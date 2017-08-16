Combined Cincinnati - Italiani ATP, Copertina, WTA

Masters 1000 e WTA Cincinnati: Live gli Italiani. Live Roberta Vinci, Camila Giorgi e Thomas Fabbiano

16/08/2017 15:18 5 commenti
Roberta Vinci classe 1983, n.42 del mondo
Roberta Vinci classe 1983, n.42 del mondo

USA 2° Turno – Combined Cincinnati

Court 4 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1.Inc [15] Anastasija Sevastova LAT vs Roberta Vinci ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Sevastova LAT vs Vinci ITA (0-0)
Apr 13, 1990 Birthday: Feb 18, 1983
27 years Age: 34 years
Latvia Latvia Country: Italy Italy
16 Current rank: 42
16 (Aug 14, 2017) Highest rank: 7 (Jun 27, 2016)
503 Total matches: 870
$1 596 915 Prize money: $11 374 729
2 270 Points: 1 325
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


2.Inc Karen Khachanov RUS vs [LL] Thomas Fabbiano ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Khachanov RUS vs Fabbiano ITA (2-0)
May 21, 1996 Birthday: May 26, 1989
21 years Age: 28 years
Russia Russia Country: Italy Italy
32 Current rank: 85
30 (Aug 07, 2017) Highest rank: 85 (Aug 14, 2017)
297 Total matches: 743
$590 060 Prize money: $619 381
1 320 Points: 626
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


Court 11 – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1.Inc [Q] Camila Giorgi ITA vs Daria Gavrilova AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gavrilova AUS – Giorgi ITA (1-0)
Mar 05, 1994 Birthday: Dec 30, 1991
23 years Age: 25 years
Australia Australia Country: Italy Italy
26 Current rank: 82
21 (Jul 03, 2017) Highest rank: 30 (Aug 03, 2015)
409 Total matches: 444
$1 685 358 Prize money: $2 050 638
1 740 Points: 719
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

TAG: , , , , , ,

5 commenti

marypierce 16-08-2017 15:55

La Sevastova non l’ho mai vista giocare, che tipo di gioco ha?

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Elio 16-08-2017 15:52

Speriamo bene dai, anche se sulla carta non sono favoriti. Forza ❗ 😉 😀

 4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
petitcoincoin (Guest) 16-08-2017 15:37

Forza Fabbiano !!!

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Elios (Guest) 16-08-2017 15:32

Forza azzurri!!

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Andrea P (Guest) 16-08-2017 15:27

Che colpo se Thomas passa il turno…punti e soldi meritatissimi…

 1
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Gabriele da Firenze