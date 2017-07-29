Combined Washington ATP, Copertina, WTA

Combined Washington: I risultati con il Live dettagliato del primo turno di qualificazione (In campo Alessandro Bega)

29/07/2017 18:33 Nessun commento

USA Combined Washington – 1° Turno Qualificazioni

Stadium – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [6] Joao Pedro Sorgi BRA vs [WC] Damon Gooch RSA

ATP Washington
Joao Pedro Sorgi [6]
4
6
6
Damon Gooch
6
1
2
Vincitore: J. SORGI
Mostra dettagli

2. [4] Austin Krajicek USA vs Connor Farren USA

ATP Washington
Austin Krajicek [4]
0
5
Connor Farren
0
2
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Mostra dettagli

3. [1] Heather Watson GBR vs Erika Sema JPN (non prima ore: 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Grandstand 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Marc Polmans AUS vs [Alt] Nicholas Reyes USA

ATP Washington
Marc Polmans [3]
6
6
Nicholas Reyes
1
3
Vincitore: M. POLMANS
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Ryan Goetz USA vs [7] Sekou Bangoura USA

ATP Washington
Ryan Goetz
15
2
2
Sekou Bangoura [7]
15
6
3
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Mostra dettagli

3. [3] Destanee Aiava AUS vs Shilin Xu CHN (non prima ore: 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Grandstand 2 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [Alt] Patrick Kypson USA vs [11] Marinko Matosevic AUS

ATP Washington
Patrick Kypson
1
1
Marinko Matosevic [11]
6
6
Vincitore: M. MATOSEVIC
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Ulises Blanch USA vs [10] Alejandro Gonzalez COL

ATP Washington
Ulises Blanch
0
3
2
Alejandro Gonzalez [10]
0
6
2
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Mostra dettagli

3. [2] Jamie Loeb USA vs [WC] Skylar Morton USA (non prima ore: 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [4] Louisa Chirico USA vs Olivia Rogowska AUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [PR] Frank Moser GER vs [9] Liam Broady GBR

ATP Washington
Frank Moser
2
4
Liam Broady [9]
6
6
Vincitore: L. BROADY
Mostra dettagli

2. [WC] Danny Thomas USA vs [8] Alessandro Bega ITA

ATP Washington
Danny Thomas
0
6
Alessandro Bega [8]
0
5
Match sospeso - Pioggia
Mostra dettagli

3. Jia-Jing Lu CHN vs [7] Nigina Abduraimova UZB (non prima ore: 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Shuko Aoyama JPN vs [6] Usue Maitane Arconada USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 2 – Ora italiana: 19:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. Alexios Halebian USA vs [12] Wil Spencer USA

ATP Washington
Alexios Halebian
6
5
6
Wil Spencer [12]
1
7
4
Vincitore: A. HALEBIAN
Mostra dettagli

2. [5] Edan Leshem ISR vs [Alt] Alex Rybakov USA (non prima ore: 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Sophie Chang USA vs [8] Deniz Khazaniuk ISR (non prima ore: 21:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [WC] Cameron Morra USA vs [5] Valentini Grammatikopoulou GRE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: , , , ,