ATP Gstaad, Amburgo e Atlanta: I risultati con il Live dettagliato dei Quarti di Finale (In campo Fabio Fognini)

Risultati dal circuito ATP
ATP Gstaad 250 | Terra | e482.060 – Quarti di Finale
Roy Emerson Arena – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] David Goffin vs [6] Robin Haase
ATP Gstaad
David Goffin [1]
5
1
Robin Haase [6]
7
6
Vincitore: R. HAASE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
R. Haase
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
1-5 → 1-6
D. Goffin
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-5 → 1-5
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-4 → 0-5
D. Goffin
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
D. Goffin
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
5-5 → 5-6
D. Goffin
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
R. Haase
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
D. Goffin
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
2-3 → 3-3
R. Haase
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
D. Goffin
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
D. Goffin
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
R. Haase
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. [Q] Yannick Hanfmann vs [8] Joao Sousa (non prima ore: 12:30)
ATP Gstaad
Yannick Hanfmann•
0
1
Joao Sousa [8]
0
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Sousa
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
3. Denis Istomin vs [2] Roberto Bautista Agut (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [PR] Ernests Gulbis vs [4/WC] Fabio Fognini (non prima ore: 17:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [3] Roman Jebavy / Matwe Middelkoop vs [2] Oliver Marach / Philipp Oswald
ATP Gstaad
Roman Jebavy / Matwe Middelkoop [3]•
0
3
0
Oliver Marach / Philipp Oswald [2]
0
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Marach / Oswald
0-2 → 0-3
R. Jebavy / Middelkoop
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
O. Marach / Oswald
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Jebavy / Middelkoop
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
df
3-5 → 3-6
O. Marach / Oswald
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
R. Jebavy / Middelkoop
3-3 → 3-4
O. Marach / Oswald
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-2 → 3-3
R. Jebavy / Middelkoop
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
O. Marach / Oswald
2-1 → 2-2
R. Jebavy / Middelkoop
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 2-1
O. Marach / Oswald
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
R. Jebavy / Middelkoop
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Norbert Gombos / Joao Sousa vs Sander Arends / Robin Haase
Il match deve ancora iniziare
ATP Hamburg500 | Terra | e1.499.940 – Quarti di Finale
CC – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [3] Karen Khachanov vs [Q] Federico Delbonis
ATP Hamburg
Karen Khachanov [3]•
A
5
6
0
Federico Delbonis
40
7
3
2
Game Point
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
K. Khachanov
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
F. Delbonis
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
K. Khachanov
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Khachanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
K. Khachanov
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
F. Delbonis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
K. Khachanov
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
F. Delbonis
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
K. Khachanov
15-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Delbonis
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
5-5 → 5-6
K. Khachanov
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
K. Khachanov
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
K. Khachanov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-3 → 2-4
F. Delbonis
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-2 → 2-3
K. Khachanov
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
F. Delbonis
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
K. Khachanov
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
F. Delbonis
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [LL] Leonardo Mayer vs Jiri Vesely (non prima ore: 12:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. Nicolas Kicker vs Philipp Kohlschreiber (non prima ore: 15:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [6] Diego Schwartzman vs Florian Mayer (non prima ore: 17:30)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
M 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
2. [1] Ivan Dodig / Mate Pavic vs [3] Julio Peralta / Horacio Zeballos (non prima ore: 12:30)
ATP Hamburg
Ivan Dodig / Mate Pavic [1]
0
2
Julio Peralta / Horacio Zeballos [3]•
0
2
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Dodig / Pavic
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
1-2 → 2-2
J. Peralta / Zeballos
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
I. Dodig / Pavic
0-1 → 1-1
J. Peralta / Zeballos
0-0 → 0-1
ATP Atlanta 250 | Cemento | $642.750 – Quarti di Finale
Stadium Court – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Tommy Paul vs [3] Gilles Muller
Il match deve ancora iniziare
2. Lukas Lacko vs [2] John Isner (non prima ore: 20:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
3. [4] Ryan Harrison vs [WC] Christopher Eubanks
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Jack Sock vs [5] Kyle Edmund (non prima ore: 02:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
5. [1] Bob Bryan / Mike Bryan vs Hyeon Chung / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Assolutamente prevedibile la sconfitta di goffin
Ma Goffin non è rientrato del tutto dall’ infortunio? Sia nelle 2 partite di questo torneo, sia ad umago, sta trovando molte difficoltà. Spero che non sia nulla di grave. Anzi, che riesca a riprendersi del tutto. Ad “ingranare”. A parte che è un ottimo giocatore, è anche un tennista molto rispettoso ed educato in campo.
Forza Fabio..
Incredibile occasione persa dai nostri ed anche da parecchi altri ad Amburgo, un torneo che dà uno sbotto di punti con un campo di partecipazione di un 250 di livello bassino, bravo chi ha colto l’occasione!
Grandi e umili lavoratori, tecnicamente ben impostati per il tennis sul lento, agonisticamente sempre presenti e “affamati”, mentalmente e atleticamente molto ben preparati. E come se loro potessero contare su tanti Lorenzi, che invece da noi è quasi l’eccezione.
La scuola argentina sulla terra non si smentisce mai, sforna tennisti a ripetizione. Non diventeranno mai top ten, anche perchè non molto competitivi nelle altre superfici (Delpo è l’eccezione), ma negli ATP medio-piccoli li troviamo spesso e volentieri anche nelle fasi finali.
Gli argentini con 4 giocatori ai quarti di Amburgo. Beati loro