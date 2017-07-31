Challenger Segovia: Edoardo Eremin nel tabellone principale
Challenger Segovia: Edoardo Eremin nel tabellone principale.
Md
(1) Granollers, Marcel vs Garin, Christian
(WC) Taberner, Carlos vs (Q) Lescure, Mick
Munar, Jaume vs Olivetti, Albano
Ilkel, Cem vs (8) Ivashka, Ilya
(4) Vanni, Luca vs (WC) Granollers, Gerard
Chiudinelli, Marco vs (WC) Zapata Miralles, Bernabe
Oliveira, Goncalo vs Mertens, Yannick
Lokoli, Laurent vs (5) Gerasimov, Egor
(6) Menendez-Maceiras, Adrian vs de Minaur, Alex
(Q) Vega Hernandez, David vs Maamoun , Karim-Mohamed
Griekspoor, Tallon vs Martinez, Pedro
Diez, Steven vs (3) Stakhovsky, Sergiy
(7) Berrettini, Matteo vs (Q) Grenier, Hugo
(WC) Alvarez Varona, Nicolas vs Bonzi, Benjamin
(Q) Eremin, Edoardo vs Ghem, Andre
Setkic, Aldin vs (2) Gojowczyk, Peter
Challenger Segovia | Cemento | e85.000
TDQ Eremin – Papik (0-0) ore 10:00
00:59:56
13 Aces 0
5 Double Faults 5
54% 1st Serve % 61%
26/30 (87%) 1st Serve Points Won 22/33 (67%)
16/26 (62%) 2nd Serve Points Won 9/21 (43%)
7/7 (100%) Break Points Saved 4/7 (57%)
9 Service Games Played 8
11/33 (33%) 1st Return Points Won 4/30 (13%)
12/21 (57%) 2nd Return Points Won 10/26 (38%)
3/7 (43%) Break Points Won 0/7 (0%)
8 Return Games Played 9
42/56 (75%) Total Service Points Won 31/54 (57%)
23/54 (43%) Total Return Points Won 14/56 (25%)
65/110 (59%) Total Points Won 45/110 (41%)
427 Ranking 529
23 Age 23
Acqui Terme, Italy Birthplace N/A
Cassine, Italy Residence N/A
6’1″ (185 cm) Height 6’1″ (185 cm)
209 lbs (95 kg) Weight 179 lbs (81 kg)
Right-Handed Plays N/A
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$82,878 Career Prize Money $28,481
TAG: Challenger Segovia, Challenger Segovia 2017, Edoardo Eremin
1°Turno Eremin – Ghem..il più sfigato visto che al 2°turno avrebbe Gojowczyk
Berrettini Grenier
Eremin Ghem
Quando si saprà con chi giocherà?
Maamoun o Taberner speriamo
molto bene Edo! In nemmeno 1 ora facile vittoria
FORZA EDO
Due set rapidi 13 aces
@ Federer.Forever (#1911149)
bravo! qualificazione meritata
Bravo Edo !!!!! Adesso evitare assolutamente Berretto in MD.
Bravo Eremin, ci voleva
Bravo Dodo!!
Dall’andamento del secondo set sembra un pò calato al servizio. Forza Edo!
Quasi game perfetto per edo. Curioso di vederlo nel principale con magari un sorteggio favorevole
Prude la mano oggi a Edo, 4 turni 8 ace
Forza Edo!