Challenger Tampere: Primo Turno. Live Riccardo Bellotti vs Maxime Hamou

24/07/2017 11:26 1 commento
Riccardo Bellotti classe 1991
FIN Challenger Tampere | Terra | e43.000
1T Hamou FRA – Bellotti ITA (0-0) ore 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Hamou FRA – Bellotti ITA
Jun 08, 1995 Birthday: Aug 05, 1991
22 years Age: 25 years
France France Country: Italy Italy
292 Current rank: 240
211 (Jul 27, 2015) Highest rank: 199 (May 08, 2017)
325 Total matches: 529
$105 361 Prize money: $114 061
171 Points: 214
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

1 commento

IlCera (Guest) 24-07-2017 11:37

Rico se la vede con il rinomato palpeggiatore del Roland Garros.
E dico bene palpeggiatore, non palleggiatore !!!! 😛

