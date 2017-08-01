Challenger Liberec: Riccardo Bellotti fuori all’esordio
Challenger Liberec | Terra | e43.000
1T Grigelis – Bellotti (2-1) 4 incontro dalle ore 10:30
01:42:28
8 Aces 4
5 Double Faults 1
60% 1st Serve % 67%
37/47 (79%) 1st Serve Points Won 40/56 (71%)
19/31 (61%) 2nd Serve Points Won 17/28 (61%)
0/1 (0%) Break Points Saved 0/1 (0%)
12 Service Games Played 12
16/56 (29%) 1st Return Points Won 10/47 (21%)
11/28 (39%) 2nd Return Points Won 12/31 (39%)
1/1 (100%) Break Points Won 1/1 (100%)
12 Return Games Played 12
56/78 (72%) Total Service Points Won 57/84 (68%)
27/84 (32%) Total Return Points Won 22/78 (28%)
83/162 (51%) Total Points Won 79/162 (49%)
227 Ranking 236
25 Age 25
Klaipeda, Lithuania Birthplace Vienna, Austria
Costa di Mezzate, Italy Residence N/A
6’0″ (182 cm) Height N/A
168 lbs (76 kg) Weight N/A
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro N/A
3/1 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/1
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$252,052 Career Prize Money $158,663
8 commenti
Niente…coi challenger proprio non va…mi sa che anche sta volta urge riscendere di categoria per non compromettere la classifica
Occhio che qui se non tifi per l’italiano si arrabbiano.
Eri a Manerbio?
No è una vecchia storia… però ho anche tanta stima per il mio corregionale d’adozione Grygelis
L’anno scorso qui fece quarti, il sorteggio è stato favorevole, speriamo una bella vittoria per Bellotti.
Forza Rico, sei da stimare anche solo per le lunghe trasferte !
Ah non tifi Bellotti?
Daje Grigio