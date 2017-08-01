Italiani nel circuito Future: Risultati Live 02 Agosto 2017. Live dettagliato

Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Andrea Basso nella foto - Foto Parri
ROU Romania F8 – $25,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Adrian Ungur ROU [3] vs. Eros Siringo ITA Non prima delle ore 17:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


USA USA F26 – $25,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
In attesa……


MAR Morocco F3 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Nicolo Turchetti ITA vs. Florent Diep FRA [8] ore 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Davide Galoppini ITA [5] vs. Nick Chappell USA ore 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare


EGY Egypt F23 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Sherif Sabry EGY [8] vs. Matteo De Vincentis ITA Non prima delle ore 17:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


ITA Italy F24 – Bolzano – $25,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Tobias Simon GER [7] vs. Riccardo Balzerani ITA ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Federico Maccari ITA vs. Christian Lindell SWE [3] 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Cristian Carli ITA vs. Andrea Basso ITA 3 incontro dalle ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Alexander Weis ITA vs. Matthias Bachinger GER [2] Non prima delle ore 17:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jay Clarke GBR [1] vs. Luca Pancaldi ITA ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marco Bortolotti ITA [6] vs. Antonio Massara ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Corrado Summaria ITA vs. Robin Kern GER [8] ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


POL Poland F8 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Nessun azzurro in campo oggi.


MDE Macedonia F1 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Rajko Mladenovic SRB vs. Mirko Cutuli ITA ore 10:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


TUR Turkey F28 – $25,000 – Hard – 2° Turno
Alessandro Ragazzi ITA vs. Igor Smilansky ISR [6] ore 09:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

