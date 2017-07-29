Combined Washington: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del primo turno di qualificazione (In campo Alessandro Bega)

Combined Washington – 1° Turno Qualificazioni
Stadium – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [6] Joao Pedro Sorgi vs [WC] Damon Gooch
ATP Washington
Joao Pedro Sorgi [6]
4
6
6
Damon Gooch
6
1
2
Vincitore: J. SORGI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Pedro Sorgi
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
D. Gooch
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 5-2
D. Gooch
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-0 → 4-1
D. Gooch
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-0 → 3-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Pedro Sorgi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-1 → 6-1
D. Gooch
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
4-1 → 5-1
D. Gooch
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
J. Pedro Sorgi
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Gooch
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
4-5 → 4-6
J. Pedro Sorgi
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
D. Gooch
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
D. Gooch
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
df
1-2 → 2-2
2. [4] Austin Krajicek vs Connor Farren
ATP Washington
Austin Krajicek [4]•
0
5
Connor Farren
0
2
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Farren
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
A. Krajicek
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
C. Farren
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
df
ace
3-1 → 3-2
C. Farren
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
A. Krajicek
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-1 → 1-1
3. [1] Heather Watson vs Erika Sema (non prima ore: 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Marc Polmans vs [Alt] Nicholas Reyes
ATP Washington
Marc Polmans [3]
6
6
Nicholas Reyes
1
3
Vincitore: M. POLMANS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Polmans
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
N. Reyes
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
M. Polmans
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
N. Reyes
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
N. Reyes
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Polmans
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
N. Reyes
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
3-1 → 4-1
N. Reyes
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
M. Polmans
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
2. [WC] Ryan Goetz vs [7] Sekou Bangoura
ATP Washington
Ryan Goetz
15
2
2
Sekou Bangoura [7]•
15
6
3
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Goetz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 2-3
R. Goetz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
R. Goetz
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Bangoura
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
R. Goetz
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
R. Goetz
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
R. Goetz
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. [3] Destanee Aiava vs Shilin Xu (non prima ore: 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Grandstand 2 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Patrick Kypson vs [11] Marinko Matosevic
ATP Washington
Patrick Kypson
1
1
Marinko Matosevic [11]
6
6
Vincitore: M. MATOSEVIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Matosevic
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-5 → 1-6
P. Kypson
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
M. Matosevic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-3 → 1-4
P. Kypson
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
M. Matosevic
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
P. Kypson
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
M. Matosevic
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Kypson
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
M. Matosevic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
P. Kypson
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-2 → 1-2
M. Matosevic
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
2. [WC] Ulises Blanch vs [10] Alejandro Gonzalez
ATP Washington
Ulises Blanch•
0
3
2
Alejandro Gonzalez [10]
0
6
2
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
U. Blanch
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Gonzalez
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
U. Blanch
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
2-5 → 3-5
U. Blanch
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
0-5 → 1-5
U. Blanch
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-3 → 0-4
A. Gonzalez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
3. [2] Jamie Loeb vs [WC] Skylar Morton (non prima ore: 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [4] Louisa Chirico vs Olivia Rogowska
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [PR] Frank Moser vs [9] Liam Broady
ATP Washington
Frank Moser
2
4
Liam Broady [9]
6
6
Vincitore: L. BROADY
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Moser
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-5 → 4-5
L. Broady
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
F. Moser
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
L. Broady
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
F. Moser
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
F. Moser
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Broady
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
ace
ace
2-5 → 2-6
F. Moser
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
F. Moser
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
L. Broady
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 0-2
2. [WC] Danny Thomas vs [8] Alessandro Bega
ATP Washington
Danny Thomas
0
6
Alessandro Bega [8]•
0
5
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Thomas
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
D. Thomas
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Bega
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
D. Thomas
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
A. Bega
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
D. Thomas
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
A. Bega
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
3. Jia-Jing Lu vs [7] Nigina Abduraimova (non prima ore: 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. Shuko Aoyama vs [6] Usue Maitane Arconada
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Alexios Halebian vs [12] Wil Spencer
ATP Washington
Alexios Halebian
6
5
6
Wil Spencer [12]
1
7
4
Vincitore: A. HALEBIAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Halebian
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
A. Halebian
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Halebian
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
W. Spencer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Halebian
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
W. Spencer
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
A. Halebian
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
W. Spencer
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
A. Halebian
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
3-2 → 3-3
W. Spencer
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
A. Halebian
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
ace
40-15
1-0 → 2-0
W. Spencer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
W. Spencer
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
W. Spencer
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
A. Halebian
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Halebian
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [5] Edan Leshem vs [Alt] Alex Rybakov (non prima ore: 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Sophie Chang vs [8] Deniz Khazaniuk (non prima ore: 21:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [WC] Cameron Morra vs [5] Valentini Grammatikopoulou
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit