
B. Haddad Maia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
John-Patrick Smith vs Thomas Fabbiano
GS Us Open
J. Smith
6
4
6
6
0
T. Fabbiano•
7
6
3
7
0
Vincitore: T. Fabbiano
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
J. Smith
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
J. Smith
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
T. Fabbiano
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
J. Smith
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Fabbiano
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 4-6
J. Smith
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-4 → 4-5
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
J. Smith
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Smith
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 6-6
J. Smith
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Smith
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
Court 15 – 17:00
Anna Zaja vs Ekaterina Alexandrova
GS Us Open
A. Zaja
2
3
E. Alexandrova
6
6
Vincitore: E. Alexandrova
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Zaja
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
E. Alexandrova
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
A. Zaja
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-3 → 2-3
E. Alexandrova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
A. Zaja
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
E. Alexandrova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Zaja
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
E. Alexandrova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
A. Zaja
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
E. Alexandrova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
E. Alexandrova
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
A. Zaja
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Andreas Haider-Maurer vs Evgeny Donskoy
GS Us Open
A. Haider-Maurer
0
6
1
E. Donskoy•
0
7
5
Vincitore: E. Donskoy per ritiro
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Haider-Maurer
1-4 → 1-5
A. Haider-Maurer
0-3 → 1-3
E. Donskoy
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
A. Haider-Maurer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
3*-5
3-6*
6-6 → 6-7
A. Haider-Maurer
5-5 → 6-5
E. Donskoy
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Haider-Maurer
4-4 → 5-4
E. Donskoy
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
A. Haider-Maurer
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
E. Donskoy
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Haider-Maurer
2-2 → 3-2
A. Haider-Maurer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
A. Haider-Maurer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Joao Sousa vs Paolo Lorenzi
GS Us Open
J. Sousa
6
3
6
2
0
P. Lorenzi•
4
6
7
6
0
Vincitore: P. Lorenzi
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 4
J. Sousa
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
P. Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 2-5
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
P. Lorenzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
P. Lorenzi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
2*-2
3-2*
3-3*
3*-4
4*-4
4-5*
4-6*
6-6 → 6-7
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
P. Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
J. Sousa
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
J. Sousa
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
P. Lorenzi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
P. Lorenzi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
J. Sousa
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-3 → 2-4
P. Lorenzi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
P. Lorenzi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
P. Lorenzi
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Sousa
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
P. Lorenzi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
@ mazingaz (#1935831)
Gli ha detto pedalino 🙁
@ Antonio (#1935889)
Mi spiace, dovrai attendere ancora per un eventuale finale Muguruza-Sharapova, perché al massimo potranno incontrarsi in semifinale.
ma kwiatkowski voleva fare il grande slam milano-sanremo, usopen??
Credo che la caratura sia quella. Spero…
Ma quanto godo… Grande Masha … E come al solito si vede quanto vale realmente la Halep..
@ Silvio74 (#1935929)
Serena è di un altro pianeta. Anche a quella maggiormente accreditata da quasi tutti, Vika, le cose non è che vadano molto meglio:4-17 con 1-12 negli ultimi quattro anni.
@ mazingaz (#1935831)
Jack calzino e il top ahahahaah!!
@ Bibi (#1935912)
Hai visto qualche differenza tra maria pre meldonium e post meldonium? Io no. Io ieri (anzi oggi) ho visto la tigre siberiana che ha azzannato la topolina rumena con la consueta cattiveria agonistica e l’innato senso di cinismo…
@ Bibi (#1935912)
Se sei tifosa/o della HALEP dovresti comunque essere felice perche`
nonostante la sconfitta e` diventata la nr. 1 del ranking , almeno per qualche giorno.
@ Bibi (#1935912)
@ Bibi (#1935912)
Il tuo commento si comnenta da solo.
Head to head Sharapova-Halep 7-0. Head to head Serena Williams-Sharapova 19-2 ( ma se consideriamo gli ultimi 18 incontri è un umiliante 18-0 ). Non c’è nulla da fare : così come la Halep si scioglie come neve al sole quando sa di dover affrontare Maria, allo stesso modo la Sharapova vede le streghe quando al di là della rete l’attende famelica Serena.
Alla faccia di chi le ha negato le WC….
Sicuro??!!
@ Hair49 (#1935844)
Garcia #1
Siiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii grande campionessa
Romena battuta 7 volte u 7.
60 vincenti Maria contro 15 Halep. Una vittoria piu mediatica che tecnicamente esaltante con tanto di lacrimuccie a dar pane per focaccia ai giornalisti alla ricerca di una copertina suggestiva. Tabellone adesso spianatissimo almeno fino ai quarti ma non sappiamo le condizioni in cui versa l’americana. Potrebbe essere già infortunata dopo questo incontro. Certo che una finale Garbine-Maria rivincita di quel QF del RG 2014 sarebbe oggettivamente la migliore auspicabile ad oggi.
MASHAAAAAA!!!
Uno streaming per halep-masha?
Aiaiai maria la troppa distanza dal tennis in questo tempo si sta sentendo speriamo si riprenda in questo 3 set
Mi sa che la partita è finita sulla palla per il 5-1.
Cosa ha sprecato la Sharapova nel secondo set per andare a servire per il match. Ovvio che viene punita dopo tutte queste occasioni sprecate. Halep approfitta solamente di errori su errori che non giungono,nemmeno dopo scambi prolungati ma cosi di punto in bianco e senza apparente motivo la russa sbatte dritti a rete. Se questo è il livello della WTA non c è nemmeno gusto a continuare a guardarle. Mi rincuora solamente l’ottimo match di oggi di Garbine molto solida e concentrata.
Ragazzi Maria DEVASTANTE, mai vista così dal rientro per squalifica e forse in alcuni casi manco prima!
Masha si è messa un vesitino che sembra voler dire: io sono figa e voi non siete nulla…
Certo bella sfiga la Halep ad acchiappare la Sharapova al primo turno !!! 😥
Sintesi del primo set in due punti:
-Russa che prende a pallate la romena, oltre a buttarla fuori dal campo con le sue missilate a volte la butta anche a terra
-Russa che alterna vincenti a errori clamorosi, doppi falle, risposte sparacchiate
MAria mi sembra piuttosto disinteressata al match, pochi urletti e pugnetti che tanto infastidirono molti detrattori.
Halep, numero 1 al mondo virtuale, piuttosto maleducata dà calci a tutto e cerca di rubare furbescamente il tempo all’avversaria servendo prima ancora che questa sia pronta a rispondere.
Brutto match finora
@ Hair49 (#1935844)
Ahahaha, amo troppo i tuoi commenti !!! 😆 😆 😆
Daiii mariaaaaa
la vincente di sharapova-halep credo che vada quantomeno in semi se mantiene il livello o se non accusa problemi fisici
il dritto e il servizio di giovanni calzino sono i colpi piu forti del suo repertorio
è probabile anche che sia stato posticipato per motivi televisivi. Lo fanno sempre di ritardare i match serali a new york. La mia comunque è un’idea, non sono sicuro
Arthur Ashe Stadium – 01:00
Maria Sharapova RUS vs Simona Halep [2] ROU
E’ SCRITTO IN ALTO DA OGGI POMERIGGIO ALLE 17 CIRCA.
Timi è fuori come un balcone. Col tempo peggiora invece di rinsavire.
@ Antonio (#1935820)
La partita comincia alle 2!!!.a volte mi chiedo se certa gente ci è o ci fa
il match era schedulato all’1.00 porca miseria Shania Twain non poteva cantare ieri??? sono rimasto sveglio apposta. Anche voi redazione potevate inserire il completo order of play del campo
Le francesi niente male, se consideriamo Mladenovic, Dodin, Hesse, tanta roba, aggiungiamo un pelino sotto Garcia, Cornet, a questo punto ci lascio anche la Parmentier, non è bella ma le gambotte non sono male.
Scusate la divagazione ma aspettando Masha e Simona la menta viaggia e vista l’ora cosa c’è di meglio!!!
@ Perseo (#1935823)
grazie avevo sentito, in effetti il match continuano a rimandarlo di quarto d’ora in quarto d’ora…che succede?
E’ l’una e mezza di mattina e io sono in piedi solo per vedere Masha,qualcuno mi spiega perchè ci sono queste 3 che parlano? Io voglio vedere la partita…. 😡
Ma se la Vinci è poca cosa, la cornetta è una…, vero?
Ma vuoi mettere, con quel body language …
Dritto e servizio di jack calzino inguardabili rovescio efficace
@ Antonio (#1935803)
Hanno appena detto che la trasmettono verso le due del mattino dopo il programma di wilander…
oddio hanno appena detto che si collegheranno con l’Arthur Ashee dopo game schett e mats intorno alle 2 cioè dopo che la partita sarà finita, perché piu di 50 minuti non dura
Lu si conferma giocatore di grande intelligenza. Lo avrà incartato bene al russo. D’altronde riuscì persino a battere roddick a wimbledon.
Un piccolo grande guerriero
@ ASHTONEATON (#1935789)
Non sto scherzando per nulla, se si fosse trattato di una qualsiasi altra tennista, non italiana, avreste detto ciò che dico io, siate onesti, non con me, con voi stessi.
Disastro miri..
Finalmente due australiani con la testa apposto Kokkinakis e thompson
ditemi che Sharapova-Halep sarà visibile su Eurosport1 e nessuno si farà male
La Lucic si è fatta recuperare da 6-4, 5-1 dalla Puig !! 😳 😳 😳
Purtroppo mi sono perso Krunic – Konta, che rischia di essere il più importante risultato della giornata, minimo.
Spero che quegli scombinati di Eurosport lo mettano nei video on demand.
Stai scherzando vero?????
Commento assurdo .. Roberta non sta giocando bene quest’anno ma i suoi risultati in singolo non si discutono .. ha vinto una decina di atp, finalista agli US open e top ten .. piuttosto dobbiamo abituarci a tempi molto magri d’ora in avanti.
Qualcuno si ricorda quanto dura la opening ceremony?
Tutti International e un solo premier, l’ultimo, è tanta roba? per me con una carriera così lunga certamente no!!!
Già che è riuscita a battere Serena Williams per di più ad una semifinale per la storia del tennis mondiale già basta a definire una carriera
Una finalista Slam e top ten, vincitrice di 10 tornei in carriera poca cosa?
Qualche leggero acuto…
Il gioco di Shapo è molto piu bello rispetto a quello di zverev, che invece è un po’ noioso seppur efficace