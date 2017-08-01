Italiani nel circuito Future: Risultati Live 02 Agosto 2017. Live dettagliato
Romania F8 – $25,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Adrian Ungur [3] vs. Eros Siringo Non prima delle ore 17:00
USA F26 – $25,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Morocco F3 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Nicolo Turchetti vs. Florent Diep [8] ore 11:30
Davide Galoppini [5] vs. Nick Chappell ore 11:30
Egypt F23 – $15,000 – Hard – 1° Turno
Sherif Sabry [8] vs. Matteo De Vincentis Non prima delle ore 17:00
Italy F24 – Bolzano – $25,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Tobias Simon [7] vs. Riccardo Balzerani ore 10:00
Federico Maccari vs. Christian Lindell [3] 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Cristian Carli vs. Andrea Basso 3 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Alexander Weis vs. Matthias Bachinger [2] Non prima delle ore 17:30
Jay Clarke [1] vs. Luca Pancaldi ore 10:00
Marco Bortolotti [6] vs. Antonio Massara 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Corrado Summaria vs. Robin Kern [8] ore 10:00
Poland F8 – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Nessun azzurro in campo oggi.
Macedonia F1 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Rajko Mladenovic vs. Mirko Cutuli ore 10:00
Turkey F28 – $25,000 – Hard – 2° Turno
Alessandro Ragazzi vs. Igor Smilansky [6] ore 09:30
