Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Los Cabos: I risultati con il Live dettagliato delle Semifinali

05/08/2017 00:40 Nessun commento
Tomas Berdych classe 1985
Tomas Berdych classe 1985

MEX ATP Los Cabos 250 | Cemento | $637.395 – Semifinali

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 6:00 pm)
1. [PR] Sergio Galdos PER / Roberto Maytin VEN vs [3] Marc Lopez ESP / David Marrero ESP

ATP Los Cabos
Sergio Galdos / Roberto Maytin
8
6
2
0
Marc Lopez / David Marrero [3]
8
3
6
0
Mostra dettagli

2. [1/WC] Tomas Berdych CZE vs [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis AUS (non prima ore: 03:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Damir Dzumhur BIH vs [2] Sam Querrey USA (non prima ore: 05:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Grandstand – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 7:00 pm)
1. [4] Purav Raja IND / Divij Sharan IND vs [2] Juan Sebastian Cabal COL / Treat Huey PHI

ATP Los Cabos
Purav Raja / Divij Sharan [4]
0
6
0
Juan Sebastian Cabal / Treat Huey [2]
0
3
0
Mostra dettagli

TAG: ,