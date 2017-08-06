ATP Los Cabos 250 | Cemento | $637.395 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Combined Washington: I risultati con il Live dettagliato delle Finali
06/08/2017 18:47 Nessun commento
Combined Washington – Finali
Stadium – Ora italiana: 18:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. [1] Henri Kontinen / John Peers vs [2] Lukasz Kubot / Marcelo Melo
ATP Washington
Henri Kontinen / John Peers [1]•
30
5
Lukasz Kubot / Marcelo Melo [2]
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
H. Kontinen / Peers
15-0
30-0
5-5
L. Kubot / Melo
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-4 → 5-5
H. Kontinen / Peers
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
L. Kubot / Melo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
H. Kontinen / Peers
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
3-3 → 4-3
L. Kubot / Melo
15-0
30-0
40-0
3-2 → 3-3
H. Kontinen / Peers
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
L. Kubot / Melo
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
2-1 → 2-2
H. Kontinen / Peers
15-0
30-0
40-0
1-1 → 2-1
L. Kubot / Melo
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
1-0 → 1-1
H. Kontinen / Peers
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [15] Kevin Anderson vs [5] Alexander Zverev (non prima ore: 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [7] Ekaterina Makarova vs [4] Julia Goerges (non prima ore: 23:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
