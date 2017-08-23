Us Open - Qualificazioni Italiani ATP, Copertina, WTA

Us Open: Qualificazioni Italiani Live. Primo Turno. Gioia per Georgia Brescia. Bene Berrettini. Out Napolitano e Caruso

23/08/2017 22:40 219 commenti
Matteo Berrettini classe 1996
Matteo Berrettini classe 1996

Matteo Berrettini, testa di serie numero 28, approda al secondo turno nelle qualificazioni degli US Open, quarto ed ultimo Slam della stagione.
Al secondo turno Berrettini sfiderà Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE).
Eliminati all’esordio, invece, Stefano Napolitano e Salvatore Carusi.

Georgia Brescia ha superato il primo turno delle qualificazioni.
La 21enne milanese, numero 206 della classifica mondiale, ha saputo imporsi con il punteggio di 76(11) 16 62 sulla rumena Patricia Maria Tig, numero 129 Wta e 19esima testa di serie delle ‘quali’, annullando ben 9 set point nella prima frazione (due sul 6-5 per l’avversaria e il resto nel tie-break, i primi tre consecutivi sul 3-6).
Al secondo ostacolo sfiderà Stefanie Vogele classe 1990 e n.202 WTA.


USA Us Open – 1° Turno Qualificazioni

Court 15 – 17:00
Stefano Napolitano ITA vs Blaz Rola SLO

GS Us Open
S. Napolitano
3
2
B. Rola
6
6
Vincitore: B. Rola
Mostra dettagli

Napolitano ITA vs Rola SLO (2-0)
Apr 11, 1995 Birthday: Oct 05, 1990
22 years Age: 26 years
Italy Italy Country: Slovenia Slovenia
191 Current rank: 249
152 (Jun 12, 2017) Highest rank: 78 (Jan 05, 2015)
319 Total matches: 482
$101 459 Prize money: $579 116
291 Points: 206
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


Court 14 – 17:00
2INC. Marcelo Arevalo ESA vs (28)Matteo Berrettini ITA

GS Us Open
M. Arevalo
2
6
0
M. Berrettini [28]
6
7
0
Vincitore: M. Berrettini
Mostra dettagli

Berrettini ITA – Arevalo ESA (0-0)
Apr 12, 1996 Birthday: Oct 17, 1990
21 years Age: 26 years
Italy Italy Country: El Salvador El Salvador
140 Current rank: 317
140 (Aug 21, 2017) Highest rank: 176 (Dec 05, 2016)
160 Total matches: 530
$21 375 Prize money: $195 427
405 Points: 156
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


Court 4 – 17:00
3INC. Evan King USA vs Salvatore Caruso ITA

GS Us Open
E. King
7
6
0
S. Caruso
6
2
0
Vincitore: E. King
Mostra dettagli

Caruso ITA – King USA (0-0)
Dec 15, 1992 Birthday: Mar 25, 1992
24 years Age: 25 years
Italy Italy Country: United States United States
170 Current rank: 308
156 (Aug 07, 2017) Highest rank: 308 (Aug 21, 2017)
398 Total matches: 347
$134 530 Prize money: $83 381
336 Points: 160
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


Court 6 – 17:00
5INC. Stephane Robert FRA vs Lorenzo Giustino ITA

GS Us Open
S. Robert
6
6
L. Giustino
4
2
Vincitore: S. Robert
Mostra dettagli

Giustino ITA – Robert FRA (0-1)
Sep 10, 1991 Birthday: May 17, 1980
25 years Age: 37 years
Italy Italy Country: France France
189 Current rank: 254
165 (Jun 19, 2017) Highest rank: 50 (Oct 31, 2016)
564 Total matches: 738
$182 839 Prize money: $1 988 753
294 Points: 203
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


Court 13 – 17:00
5INC. Frank Dancevic CAN vs Luca Vanni ITA

GS Us Open
F. Dancevic
40
3
L. Vanni
A
3
Mostra dettagli

Vanni ITA – Dancevic CAN (0-1)
Jun 04, 1985 Birthday: Sep 26, 1984
32 years Age: 32 years
Italy Italy Country: Canada Canada
153 Current rank: 358
100 (Jun 08, 2015) Highest rank: 65 (Sep 10, 2007)
719 Total matches: 828
$483 438 Prize money: $1 779 942
371 Points: 125
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


Court 10 – 17:00
2INC. Georgia Brescia ITA vs (19)Patricia Maria Tig ROU

GS Us Open
G. Brescia
7
1
6
P. Tig [19]
6
6
2
Vincitore: G. Brescia
Mostra dettagli

Brescia ITA vs Tig ROU (0-0)
Feb 10, 1996 Birthday: Jul 27, 1994
21 years Age: 23 years
Italy Italy Country: Romania Romania
206 Current rank: 129
203 (Jul 17, 2017) Highest rank: 83 (Apr 10, 2017)
291 Total matches: 357
$0 Prize money: $0
268 Points: 481
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


Court 10 – 17:00
5INC. Alexandra Cadantu ROU vs (21)Jasmine Paolini ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Paolini ITA – Cadantu ROU (1-2)
Jan 04, 1996 Birthday: May 03, 1990
21 years Age: 27 years
Italy Italy Country: Romania Romania
132 Current rank: 162
130 (Aug 14, 2017) Highest rank: 59 (Mar 03, 2014)
263 Total matches: 554
$0 Prize money: $0
457 Points: 338
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

TAG: ,

219 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)
Antonio (Guest) 23-08-2017 23:56

due palle break annullate da Lucone grandeee

 219
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Luca96 23-08-2017 23:41

Giustino e Caruso non sono sicuramente tennisti da cemento,però era legittimo aspettarsi più lotta. Forza Luca e Jasmine ora!

 218
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
S.re10 23-08-2017 23:39

Oggi male i nostri ragazzi purtroppo, a parte berretto.. speriamo in lucone

 217
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Fabiofogna
albcors84 (Guest) 23-08-2017 23:39

GIUSTINO E CARUSO..mi aspettavo di piu! Ormai l età per combattere ad armi pari con UN ROBERT o con un americano fuori dai 200 ce l.hanno! …è il tennis che manca..purtroppo

 216
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: S.re10, Fabiofogna
-1: Ken_Rosewall
albcors84 (Guest) 23-08-2017 23:36

VAIIII LUCONEEEEEEEEEEEE

 215
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
simo (Guest) 23-08-2017 23:32

Sorry, Chrome era andato leggermente a …!

 214
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: S.re10
Gabriele da Firenze 23-08-2017 23:32

Male Giustino, troppi servizi persi e a questi livelli è un vero handicap…

 213
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
simo (Guest) 23-08-2017 23:30

Giustino è un altro dei nostri che col cemento americano ha davvero poco a che spartire, ma sinceramente con uno più in crisi di lui mi aspettavo qualcosa di meglio!

 212
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
simo (Guest) 23-08-2017 23:30

Giustino è un altro dei nostri che col cemento americano ha davvero poco a che spartire, ma sinceramente con uno più in crisi di lui mi aspettavo qualcosa di meglio!

 211
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
simo (Guest) 23-08-2017 23:30

Giustino è un altro dei nostri che col cemento americano ha davvero poco a che spartire, ma sinceramente con uno più in crisi di lui mi aspettavo qualcosa di meglio!

 210
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
S.re10 23-08-2017 23:29

Dai Lorenzo non mollare

 209
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
cataflic (Guest) 23-08-2017 23:28

Scritto da Massy
Tsisipas a mio parere giocatore molto leggero se berrettini gioca come sa gli da 2 set a zero

Io non mi stupirei invece di vedere Tsitsipas passare le quali e fare anche un turno a sorpresa in tabellone.
Ottimo prospetto a cui fino ad ora è mancato il colpo d’ala nei tornei veri, ma arriverà presto.
Comunque Berrettini ha le armi per mandarlo a casa.

 208
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ken_Rosewall
Figologo (Guest) 23-08-2017 23:26

Scritto da Figologo
Redazione non conviene scindere quali uomo e donna su due pagine diverse.
Verrebbero più leggere e più seguibili a mio modesto avviso

La prima era una domanda

 207
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Figologo (Guest) 23-08-2017 23:26

Redazione non conviene scindere quali uomo e donna su due pagine diverse.

Verrebbero più leggere e più seguibili a mio modesto avviso

 206
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Dad (Guest) 23-08-2017 23:25

@ NexGenItaly (#1931461)

Ribadisco l’invito alla cautela.

 205
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Carl 23-08-2017 23:22

Scritto da NexGenItaly
Giustino sul servizio di Robert ha fatto pochissimi punti, il francese ha un grande servizio?

Robert ha tanta esperienza e tanta classe, peccato che sia alla soglia del ritiro.
E peccato che un giocatore con la sua storia sia un perfetto sconosciuto per i giovani di oggi.

 204
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Ken_Rosewall
Alb (Guest) 23-08-2017 23:19

@ NexGenItaly (#1931479)

Sì decisamente.

 203
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
radar 23-08-2017 23:18

Scritto da antonios
Posso dire che nel post dei sorteggi l’avevo scritto che Georgia poteva farcela? Si posso scriverlo

Posso dire che ti ho seguito ad occhi chiusi amico mio? Thanks 😉

La rumena in crisi quest’anno, ma Georgia da 10: vediamo che combinerà con la svizzera.

202
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
I LOVE BOBO (Guest) 23-08-2017 23:17

io vedevo berrettini nettamente favorito col greco

 201
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)