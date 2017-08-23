Us Open: Qualificazioni Italiani Live. Primo Turno. Gioia per Georgia Brescia. Bene Berrettini. Out Napolitano e Caruso

Matteo Berrettini classe 1996
Matteo Berrettini, testa di serie numero 28, approda al secondo turno nelle qualificazioni degli US Open, quarto ed ultimo Slam della stagione.
Al secondo turno Berrettini sfiderà Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE).
Eliminati all’esordio, invece, Stefano Napolitano e Salvatore Carusi.
Georgia Brescia ha superato il primo turno delle qualificazioni.
La 21enne milanese, numero 206 della classifica mondiale, ha saputo imporsi con il punteggio di 76(11) 16 62 sulla rumena Patricia Maria Tig, numero 129 Wta e 19esima testa di serie delle ‘quali’, annullando ben 9 set point nella prima frazione (due sul 6-5 per l’avversaria e il resto nel tie-break, i primi tre consecutivi sul 3-6).
Al secondo ostacolo sfiderà Stefanie Vogele classe 1990 e n.202 WTA.
Us Open – 1° Turno Qualificazioni
Court 15 – 17:00
Stefano Napolitano vs Blaz Rola
GS Us Open
S. Napolitano
3
2
B. Rola
6
6
Vincitore: B. Rola
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Rola
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
S. Napolitano
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
B. Rola
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
S. Napolitano
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Napolitano
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-5 → 3-5
B. Rola
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
S. Napolitano
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
B. Rola
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Napolitano vs Rola (2-0)
Apr 11, 1995 Birthday: Oct 05, 1990
22 years Age: 26 years
Italy Italy Country: Slovenia Slovenia
191 Current rank: 249
152 (Jun 12, 2017) Highest rank: 78 (Jan 05, 2015)
319 Total matches: 482
$101 459 Prize money: $579 116
291 Points: 206
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 14 – 17:00
2INC. Marcelo Arevalo vs (28)Matteo Berrettini
GS Us Open
M. Arevalo
2
6
0
M. Berrettini [28]•
6
7
0
Vincitore: M. Berrettini
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
0-2*
0*-3
0*-4
0-5*
0-6*
6-6 → 6-7
M. Arevalo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
M. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
M. Arevalo
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
M. Arevalo
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Arevalo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
M. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
M. Arevalo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
M. Berrettini
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
M. Arevalo
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Berrettini – Arevalo (0-0)
Apr 12, 1996 Birthday: Oct 17, 1990
21 years Age: 26 years
Italy Italy Country: El Salvador El Salvador
140 Current rank: 317
140 (Aug 21, 2017) Highest rank: 176 (Dec 05, 2016)
160 Total matches: 530
$21 375 Prize money: $195 427
405 Points: 156
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 4 – 17:00
3INC. Evan King vs Salvatore Caruso
GS Us Open
E. King
7
6
0
S. Caruso•
6
2
0
Vincitore: E. King
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
S. Caruso
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
S. Caruso
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
3-2*
4-2*
5*-2
6*-2
6-6 → 7-6
E. King
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
S. Caruso
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
E. King
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
E. King
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Caruso
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Caruso – King (0-0)
Dec 15, 1992 Birthday: Mar 25, 1992
24 years Age: 25 years
Italy Italy Country: United States United States
170 Current rank: 308
156 (Aug 07, 2017) Highest rank: 308 (Aug 21, 2017)
398 Total matches: 347
$134 530 Prize money: $83 381
336 Points: 160
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 6 – 17:00
5INC. Stephane Robert vs Lorenzo Giustino
GS Us Open
S. Robert
6
6
L. Giustino
4
2
Vincitore: S. Robert
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Robert
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
S. Robert
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
S. Robert
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Robert
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Robert
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
L. Giustino
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
L. Giustino
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
L. Giustino
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Giustino – Robert (0-1)
Sep 10, 1991 Birthday: May 17, 1980
25 years Age: 37 years
Italy Italy Country: France France
189 Current rank: 254
165 (Jun 19, 2017) Highest rank: 50 (Oct 31, 2016)
564 Total matches: 738
$182 839 Prize money: $1 988 753
294 Points: 203
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 13 – 17:00
5INC. Frank Dancevic vs Luca Vanni
GS Us Open
F. Dancevic
40
3
L. Vanni•
A
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Vanni
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
F. Dancevic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
L. Vanni
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
L. Vanni
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Vanni – Dancevic (0-1)
Jun 04, 1985 Birthday: Sep 26, 1984
32 years Age: 32 years
Italy Italy Country: Canada Canada
153 Current rank: 358
100 (Jun 08, 2015) Highest rank: 65 (Sep 10, 2007)
719 Total matches: 828
$483 438 Prize money: $1 779 942
371 Points: 125
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 10 – 17:00
2INC. Georgia Brescia vs (19)Patricia Maria Tig
GS Us Open
G. Brescia
7
1
6
P. Tig [19]
6
6
2
Vincitore: G. Brescia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
G. Brescia
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 5-1
G. Brescia
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-0 → 3-1
P. Tig
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
G. Brescia
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
P. Tig
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Brescia
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
1-3*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
7-8*
8-8*
8*-9
9*-9
9-10*
10-10*
11*-10
11*-11
12-11*
6-6 → 7-6
G. Brescia
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 6-6
P. Tig
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
G. Brescia
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
P. Tig
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
G. Brescia
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
P. Tig
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
G. Brescia
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
P. Tig
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Brescia vs Tig (0-0)
Feb 10, 1996 Birthday: Jul 27, 1994
21 years Age: 23 years
Italy Italy Country: Romania Romania
206 Current rank: 129
203 (Jul 17, 2017) Highest rank: 83 (Apr 10, 2017)
291 Total matches: 357
$0 Prize money: $0
268 Points: 481
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 10 – 17:00
5INC. Alexandra Cadantu vs (21)Jasmine Paolini
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Paolini – Cadantu (1-2)
Jan 04, 1996 Birthday: May 03, 1990
21 years Age: 27 years
Italy Italy Country: Romania Romania
132 Current rank: 162
130 (Aug 14, 2017) Highest rank: 59 (Mar 03, 2014)
263 Total matches: 554
$0 Prize money: $0
457 Points: 338
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
due palle break annullate da Lucone grandeee
Giustino e Caruso non sono sicuramente tennisti da cemento,però era legittimo aspettarsi più lotta. Forza Luca e Jasmine ora!
Oggi male i nostri ragazzi purtroppo, a parte berretto.. speriamo in lucone
GIUSTINO E CARUSO..mi aspettavo di piu! Ormai l età per combattere ad armi pari con UN ROBERT o con un americano fuori dai 200 ce l.hanno! …è il tennis che manca..purtroppo
VAIIII LUCONEEEEEEEEEEEE
Sorry, Chrome era andato leggermente a …!
Male Giustino, troppi servizi persi e a questi livelli è un vero handicap…
Giustino è un altro dei nostri che col cemento americano ha davvero poco a che spartire, ma sinceramente con uno più in crisi di lui mi aspettavo qualcosa di meglio!
Giustino è un altro dei nostri che col cemento americano ha davvero poco a che spartire, ma sinceramente con uno più in crisi di lui mi aspettavo qualcosa di meglio!
Giustino è un altro dei nostri che col cemento americano ha davvero poco a che spartire, ma sinceramente con uno più in crisi di lui mi aspettavo qualcosa di meglio!
Dai Lorenzo non mollare
Io non mi stupirei invece di vedere Tsitsipas passare le quali e fare anche un turno a sorpresa in tabellone.
Ottimo prospetto a cui fino ad ora è mancato il colpo d’ala nei tornei veri, ma arriverà presto.
Comunque Berrettini ha le armi per mandarlo a casa.
La prima era una domanda
Redazione non conviene scindere quali uomo e donna su due pagine diverse.
Verrebbero più leggere e più seguibili a mio modesto avviso
@ NexGenItaly (#1931461)
Ribadisco l’invito alla cautela.
Robert ha tanta esperienza e tanta classe, peccato che sia alla soglia del ritiro.
E peccato che un giocatore con la sua storia sia un perfetto sconosciuto per i giovani di oggi.
@ NexGenItaly (#1931479)
Sì decisamente.
Posso dire che ti ho seguito ad occhi chiusi amico mio? Thanks 😉
La rumena in crisi quest’anno, ma Georgia da 10: vediamo che combinerà con la svizzera.
io vedevo berrettini nettamente favorito col greco