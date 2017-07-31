Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Segovia: Edoardo Eremin nel tabellone principale

31/07/2017 11:42 16 commenti
Edoardo Eremin nella foto
Challenger Segovia: Edoardo Eremin nel tabellone principale.

Md
(1) Granollers, Marcel ESP vs Garin, Christian CHI
(WC) Taberner, Carlos ESP vs (Q) Lescure, Mick FRA
Munar, Jaume ESP vs Olivetti, Albano FRA
Ilkel, Cem TUR vs (8) Ivashka, Ilya BLR

(4) Vanni, Luca ITA vs (WC) Granollers, Gerard ESP
Chiudinelli, Marco SUI vs (WC) Zapata Miralles, Bernabe ESP
Oliveira, Goncalo POR vs Mertens, Yannick BEL
Lokoli, Laurent FRA vs (5) Gerasimov, Egor BLR

(6) Menendez-Maceiras, Adrian ESP vs de Minaur, Alex AUS
(Q) Vega Hernandez, David ESP vs Maamoun , Karim-Mohamed EGY
Griekspoor, Tallon NED vs Martinez, Pedro ESP
Diez, Steven CAN vs (3) Stakhovsky, Sergiy UKR

(7) Berrettini, Matteo ITA vs (Q) Grenier, Hugo FRA
(WC) Alvarez Varona, Nicolas ESP vs Bonzi, Benjamin FRA
(Q) Eremin, Edoardo ITA vs Ghem, Andre BRA
Setkic, Aldin BIH vs (2) Gojowczyk, Peter GER

ESP Challenger Segovia | Cemento | e85.000
TDQ Eremin ITA – Papik CZE (0-0) ore 10:00

CH Segovia
Edoardo Eremin [2]
6
6
Tomas Papik [7]
1
4
Vincitore: E. EREMIN
Mostra dettagli

00:59:56
13 Aces 0
5 Double Faults 5
54% 1st Serve % 61%
26/30 (87%) 1st Serve Points Won 22/33 (67%)
16/26 (62%) 2nd Serve Points Won 9/21 (43%)
7/7 (100%) Break Points Saved 4/7 (57%)
9 Service Games Played 8
11/33 (33%) 1st Return Points Won 4/30 (13%)
12/21 (57%) 2nd Return Points Won 10/26 (38%)
3/7 (43%) Break Points Won 0/7 (0%)
8 Return Games Played 9
42/56 (75%) Total Service Points Won 31/54 (57%)
23/54 (43%) Total Return Points Won 14/56 (25%)
65/110 (59%) Total Points Won 45/110 (41%)

427 Ranking 529
23 Age 23
Acqui Terme, Italy Birthplace N/A
Cassine, Italy Residence N/A
6’1″ (185 cm) Height 6’1″ (185 cm)
209 lbs (95 kg) Weight 179 lbs (81 kg)
Right-Handed Plays N/A
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$82,878 Career Prize Money $28,481

16 commenti. Lasciane uno!

andre84 31-07-2017 13:53

1°Turno Eremin – Ghem..il più sfigato visto che al 2°turno avrebbe Gojowczyk

 16
DelPo Fan (Guest) 31-07-2017 13:50

Scritto da Italian_Tennis
Quando si saprà con chi giocherà?

Berrettini Grenier
Eremin Ghem

 15
Italian_Tennis 31-07-2017 13:41

Quando si saprà con chi giocherà?

 14
totipz 31-07-2017 13:33

Maamoun o Taberner speriamo

 13
S.re10 31-07-2017 13:09

Scritto da IlCera
Bravo Edo !!!!! Adesso evitare assolutamente Berretto in MD.

12
Gian50 31-07-2017 12:15

molto bene Edo! In nemmeno 1 ora facile vittoria

 11
ciampax06 (Guest) 31-07-2017 12:07

FORZA EDO

 10
pibla (Guest) 31-07-2017 11:56

Due set rapidi 13 aces

 9
Federer.Forever 31-07-2017 11:25

@ Federer.Forever (#1911149)

bravo! qualificazione meritata

 8
IlCera (Guest) 31-07-2017 11:17

Bravo Edo !!!!! Adesso evitare assolutamente Berretto in MD.

 7
Pablo08 31-07-2017 11:14

Bravo Eremin, ci voleva

 6
Fabiofogna 31-07-2017 11:13

Bravo Dodo!!

 5
Federer.Forever 31-07-2017 11:02

Dall’andamento del secondo set sembra un pò calato al servizio. Forza Edo!

 4
CappellaLuca 31-07-2017 11:01

Quasi game perfetto per edo. Curioso di vederlo nel principale con magari un sorteggio favorevole

 3
paolo (Guest) 31-07-2017 10:34

Prude la mano oggi a Edo, 4 turni 8 ace

 2
Daniele (Guest) 31-07-2017 10:28

Forza Edo!

 1
