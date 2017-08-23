ATP Winston Salem: Ottavi di Finale. Live gli Italiani. Live Andreas Seppi e Paolo Lorenzi
ATP Winston-Salem 250 | Cemento | $664.825 – Ottavi di Finale
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
2Inc. [WC] Taylor Fritz vs [7] Paolo Lorenzi
Fritz – Lorenzi (0-0)
Oct 28, 1997 Birthday: Dec 15, 1981
19 years Age: 35 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
116 Current rank: 40
53 (Aug 29, 2016) Highest rank: 33 (Jul 03, 2017)
208 Total matches: 1 014
$570 616 Prize money: $2 887 642
484 Points: 1 100
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 3 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
2Inc. Andreas Seppi vs Jan-Lennard Struff
Struff – Seppi (1-0)
Apr 25, 1990 Birthday: Feb 21, 1984
27 years Age: 33 years
Germany Germany Country: Italy Italy
56 Current rank: 86
44 (May 08, 2017) Highest rank: 18 (Apr 29, 2013)
607 Total matches: 1 011
$1 532 700 Prize money: $8 160 172
883 Points: 626
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
