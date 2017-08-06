ATP Los Cabos 250 | Cemento | $637.395 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina
Challenger Portoroz: Secondo Turno Quali. Live Jac. Berrettini vs Celebic
06/08/2017 09:20 1 commento
Challenger Portoroz | Cemento | e43.000
2TQ J. Berrettini – Celebic (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 09:30
CH Portoroz
Jacopo Berrettini•
0
1
Ljubomir Celebic [6]
15
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Berrettini
0-15
1-5
L. Celebic
15-0
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
J. Berrettini
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
L. Celebic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 1-3
J. Berrettini
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
L. Celebic
15-0
30-0
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
J. Berrettini
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
TAG: Challenger Portoroz, Challenger Portoroz 2017, Jacopo berr
1 commento
Forza B Junior!!