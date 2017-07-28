Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Gstaad, Amburgo e Atlanta: I risultati con il Live dettagliato dei Quarti di Finale (In campo Fabio Fognini)

28/07/2017 10:59 7 commenti
Risultati dal circuito ATP
SUI ATP Gstaad 250 | Terra | e482.060 – Quarti di Finale

Roy Emerson Arena – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] David Goffin BEL vs [6] Robin Haase NED

ATP Gstaad
David Goffin [1]
5
1
Robin Haase [6]
7
6
Vincitore: R. HAASE
2. [Q] Yannick Hanfmann GER vs [8] Joao Sousa POR (non prima ore: 12:30)

ATP Gstaad
Yannick Hanfmann
0
1
Joao Sousa [8]
0
1
3. Denis Istomin UZB vs [2] Roberto Bautista Agut ESP (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [PR] Ernests Gulbis LAT vs [4/WC] Fabio Fognini ITA (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [3] Roman Jebavy CZE / Matwe Middelkoop NED vs [2] Oliver Marach AUT / Philipp Oswald AUT

ATP Gstaad
Roman Jebavy / Matwe Middelkoop [3]
0
3
0
Oliver Marach / Philipp Oswald [2]
0
6
3
2. Norbert Gombos SVK / Joao Sousa POR vs Sander Arends NED / Robin Haase NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare



DEU ATP Hamburg500 | Terra | e1.499.940 – Quarti di Finale

CC – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [3] Karen Khachanov RUS vs [Q] Federico Delbonis ARG

ATP Hamburg
Karen Khachanov [3]
A
5
6
0
Federico Delbonis
40
7
3
2
Game Point
2. [LL] Leonardo Mayer ARG vs Jiri Vesely CZE (non prima ore: 12:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. Nicolas Kicker ARG vs Philipp Kohlschreiber GER (non prima ore: 15:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [6] Diego Schwartzman ARG vs Florian Mayer GER (non prima ore: 17:30)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


M 1 – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
2. [1] Ivan Dodig CRO / Mate Pavic CRO vs [3] Julio Peralta CHI / Horacio Zeballos ARG (non prima ore: 12:30)

ATP Hamburg
Ivan Dodig / Mate Pavic [1]
0
2
Julio Peralta / Horacio Zeballos [3]
0
2
Secondo servizio
USA ATP Atlanta 250 | Cemento | $642.750 – Quarti di Finale

Stadium Court – Ora italiana: 18:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [Q] Tommy Paul USA vs [3] Gilles Muller LUX

Il match deve ancora iniziare

2. Lukas Lacko SVK vs [2] John Isner USA (non prima ore: 20:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [4] Ryan Harrison USA vs [WC] Christopher Eubanks USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Jack Sock USA vs [5] Kyle Edmund GBR (non prima ore: 02:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

5. [1] Bob Bryan USA / Mike Bryan USA vs Hyeon Chung KOR / Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND

Il match deve ancora iniziare

S.re10 28-07-2017 12:38

Assolutamente prevedibile la sconfitta di goffin

 7
Replica | Quota

Giuseppespartano 28-07-2017 12:24

Ma Goffin non è rientrato del tutto dall’ infortunio? Sia nelle 2 partite di questo torneo, sia ad umago, sta trovando molte difficoltà. Spero che non sia nulla di grave. Anzi, che riesca a riprendersi del tutto. Ad “ingranare”. A parte che è un ottimo giocatore, è anche un tennista molto rispettoso ed educato in campo.

 6
Replica | Quota

S.re10 28-07-2017 12:18

Forza Fabio..

 5
Replica | Quota

pibla (Guest) 28-07-2017 12:03

Incredibile occasione persa dai nostri ed anche da parecchi altri ad Amburgo, un torneo che dà uno sbotto di punti con un campo di partecipazione di un 250 di livello bassino, bravo chi ha colto l’occasione!

 4
Replica | Quota

Alecon (Guest) 28-07-2017 11:57

Scritto da Nevskij
Gli argentini con 4 giocatori ai quarti di Amburgo. Beati loro

Grandi e umili lavoratori, tecnicamente ben impostati per il tennis sul lento, agonisticamente sempre presenti e “affamati”, mentalmente e atleticamente molto ben preparati. E come se loro potessero contare su tanti Lorenzi, che invece da noi è quasi l’eccezione.

 3
Replica | Quota

Alecon (Guest) 28-07-2017 11:51

La scuola argentina sulla terra non si smentisce mai, sforna tennisti a ripetizione. Non diventeranno mai top ten, anche perchè non molto competitivi nelle altre superfici (Delpo è l’eccezione), ma negli ATP medio-piccoli li troviamo spesso e volentieri anche nelle fasi finali.

 2
Replica | Quota

Nevskij (Guest) 28-07-2017 11:44

Gli argentini con 4 giocatori ai quarti di Amburgo. Beati loro

 1
Replica | Quota
