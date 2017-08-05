Lorenzi al via per i colori italiani ATP, Copertina

Masters 1000 Montreal: Il Tabellone Principale. Ostacolo americano per Paolo Lorenzi

05/08/2017 00:47 3 commenti
Paolo Lorenzi classe 1981
CAN Masters 1000 Canada 1000 | Cemento | $4.662.300 – Parte Alta
(1) Nadal, Rafael ESP vs Bye
Coric, Borna CRO vs Qualifier/Special Exempt
(WC) Shapovalov, Denis CAN vs Qualifier/Special Exempt
del Potro, Juan Martin ARG vs (14) Isner, John USA

(9) Goffin, David BEL vs Sugita, Yuichi JPN
Lopez, Feliciano ESP vs Chung, Hyeon KOR
Medvedev, Daniil RUS vs Mannarino, Adrian FRA
Bye vs (6) Raonic, Milos CAN

(4) Zverev, Alexander GER vs Bye
(WC) Schnur, Brayden CAN vs Gasquet, Richard FRA
Lorenzi, Paolo ITA vs Tiafoe, Frances USA
Troicki, Viktor SRB vs (16) Kyrgios, Nick AUS

(11) Carreno Busta, Pablo ESP vs Khachanov, Karen RUS
Anderson, Kevin RSA vs Qualifier/Special Exempt
Querrey, Sam USA vs Muller, Gilles LUX
Bye vs (8) Tsonga, Jo-Wilfried FRA

CAN Masters 1000 Canada 1000 | Cemento | $4.662.300 – Parte Bassa
(7) Dimitrov, Grigor BUL vs Bye
Zverev, Mischa GER vs Qualifier/Special Exempt
Ramos-Vinolas, Albert ESP vs Haase, Robin NED
Basilashvili, Nikoloz GEO vs (10) Berdych, Tomas CZE

(13) Pouille, Lucas FRA vs Donaldson, Jared USA
Young, Donald USA vs Paire, Benoit FRA
Schwartzman, Diego ARG vs Qualifier/Special Exempt
Bye vs (3) Thiem, Dominic AUT

(5) Nishikori, Kei JPN vs Bye
Johnson, Steve USA vs Monfils, Gael FRA
Qualifier/Special Exempt vs Harrison, Ryan USA
Qualifier/Special Exempt vs (12) Bautista Agut, Roberto ESP

(15) Sock, Jack USA vs Qualifier/Special Exempt
Ferrer, David ESP vs Edmund, Kyle GBR
(WC) Pospisil, Vasek CAN vs (WC) Polansky, Peter CAN
Bye vs (2) Federer, Roger SUI

Deliciano 05-08-2017 01:15

Nadal

Federer

Zverev A.
Thiem

Medvedev
Anderson
Dimitrov
Nishikori

Delpo
Goffin
Paolino
Tsonga
Berdych
Donaldson
B.Agut
Sock

 3
nico 05-08-2017 00:55

NADAL

FEDERER

KHACHANOV
BERDICH

RAONIC
ZVEREV
THIEM
NISHIKORI

DEL POTRO
GOFFIN
TROICKI
TSONGA
DIMITROV
POUILLE
BAUTISTA
SOCK

 2
ffedee 05-08-2017 00:54

Paolo potrebbe anche fare ottavi

 1
