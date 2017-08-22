Us Open: Live gli Italiani nelle qualificazioni. Oggi in campo sei azzurri alla caccia del secondo turno
Us Open – 1° Turno Qualificazione
Court 17 – 17:00
2 inc. (5)Marco Cecchinato vs JC Aragone
JC Aragone – Cecchinato (0-0)
Jun 28, 1995 Birthday: Sep 30, 1992
22 years Age: 24 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
536 Current rank: 101
534 (Aug 14, 2017) Highest rank: 82 (Oct 05, 2015)
86 Total matches: 485
$0 Prize money: $548 622
60 Points: 539
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 6 – 17:00
Riccardo Bellotti vs Andrea Collarini
Bellotti – Collarini (0-1)
Aug 05, 1991 Birthday: Jan 31, 1992
26 years Age: 25 years
Italy Italy Country: Argentina Argentina
256 Current rank: 258
199 (May 08, 2017) Highest rank: 186 (Jun 09, 2014)
531 Total matches: 554
$114 061 Prize money: $137 649
203 Points: 201
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed
Court 6 – 17:00
4 inc. Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs (30)Stefano Travaglia
Travaglia – Nedovyesov (0-1)
Dec 28, 1991 Birthday: Feb 15, 1987
25 years Age: 30 years
Italy Italy Country: Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
143 Current rank: 221
139 (Aug 07, 2017) Highest rank: 72 (Apr 21, 2014)
458 Total matches: 485
$118 583 Prize money: $767 233
396 Points: 236
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 14 – 17:00
4 inc. Simone Bolelli vs Daniel Brands
Brands – Bolelli (0-1)
Jul 17, 1987 Birthday: Oct 08, 1985
30 years Age: 31 years
Germany Germany Country: Italy Italy
201 Current rank: 218
51 (Oct 28, 2013) Highest rank: 36 (Feb 23, 2009)
780 Total matches: 800
$1 939 922 Prize money: $4 463 912
271 Points: 241
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 16 – 17:00
Petra Krejsova vs (29)Martina Trevisan
Trevisan – Krejsova (0-1)
Nov 03, 1993 Birthday: Jun 30, 1990
23 years Age: 27 years
Italy Italy Country: Czech Republic Czech Republic
144 Current rank: 226
144 (Aug 21, 2017) Highest rank: 223 (Jul 24, 2017)
181 Total matches: 405
$0 Prize money: $0
380 Points: 235
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 15 – 17:00
4 inc. (7)Aryna Sabalenka vs Camilla Rosatello
Sabalenka – Rosatello (0-0)
May 05, 1998 Birthday: May 28, 1995
19 years Age: 22 years
Belarus Belarus Country: Italy Italy
110 Current rank: 243
110 (Aug 21, 2017) Highest rank: 225 (Aug 07, 2017)
159 Total matches: 285
$0 Prize money: $0
548 Points: 216
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Siii e andiamo!!! Magari arrivasse un buona notizia anche per il ceck…ne dubito gioca tra 1 ore
Brutta partenza di Martina.. :/
Che inizio della trevisan eh…
In effetti sul sito del torneo non figura più il suo nome nel tabellone di qualificazione…
Ho letto sul suo Instagram che Giannessi è entrato nell’MD! Chi si è ritirato?
@ Stefano1986 (#1930265)
Sto cercando di capirlo anche io, speravo in eurosport player ma niente
Forza chicco mio
Brutto avversario per Stetone. Nedo e’ abbastanza imprevedibile ma, se in giornata si, capace di giocare veramente bene su questa superficie. Lo ricordo vincere un match maratona in Davis contro Fogna…. era indoor pero’….. il suo servizio saettava da paura.
Forza ragazzi
C’è possibilità di vedere i nostri e le nostre giocatrici? Magari in streaming ?
probabilmente il ceck rischia di perdere pure con aragone sul cemento
Forza felix!!! Speriamo in buon rientro post infortunio!!