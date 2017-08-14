Masters 1000 Cincinnati 1000 | Cemento | $4.973.120 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Best ranking per Thomas Fabbiano e Matteo Berrettini
14/08/2017 08:26 4 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (14-08-2017)
25
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1545
Punti
25
Tornei
38
Best: 33
--
0
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
1135
Punti
34
Tornei
84
Best: 18
▼
-1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
626
Punti
23
Tornei
85
Best: 85
▲
6
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
626
Punti
24
Tornei
90
Best: 84
▼
-1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
610
Punti
21
Tornei
102
Best: 82
▼
-2
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
539
Punti
27
Tornei
140
Best: 140
▲
22
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
405
Punti
21
Tornei
143
Best: 139
▼
-4
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
400
Punti
30
Tornei
154
Best: 100
▲
4
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
371
Punti
26
Tornei
171
Best: 156
▼
-15
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
336
Punti
31
Tornei
197
Best: 165
▲
2
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
269
Punti
33
Tornei
203
Best: 152
▼
-1
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
258
Punti
25
Tornei
213
Best: 36
▲
1
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
241
Punti
10
Tornei
237
Best: 153
▲
2
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
216
Punti
29
Tornei
252
Best: 204
▲
4
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
203
Punti
29
Tornei
260
Best: 240
▲
4
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
193
Punti
15
Tornei
284
Best: 118
▲
3
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
174
Punti
23
Tornei
313
Best: 146
▼
-2
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
155
Punti
22
Tornei
320
Best: 290
▼
-11
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
149
Punti
22
Tornei
349
Best: 159
▼
-25
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
132
Punti
18
Tornei
351
Best: 259
▲
1
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
129
Punti
27
Tornei
402
Best: 402
▲
3
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
105
Punti
22
Tornei
421
Best: 292
▼
-3
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
99
Punti
16
Tornei
424
Best: 375
▼
-7
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
99
Punti
27
Tornei
427
Best: 259
▼
-24
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
97
Punti
17
Tornei
445
Best: 299
▲
2
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
88
Punti
24
Tornei
456
Best: 456
▲
48
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
85
Punti
22
Tornei
458
Best: 355
▲
1
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
85
Punti
28
Tornei
460
Best: 460
▲
92
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
83
Punti
14
Tornei
462
Best: 462
▲
2
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
83
Punti
19
Tornei
539
Best: 538
▲
5
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
60
Punti
33
Tornei
559
Best: 524
▼
-35
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
56
Punti
26
Tornei
560
Best: 327
▼
-3
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
56
Punti
26
Tornei
593
Best: 542
▼
-5
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
50
Punti
28
Tornei
599
Best: 384
▼
-7
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
49
Punti
20
Tornei
608
Best: 602
▼
-6
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
47
Punti
12
Tornei
611
Best: 604
▼
-7
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
47
Punti
29
Tornei
636
Best: 472
▼
-5
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
43
Punti
33
Tornei
661
Best: 590
▼
-10
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
38
Punti
17
Tornei
675
Best: 450
▲
3
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
36
Punti
24
Tornei
681
Best: 598
▼
-53
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
35
Punti
24
Tornei
683
Best: 683
▲
4
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
35
Punti
31
Tornei
705
Best: 456
▼
-60
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
32
Punti
22
Tornei
711
Best: 617
▲
18
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
32
Punti
30
Tornei
717
Best: 556
▲
9
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
31
Punti
24
Tornei
718
Best: 282
▼
-63
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
31
Punti
24
Tornei
739
Best: 465
▼
-26
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
29
Punti
27
Tornei
742
Best: 230
▲
5
Alberto Brizzi
ITA, 26-03-1984
28
Punti
5
Tornei
749
Best: 665
▲
5
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
28
Punti
22
Tornei
750
Best: 713
▲
3
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
28
Punti
23
Tornei
756
Best: 178
▲
5
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
27
Punti
10
Tornei
815
Best: 526
▲
5
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
22
Punti
20
Tornei
837
Best: 793
▼
-18
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
20
Punti
18
Tornei
843
Best: 267
▼
-5
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
19
Punti
4
Tornei
866
Best: 866
▲
29
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
18
Punti
20
Tornei
907
Best: 888
▲
71
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
15
Punti
16
Tornei
930
Best: 590
▼
-19
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
14
Punti
16
Tornei
938
Best: 743
▼
-19
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
14
Punti
23
Tornei
953
Best: 806
▼
-62
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
13
Punti
16
Tornei
958
Best: 940
▼
-18
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
13
Punti
23
Tornei
961
Best: 901
▲
9
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
12
Punti
4
Tornei
973
Best: 973
▲
2
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
12
Punti
12
Tornei
999
Best: 983
▼
-2
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
11
Punti
11
Tornei
1004
Best: 1004
▲
42
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
11
Punti
13
Tornei
1025
Best: 344
▼
-267
Francisco Bahamonde
ITA, 07-11-1996
10
Punti
3
Tornei
1051
Best: 903
▼
-44
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1053
Best: 1019
▼
-1
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1059
Best: 908
▲
2
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
10
Punti
21
Tornei
1088
Best: 25
▼
-313
Filippo Volandri
ITA, 05-09-1981
8
Punti
4
Tornei
1103
Best: 912
▼
-1
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
8
Punti
11
Tornei
1107
Best: 988
▼
-1
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
8
Punti
13
Tornei
1110
Best: 1004
▲
2
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
8
Punti
15
Tornei
1116
Best: 949
▼
-2
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
8
Punti
18
Tornei
1140
Best: 1126
▼
-2
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1159
Best: 1157
▼
-1
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
7
Punti
17
Tornei
1163
Best: 1163
▲
1
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
7
Punti
19
Tornei
1184
Best: 1184
▲
1
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1188
Best: 835
▼
-1
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1210
Best: 1028
▼
-6
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
6
Punti
18
Tornei
1234
Best: 464
▲
1
Francesco Picco
ITA, 01-01-1991
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1247
Best: 1236
▼
-11
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1263
Best: 1165
▼
-3
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
5
Punti
11
Tornei
1270
Best: 1270
▼
-5
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1315
Best: 1315
▲
95
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1315
Best: 1283
▼
-4
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1341
Best: 1341
▼
-12
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1359
Best: 854
▲
110
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1374
Best: 1369
▼
-5
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1399
Best: 1312
▼
-6
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1404
Best: 1404
▼
-7
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1404
Best: 949
▼
-7
Manuel Mazzella
ITA, 24-12-1991
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1404
Best: 1363
▼
-7
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1429
Best: 1407
▼
-4
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1429
Best: 1429
▼
-19
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1439
Best: 664
▼
-12
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1448
Best: 1315
▲
4
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1449
Best: 1449
▼
-4
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1468
Best: 1468
▼
-5
Laerte Di Falco
ITA, 24-12-1986
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1485
Best: 1455
▼
-1
Roberto Livi
ITA, 23-02-1994
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1503
Best: 1473
▲
1
Gianluca Bergomi
ITA, 15-01-1993
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1503
Best: 667
▲
1
Matteo Fago
ITA, 14-10-1987
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1503
Best: 1501
▲
1
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1527
Best: 1508
▲
4
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1561
Best: 1497
▲
1
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1585
Best: 1585
▲
4
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1585
Best: 715
▲
4
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1649
Best: 1402
▼
-17
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1678
Best: 1676
--
0
Andrea Bessire
ITA, 25-04-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1678
Best: 1643
--
0
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1678
Best: 1676
--
0
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1678
Best: 1676
--
0
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1678
Best: 1678
--
0
Alessandro Ragazzi
ITA, 24-12-1996
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1678
Best: 1643
--
0
Riccardo Stiglich
ITA, 03-09-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1776
Best: 1749
▲
3
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1776
Best: 1776
▲
3
Tommaso Lago
ITA, 09-04-1992
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1776
Best: 980
▼
-98
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1876
Best: 1762
▼
-6
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1876
Best: 1774
--
0
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1876
Best: 1774
▼
-6
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1876
Best: 1870
▼
-6
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1876
Best: 1749
▼
-97
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1876
Best: 1876
▼
-6
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1948
Best: 842
▼
-3
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1948
Best: 1920
▼
-3
Daniele Catini
ITA, 18-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1948
Best: 798
▼
-3
Alessandro Colella
ITA, 10-02-1992
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1948
Best: 1948
▲
53
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
1
Punti
4
Tornei
2005
Best: 1920
▼
-4
Michele Longo
ITA, 04-08-1990
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2005
Best: 1621
▲
31
Daniele Spinnato
ITA, 09-05-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2036
Best: 2036
--
0
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2036
Best: 809
▼
-35
Francesco Garzelli
ITA, 05-04-1991
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2061
Best: 2033
▲
4
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
2076
Best: 430
▲
1
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
8
Tornei
4 commenti
@ Fabiofogna (#1923405)
Io sono d’accordo, ma può non essere così semplice la decisione, non è solo un fatto statistico (entrare prima o dopo nei 100). Entrare nei 100 a fine anno gli assicurerebbe il tabellone principale degli Australian Open: dovessero mancargli una cinquantina di punti dopo Milano, potrebbe essere un bel dilemma…
Secondo me dopo Milano è meglio fermarsi…tanto l’ingresso tra i primi 100 è questione di tempo; se non è quest’anno sarà l’anno prossimo. Meglio concentrarsi su una bella preparazione invernale per un 2018 al top
Si è vero, però tutto può accadere. Speriamo che Matteo riesca nell’impresa.
Per chiudere l’anno dentro i cento, Matteo dagli USOpen a fine stagione dovrebbe fare altri 250 punti, da conquistare in sei tornei (tanti sono gli spazi tra i best18 che dovranno essere riempiti man mano che escano i punti dello scorso anno).
Sembrano tanti, forse troppi, ma in realtà non è così considerando che nell’ultimo mese, in 4 tornei, di punti ne ha conquistati la bellezza di 190 (90+7+35+48).
Però dipende da tanti fattori: quale sarà la sua programmazione dopo lo slam americano? Quanto tempo gli farà perdere l’esibizione di Milano (realmente gli faranno perdere un’ulteriore settimana per fare il torneino per assegnare la wc, nonostante non abbia concorrenza?)? Quanto sarebbe saggio continuare a giocare dopo la settimana di Milano (Brescia e Andria per intenderci), rischiando di arrivarci cotto ma soprattutto finendo la stagione tardissimo, con conseguenze sulla preparazione e sull’inizio della prossima stagione (ricordiamo che Matteo quest’anno ha iniziato a giocare a febbraio)?
Tutti interrogativi a cui ognuno di noi può dare il proprio parere ma che alla fine ci verranno svelati solo con il prosieguo della stagione…