ATP Winston Salem: Primo Turno Italiani. Live Andreas Seppi e Thomas Fabbiano
ATP Winston-Salem 250 | Cemento | $664.825 – 1° Turno
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1Inc. Janko Tipsarevic vs Andreas Seppi
Seppi – Tipsarevic (2-3)
Feb 21, 1984 Birthday: Jun 22, 1984
33 years Age: 33 years
Italy Italy Country: Serbia Serbia
86 Current rank: 66
18 (Apr 29, 2013) Highest rank: 8 (Aug 13, 2012)
1 009 Total matches: 860
$8 160 172 Prize money: $7 871 673
626 Points: 736
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
2Inc. [Q] Kyle Edmund vs Thomas Fabbiano
Edmund vs Fabbiano (1-0)
Jan 08, 1995 Birthday: May 26, 1989
22 years Age: 28 years
Great Britain Great Britain Country: Italy Italy
45 Current rank: 81
40 (Oct 31, 2016) Highest rank: 81 (Aug 21, 2017)
376 Total matches: 744
$1 152 596 Prize money: $619 381
1 007 Points: 646
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Andreas Seppi, ATP Winston Salem, ATP Winston Salem 2017, Thomas Fabbiano
4 commenti
Seppi streaming??
Io dico che si entra in campo per giocarsela. Sempre.
E i nostri faranno così.
Seppi può farcela.
Due sane e ineccepibili sconfitte? Io dico di sì