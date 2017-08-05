Masters 1000 Montreal: Il Tabellone Principale. Ostacolo americano per Paolo Lorenzi
Masters 1000 Canada 1000 | Cemento | $4.662.300 – Parte Alta
(1) Nadal, Rafael vs Bye
Coric, Borna vs Qualifier/Special Exempt
(WC) Shapovalov, Denis vs Qualifier/Special Exempt
del Potro, Juan Martin vs (14) Isner, John
(9) Goffin, David vs Sugita, Yuichi
Lopez, Feliciano vs Chung, Hyeon
Medvedev, Daniil vs Mannarino, Adrian
Bye vs (6) Raonic, Milos
(4) Zverev, Alexander vs Bye
(WC) Schnur, Brayden vs Gasquet, Richard
Lorenzi, Paolo vs Tiafoe, Frances
Troicki, Viktor vs (16) Kyrgios, Nick
(11) Carreno Busta, Pablo vs Khachanov, Karen
Anderson, Kevin vs Qualifier/Special Exempt
Querrey, Sam vs Muller, Gilles
Bye vs (8) Tsonga, Jo-Wilfried
Masters 1000 Canada 1000 | Cemento | $4.662.300 – Parte Bassa
(7) Dimitrov, Grigor vs Bye
Zverev, Mischa vs Qualifier/Special Exempt
Ramos-Vinolas, Albert vs Haase, Robin
Basilashvili, Nikoloz vs (10) Berdych, Tomas
(13) Pouille, Lucas vs Donaldson, Jared
Young, Donald vs Paire, Benoit
Schwartzman, Diego vs Qualifier/Special Exempt
Bye vs (3) Thiem, Dominic
(5) Nishikori, Kei vs Bye
Johnson, Steve vs Monfils, Gael
Qualifier/Special Exempt vs Harrison, Ryan
Qualifier/Special Exempt vs (12) Bautista Agut, Roberto
(15) Sock, Jack vs Qualifier/Special Exempt
Ferrer, David vs Edmund, Kyle
(WC) Pospisil, Vasek vs (WC) Polansky, Peter
Bye vs (2) Federer, Roger
3 commenti
Nadal
Federer
Zverev A.
Thiem
Medvedev
Anderson
Dimitrov
Nishikori
Delpo
Goffin
Paolino
Tsonga
Berdych
Donaldson
B.Agut
Sock
NADAL
FEDERER
KHACHANOV
BERDICH
RAONIC
ZVEREV
THIEM
NISHIKORI
DEL POTRO
GOFFIN
TROICKI
TSONGA
DIMITROV
POUILLE
BAUTISTA
SOCK
Paolo potrebbe anche fare ottavi