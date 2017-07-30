ATP Hamburg 500 | Terra | e1.499.940 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Washington: Turno Decisivo Quali. Alessandro Bega alla caccia del primo main draw ATP della carriera
30/07/2017 17:19 Nessun commento
ATP Washington 500 | Cemento | $1.750.080
TDQ Sorgi – Bega (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 16:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sorgi – Bega
Oct 18, 1993 Birthday: Jan 11, 1991
23 years Age: 26 years
Brazil Brazil Country: Italy Italy
289 Current rank: 352
271 (May 08, 2017) Highest rank: 259 (Jul 25, 2016)
407 Total matches: 532
$67 358 Prize money: $93 106
174 Points: 128
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Alessandro Bega, ATP Washington, ATP Washington 2017
