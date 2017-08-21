ATP Winston-Salem 250 | Cemento | $664.825 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Thomas Fabbiano n.3 d’Italia e ancora best ranking
21/08/2017 08:49 1 commento
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (21-08-2017)
26
Best: 13
▼
-1
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1580
Punti
25
Tornei
40
Best: 33
▼
-2
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
1100
Punti
34
Tornei
81
Best: 81
▲
4
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
646
Punti
25
Tornei
86
Best: 18
▼
-2
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
626
Punti
23
Tornei
91
Best: 84
▼
-1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
610
Punti
21
Tornei
101
Best: 82
▲
1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
539
Punti
26
Tornei
140
Best: 140
--
0
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
405
Punti
21
Tornei
143
Best: 139
--
0
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
396
Punti
29
Tornei
153
Best: 100
▲
1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
371
Punti
26
Tornei
170
Best: 156
▲
1
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
336
Punti
30
Tornei
189
Best: 165
▲
8
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
294
Punti
33
Tornei
191
Best: 152
▲
12
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
291
Punti
26
Tornei
218
Best: 36
▼
-5
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
241
Punti
10
Tornei
232
Best: 153
▲
5
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
224
Punti
30
Tornei
256
Best: 204
▼
-4
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
203
Punti
28
Tornei
283
Best: 118
▲
1
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
173
Punti
23
Tornei
307
Best: 240
▼
-47
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
160
Punti
15
Tornei
309
Best: 146
▲
4
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
159
Punti
22
Tornei
324
Best: 290
▼
-4
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
149
Punti
22
Tornei
351
Best: 259
--
0
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
129
Punti
27
Tornei
361
Best: 159
▼
-12
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
124
Punti
18
Tornei
403
Best: 402
▼
-1
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
105
Punti
22
Tornei
418
Best: 375
▲
6
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
100
Punti
28
Tornei
437
Best: 292
▼
-16
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
91
Punti
15
Tornei
443
Best: 355
▲
15
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
90
Punti
28
Tornei
446
Best: 259
▼
-19
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
89
Punti
18
Tornei
457
Best: 456
▼
-1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
85
Punti
23
Tornei
459
Best: 459
▲
1
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
84
Punti
15
Tornei
462
Best: 299
▼
-17
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
83
Punti
22
Tornei
466
Best: 462
▼
-4
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
82
Punti
20
Tornei
534
Best: 524
▲
25
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
61
Punti
27
Tornei
539
Best: 538
--
0
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
60
Punti
33
Tornei
557
Best: 327
▲
3
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
56
Punti
27
Tornei
594
Best: 542
▼
-1
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
50
Punti
28
Tornei
600
Best: 384
▼
-1
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
49
Punti
20
Tornei
603
Best: 456
▲
102
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
49
Punti
23
Tornei
609
Best: 602
▼
-1
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
47
Punti
12
Tornei
611
Best: 604
--
0
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
47
Punti
29
Tornei
641
Best: 472
▼
-5
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
41
Punti
32
Tornei
653
Best: 465
▲
86
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
39
Punti
27
Tornei
665
Best: 590
▼
-4
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
36
Punti
17
Tornei
682
Best: 450
▼
-7
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
35
Punti
23
Tornei
683
Best: 598
▼
-2
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
35
Punti
25
Tornei
684
Best: 683
▼
-1
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
35
Punti
32
Tornei
697
Best: 665
▲
52
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
33
Punti
23
Tornei
714
Best: 617
▼
-3
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
32
Punti
29
Tornei
721
Best: 556
▼
-4
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
31
Punti
23
Tornei
722
Best: 282
▼
-4
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
31
Punti
24
Tornei
734
Best: 713
▲
16
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
30
Punti
23
Tornei
741
Best: 178
▲
15
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
29
Punti
11
Tornei
751
Best: 230
▼
-9
Alberto Brizzi
ITA, 26-03-1984
28
Punti
5
Tornei
819
Best: 526
▼
-4
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
22
Punti
20
Tornei
844
Best: 267
▼
-1
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
19
Punti
4
Tornei
847
Best: 793
▼
-10
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
19
Punti
17
Tornei
874
Best: 866
▼
-8
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
18
Punti
21
Tornei
896
Best: 888
▲
11
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
16
Punti
17
Tornei
928
Best: 590
▲
2
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
14
Punti
16
Tornei
935
Best: 743
▲
3
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
14
Punti
22
Tornei
955
Best: 940
▲
3
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
13
Punti
23
Tornei
959
Best: 901
▲
2
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
12
Punti
4
Tornei
973
Best: 973
--
0
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
12
Punti
12
Tornei
976
Best: 976
▲
28
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
12
Punti
14
Tornei
1002
Best: 983
▼
-3
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
11
Punti
11
Tornei
1011
Best: 806
▼
-58
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
11
Punti
15
Tornei
1026
Best: 344
▼
-1
Francisco Bahamonde
ITA, 07-11-1996
10
Punti
3
Tornei
1053
Best: 1019
--
0
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
10
Punti
16
Tornei
1057
Best: 908
▲
2
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
10
Punti
20
Tornei
1074
Best: 903
▼
-23
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
9
Punti
15
Tornei
1085
Best: 25
▲
3
Filippo Volandri
ITA, 05-09-1981
8
Punti
4
Tornei
1100
Best: 912
▲
3
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
8
Punti
12
Tornei
1102
Best: 988
▲
5
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
8
Punti
13
Tornei
1104
Best: 1004
▲
6
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
8
Punti
14
Tornei
1109
Best: 949
▲
7
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
8
Punti
18
Tornei
1133
Best: 1126
▲
7
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1156
Best: 1156
▲
3
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
7
Punti
16
Tornei
1184
Best: 1184
--
0
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1188
Best: 835
--
0
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1202
Best: 1202
▲
68
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
6
Punti
13
Tornei
1211
Best: 1028
▼
-1
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
6
Punti
18
Tornei
1212
Best: 1163
▼
-49
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
6
Punti
18
Tornei
1247
Best: 1236
--
0
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1266
Best: 1165
▼
-3
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1274
Best: 854
▲
85
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1307
Best: 464
▼
-73
Francesco Picco
ITA, 01-01-1991
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1311
Best: 1311
▲
4
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1311
Best: 1283
▲
4
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1329
Best: 664
▲
110
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1346
Best: 1346
▼
-5
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1369
Best: 1369
▲
5
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1398
Best: 1398
▲
6
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1398
Best: 949
▲
6
Manuel Mazzella
ITA, 24-12-1991
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1398
Best: 1363
▲
6
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1413
Best: 1407
▲
16
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1434
Best: 1434
▼
-5
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1437
Best: 1437
▲
12
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1445
Best: 1315
▲
3
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1447
Best: 1402
▲
202
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1467
Best: 1467
▲
1
Laerte Di Falco
ITA, 24-12-1986
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1484
Best: 1455
▲
1
Roberto Livi
ITA, 23-02-1994
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1502
Best: 1473
▲
1
Gianluca Bergomi
ITA, 15-01-1993
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1502
Best: 667
▲
1
Matteo Fago
ITA, 14-10-1987
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1502
Best: 1501
▲
1
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1527
Best: 1508
--
0
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1558
Best: 1497
▲
3
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1587
Best: 1587
▼
-2
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1587
Best: 715
▼
-2
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1678
Best: 1676
--
0
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1678
Best: 1643
--
0
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1678
Best: 1676
--
0
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1678
Best: 1676
--
0
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1678
Best: 1678
▲
98
Tommaso Lago
ITA, 09-04-1992
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1678
Best: 1678
--
0
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1678
Best: 1643
--
0
Riccardo Stiglich
ITA, 03-09-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1777
Best: 980
▼
-1
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1777
Best: 1777
▲
99
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1870
Best: 1749
▼
-94
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1870
Best: 1762
▲
6
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1870
Best: 1774
▲
6
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1870
Best: 1774
▲
6
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1870
Best: 1870
▲
6
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1945
Best: 842
▲
3
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1945
Best: 1920
▲
3
Daniele Catini
ITA, 18-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1945
Best: 798
▲
3
Alessandro Colella
ITA, 10-02-1992
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1945
Best: 1945
▲
3
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1945
Best: 1749
▼
-69
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1945
Best: 1312
▼
-546
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2006
Best: 1920
▼
-1
Michele Longo
ITA, 04-08-1990
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2006
Best: 1621
▼
-1
Daniele Spinnato
ITA, 09-05-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2037
Best: 2037
▼
-1
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2037
Best: 809
▼
-1
Francesco Garzelli
ITA, 05-04-1991
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2061
Best: 430
▲
15
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2074
Best: 2033
▼
-13
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
8
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani
1 commento
Classi 98, 99 buio pesto. Saltato il banco delle speranze mancate 95 e 96 (unica discreta possibilitá Berrettini), ci aspetta almeno un altro lustro con nessuno all orizzonte.