Classifica WTA Italiane: Francesca Schiavone ritorna n.2 d’Italia
24/07/2017 09:14 4 commenti
Classifica Wta Entry System Singolo (24-07-2017)
36
Best: 7
▲
1
Roberta Vinci
ITA, 18-02-1983
1375
Punti
22
Tornei
71
Best: 4
▲
3
Francesca Schiavone
ITA, 23-06-1980
814
Punti
19
Tornei
73
Best: 30
▼
-1
Camila Giorgi
ITA, 30-12-1991
789
Punti
20
Tornei
98
Best: 5
▼
-11
Sara Errani
ITA, 29-04-1987
633
Punti
22
Tornei
135
Best: 130
▼
-3
Jasmine Paolini
ITA, 04-01-1996
422
Punti
30
Tornei
154
Best: 153
▼
-1
Martina Trevisan
ITA, 03-11-1993
354
Punti
23
Tornei
206
Best: 203
▼
-3
Georgia Brescia
ITA, 08-02-1996
270
Punti
27
Tornei
266
Best: 264
▼
-2
Camilla Rosatello
ITA, 28-05-1995
188
Punti
24
Tornei
268
Best: 214
▲
12
Giulia Gatto-Monticone
ITA, 18-11-1987
186
Punti
21
Tornei
269
Best: 260
▲
9
Jessica Pieri
ITA, 24-04-1997
185
Punti
27
Tornei
318
Best: 315
▼
-3
Martina Di Giuseppe
ITA, 10-02-1991
141
Punti
24
Tornei
352
Best: 352
▲
78
Deborah Chiesa
ITA, 13-06-1996
115
Punti
21
Tornei
354
Best: 318
▼
-4
Cristiana Ferrando
ITA, 10-08-1995
112
Punti
22
Tornei
395
Best: 319
▼
-13
Alice Matteucci
ITA, 29-09-1995
94
Punti
21
Tornei
402
Best: 253
▼
-4
Martina Caregaro
ITA, 19-05-1992
88
Punti
18
Tornei
426
Best: 401
▲
7
Camilla Scala
ITA, 09-07-1994
79
Punti
17
Tornei
441
Best: 213
▲
44
Anastasia Grymalska
ITA, 12-07-1990
73
Punti
17
Tornei
462
Best: 462
▲
22
Stefania Rubini
ITA, 05-12-1992
67
Punti
9
Tornei
476
Best: 257
▼
-7
Claudia Giovine
ITA, 18-07-1990
65
Punti
13
Tornei
515
Best: 511
▼
-4
Lucrezia Stefanini
ITA, 15-05-1998
55
Punti
20
Tornei
531
Best: 33
▼
-177
Karin Knapp
ITA, 28-06-1987
50
Punti
4
Tornei
535
Best: 535
▲
40
Giorgia Marchetti
ITA, 21-01-1995
50
Punti
21
Tornei
553
Best: 219
▲
14
Anna Remondina
ITA, 01-06-1989
47
Punti
19
Tornei
567
Best: 462
▼
-8
Bianca Turati
ITA, 17-06-1997
44
Punti
9
Tornei
568
Best: 361
▼
-32
Alice Balducci
ITA, 11-09-1986
44
Punti
14
Tornei
572
Best: 294
▼
-7
Gaia Sanesi
ITA, 01-04-1992
43
Punti
15
Tornei
595
Best: 590
▼
-5
Ludmilla Samsonova
ITA, 11-11-1998
40
Punti
12
Tornei
636
Best: 636
▲
2
Federica Arcidiacono
ITA, 14-04-1993
35
Punti
17
Tornei
638
Best: 55
▼
-43
Alberta Brianti
ITA, 05-04-1980
34
Punti
14
Tornei
659
Best: 659
▲
8
Federica Bilardo
ITA, 06-07-1999
31
Punti
10
Tornei
666
Best: 664
▼
-2
Beatrice Torelli
ITA, 04-09-1997
30
Punti
5
Tornei
674
Best: 674
▲
2
Dalila Spiteri
ITA, 24-04-1997
29
Punti
12
Tornei
676
Best: 540
▲
2
Martina Spigarelli
ITA, 12-05-1992
29
Punti
14
Tornei
718
Best: 703
▼
-3
Lucia Bronzetti
ITA, 10-12-1998
24
Punti
8
Tornei
750
Best: 132
▼
-92
Corinna Dentoni
ITA, 30-07-1989
22
Punti
8
Tornei
751
Best: 318
▼
-11
Angelica Moratelli
ITA, 17-08-1994
22
Punti
8
Tornei
752
Best: 121
▼
-11
Nastassja Burnett
ITA, 20-02-1992
22
Punti
9
Tornei
754
Best: 593
▲
17
Martina Colmegna
ITA, 10-12-1996
22
Punti
10
Tornei
755
Best: 742
▼
-13
Tatiana Pieri
ITA, 29-03-1999
22
Punti
10
Tornei
769
Best: 722
▼
-22
Verena Hofer
ITA, 02-09-1997
21
Punti
12
Tornei
841
Best: 699
▲
15
Miriana Tona
ITA, 09-01-1995
16
Punti
10
Tornei
844
Best: 838
▼
-6
Francesca Sella
ITA, 23-03-1994
16
Punti
11
Tornei
876
Best: 816
▼
-2
Natasha Piludu
ITA, 08-06-1995
14
Punti
6
Tornei
936
Best: 703
▲
26
Giada Clerici
ITA, 07-05-1994
11
Punti
4
Tornei
946
Best: 899
▼
-5
Marianna Natali
ITA, 20-06-1991
11
Punti
6
Tornei
949
Best: 903
▼
-31
Maria Masini
ITA, 28-01-1994
11
Punti
7
Tornei
956
Best: 951
▼
-5
Veronica Napolitano
ITA, 20-03-1996
11
Punti
11
Tornei
976
Best: 844
▼
-7
Michele Zmau
ITA, 22-05-1996
10
Punti
4
Tornei
1006
Best: 1003
▲
22
Giorgia Testa
ITA, 13-07-1998
9
Punti
4
Tornei
1028
Best: 781
▼
-8
Federica Prati
ITA, 03-01-1996
9
Punti
8
Tornei
1042
Best: 808
▼
-4
Beatrice Lombardo
ITA, 15-02-1996
8
Punti
4
Tornei
1047
Best: 824
▼
-5
Anna Turati
ITA, 17-06-1997
8
Punti
5
Tornei
1090
Best: 917
▼
-11
Alessia Piran
ITA, 14-05-1992
7
Punti
6
Tornei
1096
Best: 985
▼
-12
Verena Meliss
ITA, 21-07-1997
7
Punti
7
Tornei
1107
Best: 999
▼
-8
Anna Procacci
ITA, 26-02-1997
6
Punti
4
Tornei
1139
Best: 696
▼
-13
Giorgia Pinto
ITA, 24-02-1992
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1139
Best: 1107
▼
-13
Claudia Franze
ITA, 24-05-1990
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1139
Best: 1126
▼
-13
Francesca Bullani
ITA, 03-12-1996
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1168
Best: 308
▼
-14
Federica Di Sarra
ITA, 16-05-1990
4
Punti
3
Tornei
1202
Best: 1187
▼
-15
Sara Marcionni
ITA, 29-11-1989
4
Punti
4
Tornei
1228
Best: 1212
▼
-16
Cecilia Pattacini
ITA, 12-06-1996
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1228
Best: 1212
▼
-16
Michela Xibilia
ITA, 17-10-1998
3
Punti
3
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiane, Italiane
4 commenti
Secondo qualcuno si sarebbe già dovuta ritirare da tempo!
Per le nostre top players questa settimana nessun movimento, solo scarti dovuti anche allo spostamento di date dei tornei rispetto allo scorso anno olimpico.
Qualche punto, rispettivamente 10 e 19, guadagnato da Paolini e Trevisan nei loro turni di qualificazione, a compensazione di quelli in scadenza.
Diciamo una settimana di pausa, già questa appena iniziata sarà un filino più interessante, con Errani e Paolini (Trevisan?) in un MD, poi finalmente la settimana prossima finiscono le “vacanze” e si torna in piena attività sul cemento americano.
Un movimento in salute il nostro e l’unico prospect anche se già assestata nei suoi valori in rotta con la federazione
E poi dicono che il movimento femminile sia in ascesa ,per delle semi nei 25Mila… aprite gli occhi