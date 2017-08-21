ATP Winston-Salem 250 | Cemento | $664.825 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
WTA New Haven: Primo Turno. Live Roberta Vinci vs Magda Linette
21/08/2017 23:22 Nessun commento
WTA New Haven Premier | Cemento | $776.000 – 1° Turno
SportMaster Grandstand – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
6INC. [Q] Magda Linette vs Roberta Vinci
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Linette vs Vinci (0-0)
Feb 12, 1992 Birthday: Feb 18, 1983
25 years Age: 34 years
Poland Poland Country: Italy Italy
82 Current rank: 43
64 (Oct 12, 2015) Highest rank: 7 (Jun 27, 2016)
480 Total matches: 871
$0 Prize money: $11 374 729
728 Points: 1 280
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Roberta Vinci, WTA New Haven, WTA New Haven 2017
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit