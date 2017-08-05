ATP Los Cabos: I risultati con il Live dettagliato delle Semifinali

Tomas Berdych classe 1985
ATP Los Cabos 250 | Cemento | $637.395 – Semifinali
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 02:00 (ora locale: 6:00 pm)
1. [PR] Sergio Galdos / Roberto Maytin vs [3] Marc Lopez / David Marrero
ATP Los Cabos
Sergio Galdos / Roberto Maytin
8
6
2
0
Marc Lopez / David Marrero [3]•
8
3
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Lopez / Marrero
1-0
1-1
1-2
2-2
3-2
3-3
4-3
4-4
4-5
df
4-6
5-6
6-6
7-6
7-7
7-8
8-8
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Galdos / Maytin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-5 → 2-6
M. Lopez / Marrero
2-4 → 2-5
S. Galdos / Maytin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
M. Lopez / Marrero
2-2 → 2-3
S. Galdos / Maytin
1-2 → 2-2
M. Lopez / Marrero
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-2 → 1-2
S. Galdos / Maytin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
M. Lopez / Marrero
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Galdos / Maytin
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
5-3 → 6-3
M. Lopez / Marrero
5-2 → 5-3
S. Galdos / Maytin
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
4-2 → 5-2
M. Lopez / Marrero
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
S. Galdos / Maytin
3-1 → 4-1
M. Lopez / Marrero
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Galdos / Maytin
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
M. Lopez / Marrero
1-0 → 1-1
S. Galdos / Maytin
0-0 → 1-0
2. [1/WC] Tomas Berdych vs [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (non prima ore: 03:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Damir Dzumhur vs [2] Sam Querrey (non prima ore: 05:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand – Ora italiana: 03:00 (ora locale: 7:00 pm)
1. [4] Purav Raja / Divij Sharan vs [2] Juan Sebastian Cabal / Treat Huey
ATP Los Cabos
Purav Raja / Divij Sharan [4]
0
6
0
Juan Sebastian Cabal / Treat Huey [2]•
0
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Sebastian Cabal / Huey
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Raja / Sharan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
J. Sebastian Cabal / Huey
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-3 → 5-3
P. Raja / Sharan
3-3 → 4-3
J. Sebastian Cabal / Huey
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 3-3
P. Raja / Sharan
2-2 → 3-2
J. Sebastian Cabal / Huey
1-0 → 1-1
P. Raja / Sharan
0-0 → 1-0
