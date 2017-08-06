Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Portoroz: Qualificazioni. Esce di scena Jacopo Berrettini

06/08/2017 12:20 5 commenti
Jacopo Berrettini nella foto
Jacopo Berrettini nella foto

SLO Challenger Portoroz | Cemento | e43.000
2TQ J. Berrettini ITA – Celebic MNE (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 09:30

CH Portoroz
Jacopo Berrettini
1
2
Ljubomir Celebic [6]
6
6
Vincitore: L. CELEBIC
Mostra dettagli

01:14:51
0 Aces 0
2 Double Faults 2
48% 1st Serve % 56%
15/28 (54%) 1st Serve Points Won 18/25 (72%)
8/30 (27%) 2nd Serve Points Won 11/20 (55%)
5/11 (45%) Break Points Saved 3/4 (75%)
8 Service Games Played 7
7/25 (28%) 1st Return Points Won 13/28 (46%)
9/20 (45%) 2nd Return Points Won 22/30 (73%)
1/4 (25%) Break Points Won 6/11 (55%)
7 Return Games Played 8
23/58 (40%) Total Service Points Won 29/45 (64%)
16/45 (36%) Total Return Points Won 35/58 (60%)
39/103 (38%) Total Points Won 64/103 (62%)

1157 Ranking 437
18 Age 25
N/A Birthplace Podgorica, Montenegro
N/A Residence Podgorica, Montenegro
N/A Height 5’9″ (175 cm)
N/A Weight 154 lbs (70 kg)
N/A Plays Left-Handed
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$5,091 Career Prize Money $36,020

TAG: , ,

5 commenti

Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 06-08-2017 12:37

I future sarebbero più adatti a questo tipo di giocatori ancora acerbi.

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Tifoso degli italiani (Guest) 06-08-2017 11:57

Scritto da Marcello
È il fratello?

4
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: El92
-1: Mf
Paolo (Guest) 06-08-2017 11:50

@ Marcello (#1916089)

Si

 3
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Marcello (Guest) 06-08-2017 11:08

È il fratello?

 2
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Alan Mark nigro (Guest) 06-08-2017 10:16

Forza B Junior!!

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!