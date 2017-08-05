Masters 1000 Montreal: Il Tabellone Principale. Ostacolo americano per Paolo Lorenzi

Lorenzi al via per i colori italiani

Masters 1000 Canada 1000 | Cemento | $4.662.300 – Parte Alta

(1) Nadal, Rafael vs Bye

Coric, Borna vs Qualifier/Special Exempt

(WC) Shapovalov, Denis vs Qualifier/Special Exempt

del Potro, Juan Martin vs (14) Isner, John

(9) Goffin, David vs Sugita, Yuichi

Lopez, Feliciano vs Chung, Hyeon

Medvedev, Daniil vs Mannarino, Adrian

Bye vs (6) Raonic, Milos

(4) Zverev, Alexander vs Bye

(WC) Schnur, Brayden vs Gasquet, Richard

Lorenzi, Paolo vs Tiafoe, Frances

Troicki, Viktor vs (16) Kyrgios, Nick

(11) Carreno Busta, Pablo vs Khachanov, Karen

Anderson, Kevin vs Qualifier/Special Exempt

Querrey, Sam vs Muller, Gilles

Bye vs (8) Tsonga, Jo-Wilfried

Masters 1000 Canada 1000 | Cemento | $4.662.300 – Parte Bassa

(7) Dimitrov, Grigor vs Bye

Zverev, Mischa vs Qualifier/Special Exempt

Ramos-Vinolas, Albert vs Haase, Robin

Basilashvili, Nikoloz vs (10) Berdych, Tomas

(13) Pouille, Lucas vs Donaldson, Jared

Young, Donald vs Paire, Benoit

Schwartzman, Diego vs Qualifier/Special Exempt

Bye vs (3) Thiem, Dominic

(5) Nishikori, Kei vs Bye

Johnson, Steve vs Monfils, Gael

Qualifier/Special Exempt vs Harrison, Ryan

Qualifier/Special Exempt vs (12) Bautista Agut, Roberto

(15) Sock, Jack vs Qualifier/Special Exempt

Ferrer, David vs Edmund, Kyle

(WC) Pospisil, Vasek vs (WC) Polansky, Peter

Bye vs (2) Federer, Roger