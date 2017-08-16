Masters 1000 e WTA Cincinnati: Live gli Italiani. Live Roberta Vinci, Camila Giorgi e Thomas Fabbiano
2° Turno – Combined Cincinnati
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1.Inc [15] Anastasija Sevastova vs Roberta Vinci
Sevastova vs Vinci (0-0)
Apr 13, 1990 Birthday: Feb 18, 1983
27 years Age: 34 years
Latvia Latvia Country: Italy Italy
16 Current rank: 42
16 (Aug 14, 2017) Highest rank: 7 (Jun 27, 2016)
503 Total matches: 870
$1 596 915 Prize money: $11 374 729
2 270 Points: 1 325
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
2.Inc Karen Khachanov vs [LL] Thomas Fabbiano
Khachanov vs Fabbiano (2-0)
May 21, 1996 Birthday: May 26, 1989
21 years Age: 28 years
Russia Russia Country: Italy Italy
32 Current rank: 85
30 (Aug 07, 2017) Highest rank: 85 (Aug 14, 2017)
297 Total matches: 743
$590 060 Prize money: $619 381
1 320 Points: 626
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
Court 11 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1.Inc [Q] Camila Giorgi vs Daria Gavrilova
Gavrilova – Giorgi (1-0)
Mar 05, 1994 Birthday: Dec 30, 1991
23 years Age: 25 years
Australia Australia Country: Italy Italy
26 Current rank: 82
21 (Jul 03, 2017) Highest rank: 30 (Aug 03, 2015)
409 Total matches: 444
$1 685 358 Prize money: $2 050 638
1 740 Points: 719
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
5 commenti
La Sevastova non l’ho mai vista giocare, che tipo di gioco ha?
Speriamo bene dai, anche se sulla carta non sono favoriti. Forza ❗ 😉 😀
Forza Fabbiano !!!
Forza azzurri!!
Che colpo se Thomas passa il turno…punti e soldi meritatissimi…