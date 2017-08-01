Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Liberec: Riccardo Bellotti fuori all’esordio

01/08/2017 18:30 8 commenti
Riccardo Bellotti classe 1991
Riccardo Bellotti classe 1991

CZE Challenger Liberec | Terra | e43.000
1T Grigelis LTU – Bellotti ITA (2-1) 4 incontro dalle ore 10:30

CH Liberec
Laurynas Grigelis
7
7
Riccardo Bellotti
6
6
Vincitore: L. GRIGELIS
Mostra dettagli

01:42:28
8 Aces 4
5 Double Faults 1
60% 1st Serve % 67%
37/47 (79%) 1st Serve Points Won 40/56 (71%)
19/31 (61%) 2nd Serve Points Won 17/28 (61%)
0/1 (0%) Break Points Saved 0/1 (0%)
12 Service Games Played 12
16/56 (29%) 1st Return Points Won 10/47 (21%)
11/28 (39%) 2nd Return Points Won 12/31 (39%)
1/1 (100%) Break Points Won 1/1 (100%)
12 Return Games Played 12
56/78 (72%) Total Service Points Won 57/84 (68%)
27/84 (32%) Total Return Points Won 22/78 (28%)
83/162 (51%) Total Points Won 79/162 (49%)

227 Ranking 236
25 Age 25
Klaipeda, Lithuania Birthplace Vienna, Austria
Costa di Mezzate, Italy Residence N/A
6’0″ (182 cm) Height N/A
168 lbs (76 kg) Weight N/A
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro N/A
3/1 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/1
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$252,052 Career Prize Money $158,663

TAG: , ,

8 commenti

Becuzzi_style (Guest) 01-08-2017 18:42

Niente…coi challenger proprio non va…mi sa che anche sta volta urge riscendere di categoria per non compromettere la classifica

 8
Replica | Quota | -2
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Alain, Fabiofogna
Figologo (Guest) 01-08-2017 18:30

Scritto da Alex81

Scritto da Figologo

Scritto da Alex81
Daje Grigio

Ah non tifi Bellotti?

No è una vecchia storia… però ho anche tanta stima per il mio corregionale d’adozione Grygelis

Occhio che qui se non tifi per l’italiano si arrabbiano.

 7
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: NexGenItaly
-1: Fabiofogna
Daniele (Guest) 01-08-2017 17:59

Eri a Manerbio?

 6
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
Alex81 01-08-2017 17:43

Scritto da Figologo

Scritto da Alex81
Daje Grigio

Ah non tifi Bellotti?

No è una vecchia storia… però ho anche tanta stima per il mio corregionale d’adozione Grygelis

 5
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
paolo (Guest) 01-08-2017 16:09

L’anno scorso qui fece quarti, il sorteggio è stato favorevole, speriamo una bella vittoria per Bellotti.

 4
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: NexGenItaly
giuly97top10 01-08-2017 14:51

Forza Rico, sei da stimare anche solo per le lunghe trasferte !

 3
Replica | Quota | 1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
+1: Fabiofogna
Figologo (Guest) 01-08-2017 14:49

Scritto da Alex81
Daje Grigio

Ah non tifi Bellotti?

 2
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Fabiofogna
Alex81 01-08-2017 14:25

Daje Grigio

 1
Replica | Quota | -1
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!
-1: Elio