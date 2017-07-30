Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Segovia: Quali. Edoardo Eremin al turno decisivo

30/07/2017 14:40 9 commenti
Edoardo Eremin nella foto
ESP Challenger Segovia | Cemento | e85.000
TDQ (2)Edoardo Eremin (ITA) vs (7)Tomas Papik (CZE)


2TQ Eremin ITA – Fermosell Delgado ESP (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00

CH Segovia
Edoardo Eremin [2]
6
6
Jaime Fermosell Delgado
3
4
Vincitore: E. EREMIN
01:00:56
6 Aces 2
3 Double Faults 6
50% 1st Serve % 49%
24/25 (96%) 1st Serve Points Won 19/24 (79%)
16/25 (64%) 2nd Serve Points Won 13/25 (52%)
0/0 (0%) Break Points Saved 1/3 (33%)
10 Service Games Played 9
5/24 (21%) 1st Return Points Won 1/25 (4%)
12/25 (48%) 2nd Return Points Won 9/25 (36%)
2/3 (67%) Break Points Won 0/0 (0%)
9 Return Games Played 10
40/50 (80%) Total Service Points Won 32/49 (65%)
17/49 (35%) Total Return Points Won 10/50 (20%)
57/99 (58%) Total Points Won 42/99 (42%)

404 Ranking 875
23 Age 19
Acqui Terme, Italy Birthplace Madrid, Spain
Cassine, Italy Residence Madrid, Spain
6’1″ (185 cm) Height 5’10” (177 cm)
209 lbs (95 kg) Weight 143 lbs (65 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$82,878 Career Prize Money $14,118

TAG: , ,

9 commenti. Lasciane uno!

Vito (Guest) 30-07-2017 15:29

Eremin pesa 95 kg? Mi sembra un po’ troppo.

 9
9
Gian50 30-07-2017 14:50

dai Edo bene cosi’ ma vinci anche la prox siamo tutti con te

 8
8
Federer.Forever 30-07-2017 14:29

Bravo. Ma adesso serve il miglior Eremin per qualificarsi

 7
7
Pablo08 30-07-2017 14:25

bravo a provarci, deve entrare in tabellone, così prende fiducia

 6
6
Daniele (Guest) 30-07-2017 14:01

Forza Edo! La prima è andata! sono sicuro che Edo farà un buon torneo

 5
5
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 30-07-2017 13:50

Scritto da IlCera
Edo, nessun commento per te ed allora ci penso io:
FOOOORZAAA EDOOOOOOOOO!

Ci sono anch’io!!

 4
4
Emilio (Guest) 30-07-2017 13:39

Vediamo viene da un futures vinto. Dovrebbe essere in fiducia. Speriamo faccia strada

 3
3
Campa (Guest) 30-07-2017 13:37

peccato che non riesca a salire nel tennis che conta uno come lui

 2
2
IlCera (Guest) 30-07-2017 13:25

Edo, nessun commento per te ed allora ci penso io:
FOOOORZAAA EDOOOOOOOOO!

 1
1
+1: Fabiofogna
+1: Fabiofogna