Challenger Segovia: Edoardo Eremin nel tabellone principale.

Md

(1) Granollers, Marcel vs Garin, Christian

(WC) Taberner, Carlos vs (Q) Lescure, Mick

Munar, Jaume vs Olivetti, Albano

Ilkel, Cem vs (8) Ivashka, Ilya

(4) Vanni, Luca vs (WC) Granollers, Gerard

Chiudinelli, Marco vs (WC) Zapata Miralles, Bernabe

Oliveira, Goncalo vs Mertens, Yannick

Lokoli, Laurent vs (5) Gerasimov, Egor

(6) Menendez-Maceiras, Adrian vs de Minaur, Alex

(Q) Vega Hernandez, David vs Maamoun , Karim-Mohamed

Griekspoor, Tallon vs Martinez, Pedro

Diez, Steven vs (3) Stakhovsky, Sergiy

(7) Berrettini, Matteo vs (Q) Grenier, Hugo

(WC) Alvarez Varona, Nicolas vs Bonzi, Benjamin

(Q) Eremin, Edoardo vs Ghem, Andre

Setkic, Aldin vs (2) Gojowczyk, Peter

Challenger Segovia | Cemento | e85.000

TDQ Eremin – Papik (0-0) ore 10:00



CH Segovia Edoardo Eremin [2] Edoardo Eremin [2] 6 6 Tomas Papik [7] Tomas Papik [7] 1 4 Vincitore: E. EREMIN Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 E. Eremin 15-0 15-15 df 30-15 40-15 ace 5-4 → 6-4 T. Papik 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 5-4 E. Eremin 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 df 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 4-3 → 5-3 T. Papik 15-0 30-0 40-15 4-2 → 4-3 E. Eremin 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 ace 3-2 → 4-2 T. Papik 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 3-2 E. Eremin 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 3-1 T. Papik 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 1-1 → 2-1 E. Eremin 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 0-1 → 1-1 T. Papik 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 E. Eremin 15-0 ace 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 5-1 → 6-1 T. Papik 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 4-1 → 5-1 E. Eremin 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 3-1 → 4-1 T. Papik 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 2-1 → 3-1 E. Eremin 15-0 30-0 ace ace 1-1 → 2-1 T. Papik 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 E. Eremin 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 ace 0-0 → 1-0

13 Aces 05 Double Faults 554% 1st Serve % 61%26/30 (87%) 1st Serve Points Won 22/33 (67%)16/26 (62%) 2nd Serve Points Won 9/21 (43%)7/7 (100%) Break Points Saved 4/7 (57%)9 Service Games Played 811/33 (33%) 1st Return Points Won 4/30 (13%)12/21 (57%) 2nd Return Points Won 10/26 (38%)3/7 (43%) Break Points Won 0/7 (0%)8 Return Games Played 942/56 (75%) Total Service Points Won 31/54 (57%)23/54 (43%) Total Return Points Won 14/56 (25%)65/110 (59%) Total Points Won 45/110 (41%)

427 Ranking 529

23 Age 23

Acqui Terme, Italy Birthplace N/A

Cassine, Italy Residence N/A

6’1″ (185 cm) Height 6’1″ (185 cm)

209 lbs (95 kg) Weight 179 lbs (81 kg)

Right-Handed Plays N/A

N/A Turned Pro N/A

0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0

0 Year to Date Titles 0

0 Career Titles 0

$82,878 Career Prize Money $28,481