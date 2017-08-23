Us Open: Qualificazioni Italiani Live. Primo Turno. Oggi in campo ben sette azzurri
Us Open – 1° Turno Qualificazioni
Court 15 – 17:00
Stefano Napolitano vs Blaz Rola
Napolitano vs Rola (2-0)
Apr 11, 1995 Birthday: Oct 05, 1990
22 years Age: 26 years
Italy Italy Country: Slovenia Slovenia
191 Current rank: 249
152 (Jun 12, 2017) Highest rank: 78 (Jan 05, 2015)
319 Total matches: 482
$101 459 Prize money: $579 116
291 Points: 206
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 14 – 17:00
2INC. Marcelo Arevalo vs (28)Matteo Berrettini
Berrettini – Arevalo (0-0)
Apr 12, 1996 Birthday: Oct 17, 1990
21 years Age: 26 years
Italy Italy Country: El Salvador El Salvador
140 Current rank: 317
140 (Aug 21, 2017) Highest rank: 176 (Dec 05, 2016)
160 Total matches: 530
$21 375 Prize money: $195 427
405 Points: 156
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 4 – 17:00
3INC. Evan King vs Salvatore Caruso
Caruso – King (0-0)
Dec 15, 1992 Birthday: Mar 25, 1992
24 years Age: 25 years
Italy Italy Country: United States United States
170 Current rank: 308
156 (Aug 07, 2017) Highest rank: 308 (Aug 21, 2017)
398 Total matches: 347
$134 530 Prize money: $83 381
336 Points: 160
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 6 – 17:00
5INC. Stephane Robert vs Lorenzo Giustino
Giustino – Robert (0-1)
Sep 10, 1991 Birthday: May 17, 1980
25 years Age: 37 years
Italy Italy Country: France France
189 Current rank: 254
165 (Jun 19, 2017) Highest rank: 50 (Oct 31, 2016)
564 Total matches: 738
$182 839 Prize money: $1 988 753
294 Points: 203
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 13 – 17:00
5INC. Frank Dancevic vs Luca Vanni
Vanni – Dancevic (0-1)
Jun 04, 1985 Birthday: Sep 26, 1984
32 years Age: 32 years
Italy Italy Country: Canada Canada
153 Current rank: 358
100 (Jun 08, 2015) Highest rank: 65 (Sep 10, 2007)
719 Total matches: 828
$483 438 Prize money: $1 779 942
371 Points: 125
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 10 – 17:00
2INC. Georgia Brescia vs (19)Patricia Maria Tig
Brescia vs Tig (0-0)
Feb 10, 1996 Birthday: Jul 27, 1994
21 years Age: 23 years
Italy Italy Country: Romania Romania
206 Current rank: 129
203 (Jul 17, 2017) Highest rank: 83 (Apr 10, 2017)
291 Total matches: 357
$0 Prize money: $0
268 Points: 481
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 10 – 17:00
5INC. Alexandra Cadantu vs (21)Jasmine Paolini
Paolini – Cadantu (1-2)
Jan 04, 1996 Birthday: May 03, 1990
21 years Age: 27 years
Italy Italy Country: Romania Romania
132 Current rank: 162
130 (Aug 14, 2017) Highest rank: 59 (Mar 03, 2014)
263 Total matches: 554
$0 Prize money: $0
457 Points: 338
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
