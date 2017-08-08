Masters 1000 Montreal ATP, Copertina

Masters 1000 Montreal: I risultati con il Live dettagliato della prima giornata. Del Potro elimina Isner

08/08/2017 08:00 44 commenti
Risultati dal circuito ATP
Risultati dal circuito ATP

CAN Masters 1000 Canada 1000 | Cemento | $4.662.300 – 1° Turno

COURT CENTRAL – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Viktor Troicki SRB vs [16] Nick Kyrgios AUS

ATP Montreal
Viktor Troicki
1
2
Nick Kyrgios [16]
6
6
Vincitore: N. KYRGIOS
Mostra dettagli

2. Steve Johnson USA vs Gael Monfils FRA (non prima ore: 20:30)

ATP Montreal
Steve Johnson
6
6
1
Gael Monfils
2
7
6
Vincitore: G. MONFILS
Mostra dettagli

3. Juan Martin del Potro ARG vs [14] John Isner USA (non prima ore: 00:30)

ATP Montreal
Juan Martin del Potro
7
7
John Isner [14]
5
5
Vincitore: J. DEL POTRO
Mostra dettagli

4. [WC] Vasek Pospisil CAN vs [WC] Peter Polansky CAN

ATP Montreal
Vasek Pospisil
5
2
Peter Polansky
7
6
Vincitore: P. POLANSKY
Mostra dettagli


BANQUE NATIONALE – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [13] Lucas Pouille FRA vs Jared Donaldson USA

ATP Montreal
Lucas Pouille [13]
6
6
Jared Donaldson
7
7
Vincitore: J. DONALDSON
Mostra dettagli

2. David Ferrer ESP vs Kyle Edmund GBR

ATP Montreal
David Ferrer
6
6
6
Kyle Edmund
7
4
3
Vincitore: D. FERRER
Mostra dettagli

3. [WC] Brayden Schnur CAN vs Richard Gasquet FRA

ATP Montreal
Brayden Schnur
6
7
1
Richard Gasquet
7
5
6
Vincitore: R. GASQUET
Mostra dettagli

4. [Q] Tim Smyczek USA vs [12] Roberto Bautista Agut ESP (non prima ore: 00:30)

ATP Montreal
Tim Smyczek
6
1
Roberto Bautista Agut [12]
7
6
Vincitore: R. BAUTISTA AGUT
Mostra dettagli


COURT 9 – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Albert Ramos-Vinolas ESP vs Robin Haase NED

ATP Montreal
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
3
3
Robin Haase
6
6
Vincitore: R. HAASE
Mostra dettagli

2. Donald Young USA vs Benoit Paire FRA

ATP Montreal
Donald Young
3
7
4
Benoit Paire
6
5
6
Vincitore: B. PAIRE
Mostra dettagli

3. Diego Schwartzman ARG vs [Q] Reilly Opelka USA

ATP Montreal
Diego Schwartzman
6
6
6
Reilly Opelka
3
7
4
Vincitore: D. SCHWARTZMAN
Mostra dettagli

4. Daniil Medvedev RUS vs Adrian Mannarino FRA

ATP Montreal
Daniil Medvedev
3
1
Adrian Mannarino
6
6
Vincitore: A. MANNARINO
Mostra dettagli


COURT 5 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. Mischa Zverev GER vs [Q] Norbert Gombos SVK

ATP Montreal
Mischa Zverev
6
6
6
Norbert Gombos
4
7
3
Vincitore: M. ZVEREV
Mostra dettagli

2. [Q] Thomas Fabbiano ITA vs Ryan Harrison USA

ATP Montreal
Thomas Fabbiano
3
5
Ryan Harrison
6
7
Vincitore: R. HARRISON
Mostra dettagli

3. Nicholas Monroe USA / Jack Sock USA vs Karen Khachanov RUS / Dominic Thiem AUT

ATP Montreal
Nicholas Monroe / Jack Sock
4
6
4
Karen Khachanov / Dominic Thiem
6
2
10
Vincitori: KHACHANOV / THIEM
Mostra dettagli

Roboantes (Guest) 07-08-2017 23:28

Kyle è un tennista che a mio avviso gioca alla grande, colpi eccezionali, tuttavia temo che non sarà mai un top player. Nei momenti chiave da quasi sempre il peggio di se. Un vero peccato

 44


Alecon (Guest) 07-08-2017 23:06

Partita sfortunata. Niente da recriminare a Fabbiano, se non quei due doppi falli nell’undicesimo gioco del secondo set. Avrebbe meritato di più ai punti. Comunque Fabbiano c’è anche a questi livelli, quindi avanti tutta con le quali a Cinci.

 43



Elio (Guest) 07-08-2017 23:04

Perso. Veramente un peccato. Partita buttata alle ortiche. Troppi errori. Rimane l’ottima qualificazione e forza con i prossimi tornei

 42



superpeppe (Guest) 07-08-2017 23:04

Peccato. Si meritava il terzo set

 41



albcors84 (Guest) 07-08-2017 23:04

Peccato THOMAS! secondo me gli basta poco per svoltare! Deve crederci di piu!

 40



Cogito ergo sum; gli uomini hanno incominciato a filosofare a causa della meraviglia; io so di non sapere; l’uomo è una corda tesa fra la bestia e il superuomo (Guest) 07-08-2017 22:55

Scritto da mclain

Scritto da pierre hermes the picasso of pastry
Non che Fab fosse favorito per carita’ ma questo match si poteva trovare il modo di giocarselo meglio

Non è finita. Calma..

Ecco… gufata!

 39


Fabio adora Maria Kirilenko (Guest) 07-08-2017 22:45

streaming please..

 38


mclain (Guest) 07-08-2017 22:43

Scritto da pierre hermes the picasso of pastry
Non che Fab fosse favorito per carita’ ma questo match si poteva trovare il modo di giocarselo meglio

Non è finita. Calma..

 37




pierre hermes the picasso of pastry (Guest) 07-08-2017 22:40

Scritto da nere
va bene che a fabbiano poteva capitargli di peggio nel sorteggio ma non dimentichiamo che harrison è pur sempre un top 50 (tra l’altro da quest’anno, a confermare la sua ascesa) che gioca sulla sua superficie preferita (e non a caso due settimane fa ha fatto finale ad atlanta)

Certo dici bene pero’ Harrison ( il Gaio a stelle e strisce) appatiene al gruppo degli avversari giocabili e il gruppo ahime non e’ dei piu numerosi

 36



keope77 (Guest) 07-08-2017 22:38

Ora Tommy sembra superiore ad Harrison. Bisogna approfittare del momento!

 35



ARRIVODOPO (Guest) 07-08-2017 22:37

Contro break! Vai Fabbs!

 34



Simo (Guest) 07-08-2017 22:34

Vai Thomas!,,,

 33



pierre hermes the picasso of pastry (Guest) 07-08-2017 22:27

Non che Fab fosse favorito per carita’ ma questo match si poteva trovare il modo di giocarselo meglio

 32



demorpurgo (Guest) 07-08-2017 22:26

mannaggia tommy la palla break.
dai che si puo’ ancora fare

 31



Italian_Tennis 07-08-2017 22:26

Ma il Thomas ammirato qualche settimana fa?

 30


nere 07-08-2017 22:23

va bene che a fabbiano poteva capitargli di peggio nel sorteggio ma non dimentichiamo che harrison è pur sempre un top 50 (tra l’altro da quest’anno, a confermare la sua ascesa) che gioca sulla sua superficie preferita (e non a caso due settimane fa ha fatto finale ad atlanta)

 29


Elio (Guest) 07-08-2017 22:19

Scritto da Elio
Brutto il set che ha perso fabs. Peccato

Mammamia quanti errori fabs. Perché lo hanno fatto giocare subito??

 28



baldi giovani pda (Guest) 07-08-2017 22:15

Fabbiano sta facendo tutto da solo. Harrison palleggia e basta, gli unici vincenti tirati dallo statunitense sono aces. Tantissimi gratuiti di Thomas che sembra in buona forma fisica ma “non in giornata”

 27



Elio (Guest) 07-08-2017 22:08

Brutto il set che ha perso fabs. Peccato

 26



Miiiiiiii 07-08-2017 22:04

Scritto da Cicciobello
Ma Kyrgios non era stufo del tennis?

Oggi ha fatto bancomat

 25



FognaFabio 07-08-2017 22:01

Scritto da Edo
Condizioni da palude a Montreal: rispetto a Washigton sembra un altro sport.

Why?

 24


S.re10 07-08-2017 21:40

Scritto da aureliriccardo
vi do una dritta… puntate 5000 euro assolutamente su monroe e sock vs kachanov e thiem… vi regalo dei soldi…

Ok punterò su khachanov thiem. Grazie per la dritta

 23


MAOTENNIS (Guest) 07-08-2017 21:37

Raga streaming per Fabiano?? Grazie!!

 22


aureliriccardo 07-08-2017 21:30

Scritto da Lenci

Scritto da aureliriccardo

Scritto da FabioRamunno

Scritto da Bob
ieri c’era uno che raccomandava di puntare 500 euro su Troicki

5000 per l’esattezza

ero io infatti…alla fine ho messo 5 euro perchè mi avete scoraggiato…

Allora il tennis lo conosci davvero a fondo

faccio per intrattenervi… ora che gabriele da firenze è al mare 🙂

 21


ASHTONEATON 07-08-2017 21:13

Scritto da Marcomp

Scritto da Cicciobello
Ma Kyrgios non era stufo del tennis?

Questo kyrgios mi sa che ci prende per i fondelli a tutti….gioca quando ne ha voglia, intanto oggi vince…

Il ” problema ” è proprio questo… se ha voglia, gioca in maniera strepitosa!!!

 20


Lenci (Guest) 07-08-2017 21:12

Scritto da aureliriccardo

Scritto da FabioRamunno

Scritto da Bob
ieri c’era uno che raccomandava di puntare 500 euro su Troicki

5000 per l’esattezza

ero io infatti…alla fine ho messo 5 euro perchè mi avete scoraggiato…

Allora il tennis lo conosci davvero a fondo

 19


aureliriccardo 07-08-2017 21:12

vi do una dritta… puntate 5000 euro assolutamente su monroe e sock vs kachanov e thiem… vi regalo dei soldi…

 18


aureliriccardo 07-08-2017 21:10

Scritto da Rivaroar

Scritto da aureliriccardo

Scritto da FabioRamunno

Scritto da Bob
ieri c’era uno che raccomandava di puntare 500 euro su Troicki

5000 per l’esattezza

ero io infatti…alla fine ho messo 5 euro perchè mi avete scoraggiato…

Ti abbiamo fatto vincere 4995€….almeno un grazie

😀

 17


Edo (Guest) 07-08-2017 20:52

Condizioni da palude a Montreal: rispetto a Washigton sembra un altro sport.

 16


Marcomp (Guest) 07-08-2017 20:33

Scritto da Cicciobello
Ma Kyrgios non era stufo del tennis?

Questo kyrgios mi sa che ci prende per i fondelli a tutti….gioca quando ne ha voglia, intanto oggi vince… 😕

 15


observ (Guest) 07-08-2017 20:28

@ aureliriccardo (#1917655)

scusaci , è stata colpa nostra, non farti giocare 5000 euro su Troicky, speriamo tu possa perdonarci

 14


Rivaroar (Guest) 07-08-2017 20:27

Scritto da aureliriccardo

Scritto da FabioRamunno

Scritto da Bob
ieri c’era uno che raccomandava di puntare 500 euro su Troicki

5000 per l’esattezza

ero io infatti…alla fine ho messo 5 euro perchè mi avete scoraggiato…

Ti abbiamo fatto vincere 4995€….almeno un grazie

 13



RafaNadal9900 07-08-2017 20:13

Ma nick se non era stufo del tennis cosa faceva? Vinceva in 20 minuti 60 60?

 12


aureliriccardo 07-08-2017 20:01

Scritto da FabioRamunno

Scritto da Bob
ieri c’era uno che raccomandava di puntare 500 euro su Troicki

5000 per l’esattezza

ero io infatti…alla fine ho messo 5 euro perchè mi avete scoraggiato… 🙁

 11



FabioRamunno (Guest) 07-08-2017 19:43

Scritto da Bob
ieri c’era uno che raccomandava di puntare 500 euro su Troicki

5000 per l’esattezza

 10


Cicciobello (Guest) 07-08-2017 19:35

Ma Kyrgios non era stufo del tennis?

 9


Bob (Guest) 07-08-2017 19:34

ieri c’era uno che raccomandava di puntare 500 euro su Troicki 🙄

 8



Felipe Anderson (Guest) 07-08-2017 19:18

Alleluia primo punto di Troicki

 7


Felipe Anderson (Guest) 07-08-2017 19:17

Mamma mia Troicki nemmeno un punto in questo 2o set

 6


S.re10 07-08-2017 19:06

Come mai 5 a 1 kyrgios? Ha trovato una nuova modella?

 5


NexGenItaly 07-08-2017 18:53

@ A-ROD X SEMPRE (#1917548)

Si Sky sport 1

 4



pierre hermes the picasso of pastry (Guest) 07-08-2017 18:34

Scritto da S.re10
Lo ripeto qua..vincono:
Zverev
Opelka
Haase
B.agut
Gasquet
Edmund
Troicky(dipende dalle condizioni di kyrgios
Donaldson
Pospisil

Di solito ci prendi abbastanza almeno 5 o 6 dovresti beccarli

 3



A-ROD X SEMPRE 07-08-2017 18:33

FABBIANO SARA’ VISIBILE??

 2



S.re10 07-08-2017 17:58

Lo ripeto qua..vincono:
Zverev
Opelka
Haase
B.agut
Gasquet
Edmund
Troicky(dipende dalle condizioni di kyrgios
Donaldson
Pospisil

 1

