Us Open: Live gli Italiani nelle qualificazioni. Oggi in campo sei azzurri alla caccia del secondo turno

22/08/2017 15:29 12 commenti
Simone Bolelli classe 1985
Simone Bolelli classe 1985

USA Us Open – 1° Turno Qualificazione

Court 17 – 17:00
2 inc. (5)Marco Cecchinato ITA vs JC Aragone USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

JC Aragone USA – Cecchinato ITA (0-0)
Jun 28, 1995 Birthday: Sep 30, 1992
22 years Age: 24 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
536 Current rank: 101
534 (Aug 14, 2017) Highest rank: 82 (Oct 05, 2015)
86 Total matches: 485
$0 Prize money: $548 622
60 Points: 539
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


Court 6 – 17:00
Riccardo Bellotti ITA vs Andrea Collarini ARG

GS Us Open
R. Bellotti
30
1
A. Collarini
15
2
Bellotti ITA – Collarini ARG (0-1)
Aug 05, 1991 Birthday: Jan 31, 1992
26 years Age: 25 years
Italy Italy Country: Argentina Argentina
256 Current rank: 258
199 (May 08, 2017) Highest rank: 186 (Jun 09, 2014)
531 Total matches: 554
$114 061 Prize money: $137 649
203 Points: 201
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed


Court 6 – 17:00
4 inc. Aleksandr Nedovyesov KAZ vs (30)Stefano Travaglia ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Travaglia ITA – Nedovyesov KAZ (0-1)
Dec 28, 1991 Birthday: Feb 15, 1987
25 years Age: 30 years
Italy Italy Country: Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
143 Current rank: 221
139 (Aug 07, 2017) Highest rank: 72 (Apr 21, 2014)
458 Total matches: 485
$118 583 Prize money: $767 233
396 Points: 236
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed



Court 14 – 17:00
4 inc. Simone Bolelli ITA vs Daniel Brands GER
Il match deve ancora iniziare

Brands GER – Bolelli ITA (0-1)
Jul 17, 1987 Birthday: Oct 08, 1985
30 years Age: 31 years
Germany Germany Country: Italy Italy
201 Current rank: 218
51 (Oct 28, 2013) Highest rank: 36 (Feb 23, 2009)
780 Total matches: 800
$1 939 922 Prize money: $4 463 912
271 Points: 241
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


Court 16 – 17:00
Petra Krejsova CZE vs (29)Martina Trevisan ITA

GS Us Open
P. Krejsova
30
4
M. Trevisan [29]
40
0
Trevisan ITA – Krejsova CZE (0-1)
Nov 03, 1993 Birthday: Jun 30, 1990
23 years Age: 27 years
Italy Italy Country: Czech Republic Czech Republic
144 Current rank: 226
144 (Aug 21, 2017) Highest rank: 223 (Jul 24, 2017)
181 Total matches: 405
$0 Prize money: $0
380 Points: 235
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


Court 15 – 17:00
4 inc. (7)Aryna Sabalenka BLR vs Camilla Rosatello ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sabalenka BLR – Rosatello ITA (0-0)
May 05, 1998 Birthday: May 28, 1995
19 years Age: 22 years
Belarus Belarus Country: Italy Italy
110 Current rank: 243
110 (Aug 21, 2017) Highest rank: 225 (Aug 07, 2017)
159 Total matches: 285
$0 Prize money: $0
548 Points: 216
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

