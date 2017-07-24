ATP Hamburg 500 | Terra | e1.499.940 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina
Challenger Tampere: Primo Turno. Live Riccardo Bellotti vs Maxime Hamou
24/07/2017 11:26 1 commento
Challenger Tampere | Terra | e43.000
1T Hamou – Bellotti (0-0) ore 13:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Hamou – Bellotti
Jun 08, 1995 Birthday: Aug 05, 1991
22 years Age: 25 years
France France Country: Italy Italy
292 Current rank: 240
211 (Jul 27, 2015) Highest rank: 199 (May 08, 2017)
325 Total matches: 529
$105 361 Prize money: $114 061
171 Points: 214
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Challenger Tampere, Challenger Tampere 2017, Riccardo Bellotti
1 commento
Rico se la vede con il rinomato palpeggiatore del Roland Garros.
E dico bene palpeggiatore, non palleggiatore !!!! 😛