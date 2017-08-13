Italiani nel circuito Future: Risultati Live 14 Agosto 2017. Live dettagliato
Switzerland F3 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Luca Margaroli vs. Davide Galoppini 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00
Netherlands F5 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Giovanni Rizzuti [1] vs. Gijs Buntsma Non prima delle ore 14:00
Romania F10 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Bogdan Ionut Apostol [4] vs. Manfred Fellin [12] ore 09:00
Finland F3 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Roberto Marcora [6] vs. Kristofer Siimar 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Turkey F30 – $15,000 – Terra – TDQ
Stamatios Kapiris [6] vs. Giuliano Benedetti [10] 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00
Matteo De Vincentis [1] vs. Vazha Shubladze ore 09:00
Gleb Alekseenko [7] vs. Andrea Bessire [9] 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00
Riccardo Roberto [4] vs. Ottaviano Martini 2 incontro dalle ore 09:00
