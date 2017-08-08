Masters 1000 Montreal: I risultati con il Live dettagliato della prima giornata. Del Potro elimina Isner

Risultati dal circuito ATP
Masters 1000 Canada 1000 | Cemento | $4.662.300 – 1° Turno
COURT CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Viktor Troicki vs [16] Nick Kyrgios
ATP Montreal
Viktor Troicki
1
2
Nick Kyrgios [16]
6
6
Vincitore: N. KYRGIOS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Troicki
0-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 2-5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Kyrgios
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
V. Troicki
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
N. Kyrgios
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
N. Kyrgios
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-2 → 0-3
2. Steve Johnson vs Gael Monfils (non prima ore: 20:30)
ATP Montreal
Steve Johnson
6
6
1
Gael Monfils
2
7
6
Vincitore: G. MONFILS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
S. Johnson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
1-2*
1-3*
1*-4
1*-5
1-6*
6-6 → 6-7
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-6 → 6-6
G. Monfils
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-5 → 5-6
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
S. Johnson
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
G. Monfils
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
S. Johnson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Johnson
15-0
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-2 → 6-2
G. Monfils
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
df
4-2 → 5-2
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
G. Monfils
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-1 → 3-2
S. Johnson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
G. Monfils
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
3. Juan Martin del Potro vs [14] John Isner (non prima ore: 00:30)
ATP Montreal
Juan Martin del Potro
7
7
John Isner [14]
5
5
Vincitore: J. DEL POTRO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Martin del Potro
6-5 → 7-5
J. Isner
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
J. Martin del Potro
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-5 → 5-5
J. Isner
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
J. Martin del Potro
3-4 → 4-4
J. Martin del Potro
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
J. Isner
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
J. Martin del Potro
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
J. Martin del Potro
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Isner
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Martin del Potro
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
6-5 → 7-5
J. Isner
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
15-40
df
5-5 → 6-5
J. Martin del Potro
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
J. Isner
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
J. Martin del Potro
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
J. Isner
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
J. Martin del Potro
2-3 → 3-3
J. Isner
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-2 → 2-3
J. Martin del Potro
1-2 → 2-2
J. Isner
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
1-1 → 1-2
J. Martin del Potro
0-1 → 1-1
J. Isner
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
4. [WC] Vasek Pospisil vs [WC] Peter Polansky
ATP Montreal
Vasek Pospisil
5
2
Peter Polansky
7
6
Vincitore: P. POLANSKY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
V. Pospisil
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-4 → 1-4
P. Polansky
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-3 → 0-4
V. Pospisil
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
V. Pospisil
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Pospisil
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 5-6
P. Polansky
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
5-4 → 5-5
V. Pospisil
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 5-4
P. Polansky
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
V. Pospisil
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
BANQUE NATIONALE – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [13] Lucas Pouille vs Jared Donaldson
ATP Montreal
Lucas Pouille [13]
6
6
Jared Donaldson
7
7
Vincitore: J. DONALDSON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
6*-7
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
8*-9
ace
6-6 → 6-7
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
J. Donaldson
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
J. Donaldson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
L. Pouille
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
J. Donaldson
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
J. Donaldson
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
L. Pouille
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
5-5*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
J. Donaldson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
L. Pouille
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
J. Donaldson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
5-4 → 5-5
L. Pouille
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
J. Donaldson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
J. Donaldson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
2. David Ferrer vs Kyle Edmund
ATP Montreal
David Ferrer
6
6
6
Kyle Edmund
7
4
3
Vincitore: D. FERRER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Ferrer
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-2 → 4-3
K. Edmund
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
D. Ferrer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
3-1 → 4-1
D. Ferrer
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 3-0
K. Edmund
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
D. Ferrer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Edmund
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
K. Edmund
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
K. Edmund
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
K. Edmund
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
df
0-3*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
4-4*
4*-5
5*-5
5-6*
6-6 → 6-7
D. Ferrer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 6-6
D. Ferrer
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
K. Edmund
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
D. Ferrer
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
K. Edmund
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
K. Edmund
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
D. Ferrer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
3. [WC] Brayden Schnur vs Richard Gasquet
ATP Montreal
Brayden Schnur
6
7
1
Richard Gasquet
7
5
6
Vincitore: R. GASQUET
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
B. Schnur
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
R. Gasquet
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
1-2 → 1-3
R. Gasquet
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Gasquet
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-5 → 5-5
R. Gasquet
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 3-1
R. Gasquet
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
R. Gasquet
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
3-2*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
5-4*
5*-6
6-6 → 6-7
R. Gasquet
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
B. Schnur
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
R. Gasquet
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
B. Schnur
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-2 → 3-2
B. Schnur
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
B. Schnur
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
4. [Q] Tim Smyczek vs [12] Roberto Bautista Agut (non prima ore: 00:30)
ATP Montreal
Tim Smyczek
6
1
Roberto Bautista Agut [12]
7
6
Vincitore: R. BAUTISTA AGUT
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Smyczek
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
R. Bautista Agut
1-4 → 1-5
T. Smyczek
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 1-4
R. Bautista Agut
0-3 → 0-4
T. Smyczek
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 0-3
R. Bautista Agut
0-1 → 0-2
T. Smyczek
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
0*-2
0-3*
0-4*
1*-4
df
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
3*-6
df
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
R. Bautista Agut
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
R. Bautista Agut
4-4 → 4-5
R. Bautista Agut
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
ace
3-3 → 3-4
R. Bautista Agut
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
R. Bautista Agut
1-1 → 1-2
T. Smyczek
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
R. Bautista Agut
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 0-1
COURT 9 – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs Robin Haase
ATP Montreal
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
3
3
Robin Haase
6
6
Vincitore: R. HAASE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
3-5 → 3-6
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
2-4 → 3-4
R. Haase
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-3 → 2-4
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
1-1 → 2-1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Ramos-Vinolas
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-4 → 3-5
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
ace
2-3 → 3-3
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
R. Haase
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Ramos-Vinolas
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Donald Young vs Benoit Paire
ATP Montreal
Donald Young
3
7
4
Benoit Paire
6
5
6
Vincitore: B. PAIRE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Young
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
4-5 → 4-6
B. Paire
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
D. Young
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
B. Paire
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
D. Young
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
B. Paire
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
D. Young
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
B. Paire
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Paire
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
ace
df
3-5 → 4-5
D. Young
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
B. Paire
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
df
2-4 → 3-4
D. Young
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
D. Young
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
D. Young
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
B. Paire
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Young
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
B. Paire
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
D. Young
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
D. Young
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
B. Paire
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
3. Diego Schwartzman vs [Q] Reilly Opelka
ATP Montreal
Diego Schwartzman
6
6
6
Reilly Opelka
3
7
4
Vincitore: D. SCHWARTZMAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Opelka
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
D. Schwartzman
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
D. Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
R. Opelka
0-15
df
15-15
ace
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
R. Opelka
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-1 → 2-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
2*-4
2-5*
2-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
D. Schwartzman
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-6 → 6-6
D. Schwartzman
15-0
15-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
R. Opelka
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
4-4 → 4-5
D. Schwartzman
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
R. Opelka
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
D. Schwartzman
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
R. Opelka
15-0
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 2-3
R. Opelka
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Opelka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Opelka
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
R. Opelka
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
4-1 → 4-2
R. Opelka
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
D. Schwartzman
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
4. Daniil Medvedev vs Adrian Mannarino
ATP Montreal
Daniil Medvedev
3
1
Adrian Mannarino
6
6
Vincitore: A. MANNARINO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Medvedev
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
A. Mannarino
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
D. Medvedev
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
A. Mannarino
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
D. Medvedev
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
D. Medvedev
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Mannarino
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 3-6
D. Medvedev
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 3-5
D. Medvedev
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
D. Medvedev
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-2 → 2-2
A. Mannarino
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
COURT 5 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Mischa Zverev vs [Q] Norbert Gombos
ATP Montreal
Mischa Zverev
6
6
6
Norbert Gombos
4
7
3
Vincitore: M. ZVEREV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Zverev
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
N. Gombos
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
M. Zverev
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
ace
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
ace
6-6 → 6-7
N. Gombos
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
M. Zverev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 4-4
N. Gombos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Gombos
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 5-4
M. Zverev
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
N. Gombos
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
M. Zverev
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
M. Zverev
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
N. Gombos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Q] Thomas Fabbiano vs Ryan Harrison
ATP Montreal
Thomas Fabbiano
3
5
Ryan Harrison
6
7
Vincitore: R. HARRISON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Harrison
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-6 → 5-7
R. Harrison
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
R. Harrison
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
T. Fabbiano
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
R. Harrison
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 1-2
R. Harrison
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 0-2
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-5 → 3-5
R. Harrison
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
R. Harrison
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
R. Harrison
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
3. Nicholas Monroe / Jack Sock vs Karen Khachanov / Dominic Thiem
ATP Montreal
Nicholas Monroe / Jack Sock
4
6
4
Karen Khachanov / Dominic Thiem
6
2
10
Vincitori: KHACHANOV / THIEM
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Khachanov / Thiem
0-1
1-1
2-1
2-2
3-2
4-2
5-2
5-3
6-3
7-3
8-3
8-4
9-4
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Khachanov / Thiem
5-2 → 6-2
N. Monroe / Sock
4-2 → 5-2
K. Khachanov / Thiem
3-2 → 4-2
N. Monroe / Sock
2-2 → 3-2
K. Khachanov / Thiem
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 2-2
N. Monroe / Sock
1-1 → 2-1
K. Khachanov / Thiem
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
N. Monroe / Sock
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Khachanov / Thiem
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
4-5 → 4-6
N. Monroe / Sock
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
4-4 → 4-5
K. Khachanov / Thiem
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
4-3 → 4-4
N. Monroe / Sock
3-3 → 4-3
K. Khachanov / Thiem
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
3-2 → 3-3
N. Monroe / Sock
2-2 → 3-2
K. Khachanov / Thiem
2-1 → 2-2
N. Monroe / Sock
1-1 → 2-1
K. Khachanov / Thiem
0-1 → 1-1
N. Monroe / Sock
0-0 → 0-1
Kyle è un tennista che a mio avviso gioca alla grande, colpi eccezionali, tuttavia temo che non sarà mai un top player. Nei momenti chiave da quasi sempre il peggio di se. Un vero peccato
Partita sfortunata. Niente da recriminare a Fabbiano, se non quei due doppi falli nell’undicesimo gioco del secondo set. Avrebbe meritato di più ai punti. Comunque Fabbiano c’è anche a questi livelli, quindi avanti tutta con le quali a Cinci.
Perso. Veramente un peccato. Partita buttata alle ortiche. Troppi errori. Rimane l’ottima qualificazione e forza con i prossimi tornei
Peccato. Si meritava il terzo set
Peccato THOMAS! secondo me gli basta poco per svoltare! Deve crederci di piu!
Ecco… gufata!
streaming please..
Non è finita. Calma..
Certo dici bene pero’ Harrison ( il Gaio a stelle e strisce) appatiene al gruppo degli avversari giocabili e il gruppo ahime non e’ dei piu numerosi
Ora Tommy sembra superiore ad Harrison. Bisogna approfittare del momento!
Contro break! Vai Fabbs!
Vai Thomas!,,,
Non che Fab fosse favorito per carita’ ma questo match si poteva trovare il modo di giocarselo meglio
mannaggia tommy la palla break.
dai che si puo’ ancora fare
Ma il Thomas ammirato qualche settimana fa?
va bene che a fabbiano poteva capitargli di peggio nel sorteggio ma non dimentichiamo che harrison è pur sempre un top 50 (tra l’altro da quest’anno, a confermare la sua ascesa) che gioca sulla sua superficie preferita (e non a caso due settimane fa ha fatto finale ad atlanta)
Mammamia quanti errori fabs. Perché lo hanno fatto giocare subito??
Fabbiano sta facendo tutto da solo. Harrison palleggia e basta, gli unici vincenti tirati dallo statunitense sono aces. Tantissimi gratuiti di Thomas che sembra in buona forma fisica ma “non in giornata”
Brutto il set che ha perso fabs. Peccato
Oggi ha fatto bancomat
Why?
Ok punterò su khachanov thiem. Grazie per la dritta
Raga streaming per Fabiano?? Grazie!!
faccio per intrattenervi… ora che gabriele da firenze è al mare 🙂
Il ” problema ” è proprio questo… se ha voglia, gioca in maniera strepitosa!!!
Allora il tennis lo conosci davvero a fondo
vi do una dritta… puntate 5000 euro assolutamente su monroe e sock vs kachanov e thiem… vi regalo dei soldi…
😀
Condizioni da palude a Montreal: rispetto a Washigton sembra un altro sport.
Questo kyrgios mi sa che ci prende per i fondelli a tutti….gioca quando ne ha voglia, intanto oggi vince… 😕
@ aureliriccardo (#1917655)
scusaci , è stata colpa nostra, non farti giocare 5000 euro su Troicky, speriamo tu possa perdonarci
Ti abbiamo fatto vincere 4995€….almeno un grazie
Ma nick se non era stufo del tennis cosa faceva? Vinceva in 20 minuti 60 60?
ero io infatti…alla fine ho messo 5 euro perchè mi avete scoraggiato… 🙁
5000 per l’esattezza
Ma Kyrgios non era stufo del tennis?
ieri c’era uno che raccomandava di puntare 500 euro su Troicki 🙄
Alleluia primo punto di Troicki
Mamma mia Troicki nemmeno un punto in questo 2o set
Come mai 5 a 1 kyrgios? Ha trovato una nuova modella?
@ A-ROD X SEMPRE (#1917548)
Si Sky sport 1
Di solito ci prendi abbastanza almeno 5 o 6 dovresti beccarli
FABBIANO SARA’ VISIBILE??
Lo ripeto qua..vincono:
Zverev
Opelka
Haase
B.agut
Gasquet
Edmund
Troicky(dipende dalle condizioni di kyrgios
Donaldson
Pospisil