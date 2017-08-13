Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel circuito Future: Risultati Live 14 Agosto 2017. Live dettagliato

13/08/2017 21:28 Nessun commento
Roberto Marcora classe 1989
Roberto Marcora classe 1989

SUI Switzerland F3 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Luca Margaroli SUI vs. Davide Galoppini ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


NED Netherlands F5 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Giovanni Rizzuti ITA [1] vs. Gijs Buntsma NED Non prima delle ore 14:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare



ROU Romania F10 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Bogdan Ionut Apostol ROU [4] vs. Manfred Fellin ITA [12] ore 09:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare



FIN Finland F3 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Roberto Marcora ITA [6] vs. Kristofer Siimar EST 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare


TUR Turkey F30 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Stamatios Kapiris GRE [6] vs. Giuliano Benedetti ITA [10] 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Matteo De Vincentis ITA [1] vs. Vazha Shubladze GEO ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Gleb Alekseenko UKR [7] vs. Andrea Bessire ITA [9] 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Riccardo Roberto ITA [4] vs. Ottaviano Martini ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,