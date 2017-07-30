Challenger Segovia: Quali. Edoardo Eremin al turno decisivo
Challenger Segovia | Cemento | e85.000
TDQ (2)Edoardo Eremin (ITA) vs (7)Tomas Papik (CZE)
2TQ Eremin – Fermosell Delgado (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00
01:00:56
6 Aces 2
3 Double Faults 6
50% 1st Serve % 49%
24/25 (96%) 1st Serve Points Won 19/24 (79%)
16/25 (64%) 2nd Serve Points Won 13/25 (52%)
0/0 (0%) Break Points Saved 1/3 (33%)
10 Service Games Played 9
5/24 (21%) 1st Return Points Won 1/25 (4%)
12/25 (48%) 2nd Return Points Won 9/25 (36%)
2/3 (67%) Break Points Won 0/0 (0%)
9 Return Games Played 10
40/50 (80%) Total Service Points Won 32/49 (65%)
17/49 (35%) Total Return Points Won 10/50 (20%)
57/99 (58%) Total Points Won 42/99 (42%)
404 Ranking 875
23 Age 19
Acqui Terme, Italy Birthplace Madrid, Spain
Cassine, Italy Residence Madrid, Spain
6’1″ (185 cm) Height 5’10” (177 cm)
209 lbs (95 kg) Weight 143 lbs (65 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$82,878 Career Prize Money $14,118
Eremin pesa 95 kg? Mi sembra un po’ troppo.
dai Edo bene cosi’ ma vinci anche la prox siamo tutti con te
Bravo. Ma adesso serve il miglior Eremin per qualificarsi
bravo a provarci, deve entrare in tabellone, così prende fiducia
Forza Edo! La prima è andata! sono sicuro che Edo farà un buon torneo
Ci sono anch’io!!
Vediamo viene da un futures vinto. Dovrebbe essere in fiducia. Speriamo faccia strada
peccato che non riesca a salire nel tennis che conta uno come lui
Edo, nessun commento per te ed allora ci penso io:
FOOOORZAAA EDOOOOOOOOO!