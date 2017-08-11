Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

Masters 1000 Montreal: I risultati con il Live dettagliato degli Ottavi di Finale. Si salva Roger Federer. Fuori Dimitrov

11/08/2017 01:06 110 commenti
Rafael Nadal classe 1986, n.2 del mondo
Rafael Nadal classe 1986, n.2 del mondo


CAN Masters 1000 Canada 1000 | Cemento | $4.662.300 – Ottavi di Finale

COURT CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Gael Monfils FRA vs [12] Roberto Bautista Agut ESP

ATP Montreal
Gael Monfils
6
6
6
Roberto Bautista Agut [12]
4
7
7
Vincitore: R. BAUTISTA AGUT
2. David Ferrer ESP vs [2] Roger Federer SUI (non prima ore: 20:30)

ATP Montreal
David Ferrer
6
4
2
Roger Federer [2]
4
6
6
Vincitore: R. FEDERER
3. [4] Alexander Zverev GER vs [16] Nick Kyrgios AUS (non prima ore: 00:30)

ATP Montreal
Alexander Zverev [4]
6
6
Nick Kyrgios [16]
4
3
Vincitore: A. ZVEREV
4. [1] Rafael Nadal ESP vs [WC] Denis Shapovalov CAN

ATP Montreal
Rafael Nadal [1]
0
6
1
Denis Shapovalov
15
3
3
BANQUE NATIONALE – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Jared Donaldson USA vs Diego Schwartzman ARG

ATP Montreal
Jared Donaldson
6
5
5
Diego Schwartzman
0
7
7
Vincitore: D. SCHWARTZMAN
2. [7] Grigor Dimitrov BUL vs Robin Haase NED

ATP Montreal
Grigor Dimitrov [7]
6
6
1
Robin Haase
7
4
6
Vincitore: R. HAASE
3. Kevin Anderson RSA vs Sam Querrey USA (non prima ore: 21:00)

ATP Montreal
Kevin Anderson
6
6
Sam Querrey
4
1
Vincitore: K. ANDERSON
4. Hyeon Chung KOR vs Adrian Mannarino FRA (non prima ore: 00:30)

ATP Montreal
Hyeon Chung
3
3
Adrian Mannarino
6
6
Vincitore: A. MANNARINO
5. Juan Sebastian Cabal COL / Pablo Carreno Busta ESP vs [8] Oliver Marach AUT / Mate Pavic CRO

ATP Montreal
Juan Sebastian Cabal / Pablo Carreno Busta
3
3
6
Oliver Marach / Mate Pavic [8]
6*
6
6
3 Match points
COURT 9 – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Fabrice Martin FRA / Edouard Roger-Vasselin FRA vs [2] Lukasz Kubot POL / Marcelo Melo BRA

ATP Montreal
Fabrice Martin / Edouard Roger-Vasselin
6
6
Lukasz Kubot / Marcelo Melo [2]
4
2
Vincitori: MARTIN / ROGER-VASSELIN
2. [Alt] Gael Monfils FRA / Benoit Paire FRA vs [3] Jamie Murray GBR / Bruno Soares BRA

ATP Montreal
Gael Monfils / Benoit Paire
7
6
10
Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares [3]
6
7
5
Vincitori: MONFILS / PAIRE
3. [6] Raven Klaasen RSA / Rajeev Ram USA vs Roberto Bautista Agut ESP / David Ferrer ESP

ATP Montreal
Raven Klaasen / Rajeev Ram [6]
0
0
Roberto Bautista Agut / David Ferrer
0
0
Vincitori: KLAASEN / RAM per walkover
4. Lucas Pouille FRA / Jo-Wilfried Tsonga FRA vs [5] Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA / Nicolas Mahut FRA

ATP Montreal
Lucas Pouille / Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
1
7
3
Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Nicolas Mahut [5]
6
6
10
Vincitori: HERBERT / MAHUT
« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)
Fabio (Guest) 11-08-2017 01:34

@ bYE (#1920407)

Non per fare il precisino ma si parlava delle 16 sconfitte. Nel 1979 Gerulaitis ottenne la sua prima vittoria su Connors dopo 11 sconfitte mentre la sua 16ma sconfitta da Bjorn Borg è del
1981 a Wimbledon. È chiaro che nel
1979 non possa essere stato profetico nel parlare di un tennista che lo batte 16 volte. Peraltro il
Lato curioso della statistica è che Gerulaitis si presentò al
Masters 1979
Con head to head di 11/0 negativo sia con Connors che Borg. Con la
Differenza che con Connors vinse (e altre tre volte negli anni successivi) mentre con Borg in quello stesso Masters perse, collezionando in seguito ulteriori 4 sconfitte. Pertanto a meno che non avesse la palla di vetro la frase delle 16 sconfitte dopo il Masters 1979 é poco verosimile.

 110
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
gamesetmax 11-08-2017 01:21

Scritto da Atanasio Coglioncelli
Le sorprese, specialmente nel Tennis, sono un fatto raro. Chi è più forte vince. Sempre. È come il banco al casinò. È 'sempre' vincente. Su questo principio, innalzato a principio matematico statistico, si basa il mondo delle scommesse. A Tennis il 4.1 batte il 4.6; il 3.1 batte il 3.5; il 2.4 batte il 2.8 etc. Federer batte Ferrer. Non ci sono 'mai' sorprese. Quando il 4.6 batte il 4.1 o il 3.5 batte il 3.1 è una sorpresa solo per chi non conosce quel 4.6 o quel 3.5. Quando Ferrer batterà Federer sarà solo un fatto statistico e non una 'sorpresa'. Ma non accadrà mai in uno Slam. Una sorpresa sarebbe la vittoria di Shapov su Nadal oggi. Non accadrà; ma se dovesse accadere stappero' Champagne.

Signor Coglioncelli, non si può certo dire che non faccia fede al suo nome!

 109
Replica | Quota | 2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Giammy84, alexalex
Albitaglia (Guest) 11-08-2017 01:18

Kyrgios purtroppo sembra ancora accusare problemi fisici

 108
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tiz (Guest) 11-08-2017 01:07

Scritto da _Carlo
Zverev vs Kyrgios…. Avete preso pop corn e patatine ???

Chomp.. chomp..

107
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Lore ljubo (Guest) 11-08-2017 00:54

Scritto da _Carlo
Zverev vs Kyrgios…. Avete preso pop corn e patatine ???

Zverev troppo in forma in questo momento e nick troppo acciaccato per poter vedere una partita combattuta

 106
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Edo (Guest) 11-08-2017 00:53

@ Roger il re (#1920502)

A Montreal?
Ti sbagli di grosso.
Campi lentissimi, basta vedere le partite e il numero, enorme, di break.

 105
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
_Carlo 11-08-2017 00:40

Zverev vs Kyrgios…. Avete preso pop corn e patatine ??? 😆

 104
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Roger il re (Guest) 11-08-2017 00:35

@ Edo (#1920396)

Veramente tutti i giocatori hanno detto che il campo è molto veloce

 103
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Emanuele 11-08-2017 00:34

Anderson devastante fino ad ora

 102
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
alexalex 11-08-2017 00:31

Scritto da Atanasio Coglioncelli
Le sorprese, specialmente nel Tennis, sono un fatto raro. Chi è più forte vince. Sempre. È come il banco al casinò. È 'sempre' vincente. Su questo principio, innalzato a principio matematico statistico, si basa il mondo delle scommesse. A Tennis il 4.1 batte il 4.6; il 3.1 batte il 3.5; il 2.4 batte il 2.8 etc. Federer batte Ferrer. Non ci sono 'mai' sorprese. Quando il 4.6 batte il 4.1 o il 3.5 batte il 3.1 è una sorpresa solo per chi non conosce quel 4.6 o quel 3.5. Quando Ferrer batterà Federer sarà solo un fatto statistico e non una 'sorpresa'. Ma non accadrà mai in uno Slam. Una sorpresa sarebbe la vittoria di Shapov su Nadal oggi. Non accadrà; ma se dovesse accadere stappero' Champagne.

Per così poco? Hai la cantina piena?

 101
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: gamesetmax
« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)