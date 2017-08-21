Circuito ATP - Italiani ATP, Copertina

ATP Winston Salem: Primo Turno Italiani. Live Andreas Seppi e Thomas Fabbiano

21/08/2017 19:30 4 commenti
Andreas Seppi classe 1984, n.86 ATP
Andreas Seppi classe 1984, n.86 ATP

USA ATP Winston-Salem 250 | Cemento | $664.825 – 1° Turno

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
1Inc. Janko Tipsarevic SRB vs Andreas Seppi ITA

ATP Winston-Salem
Janko Tipsarevic
15
1
Andreas Seppi
30
3
Let
Seppi ITA – Tipsarevic SRB (2-3)
Feb 21, 1984 Birthday: Jun 22, 1984
33 years Age: 33 years
Italy Italy Country: Serbia Serbia
86 Current rank: 66
18 (Apr 29, 2013) Highest rank: 8 (Aug 13, 2012)
1 009 Total matches: 860
$8 160 172 Prize money: $7 871 673
626 Points: 736
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


Court 4 – Ora italiana: 21:00 (ora locale: 3:00 pm)
2Inc. [Q] Kyle Edmund GBR vs Thomas Fabbiano ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Edmund GBR vs Fabbiano ITA (1-0)
Jan 08, 1995 Birthday: May 26, 1989
22 years Age: 28 years
Great Britain Great Britain Country: Italy Italy
45 Current rank: 81
40 (Oct 31, 2016) Highest rank: 81 (Aug 21, 2017)
376 Total matches: 744
$1 152 596 Prize money: $619 381
1 007 Points: 646
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

4 commenti

Paolo (Guest) 21-08-2017 21:32

Seppi streaming??

 4
Tennisaddicted (Guest) 21-08-2017 21:31

Scritto da Federer.Forever
Due sane e ineccepibili sconfitte? Io dico di sì

Io dico che si entra in campo per giocarsela. Sempre.
E i nostri faranno così.

 3
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 21-08-2017 21:31

Seppi può farcela.

 2
Federer.Forever 21-08-2017 21:01

Due sane e ineccepibili sconfitte? Io dico di sì

 1
-1: Elio