Challenger Portoroz: Qualificazioni. Esce di scena Jacopo Berrettini
Challenger Portoroz | Cemento | e43.000
2TQ J. Berrettini – Celebic (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 09:30
01:14:51
0 Aces 0
2 Double Faults 2
48% 1st Serve % 56%
15/28 (54%) 1st Serve Points Won 18/25 (72%)
8/30 (27%) 2nd Serve Points Won 11/20 (55%)
5/11 (45%) Break Points Saved 3/4 (75%)
8 Service Games Played 7
7/25 (28%) 1st Return Points Won 13/28 (46%)
9/20 (45%) 2nd Return Points Won 22/30 (73%)
1/4 (25%) Break Points Won 6/11 (55%)
7 Return Games Played 8
23/58 (40%) Total Service Points Won 29/45 (64%)
16/45 (36%) Total Return Points Won 35/58 (60%)
39/103 (38%) Total Points Won 64/103 (62%)
1157 Ranking 437
18 Age 25
N/A Birthplace Podgorica, Montenegro
N/A Residence Podgorica, Montenegro
N/A Height 5’9″ (175 cm)
N/A Weight 154 lbs (70 kg)
N/A Plays Left-Handed
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$5,091 Career Prize Money $36,020
