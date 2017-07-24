Italiane Copertina, WTA

Classifica WTA Italiane: Francesca Schiavone ritorna n.2 d’Italia

24/07/2017 09:14 4 commenti
Francesca Schiavone classe 1980, ha vinto il Roland Garros nel 2010
Classifica Wta Entry System Singolo (24-07-2017)

36
Best: 7
1
Roberta Vinci
ITA, 18-02-1983
1375
Punti
22
Tornei
71
Best: 4
3
Francesca Schiavone
ITA, 23-06-1980
814
Punti
19
Tornei
73
Best: 30
-1
Camila Giorgi
ITA, 30-12-1991
789
Punti
20
Tornei
98
Best: 5
-11
Sara Errani
ITA, 29-04-1987
633
Punti
22
Tornei
135
Best: 130
-3
Jasmine Paolini
ITA, 04-01-1996
422
Punti
30
Tornei
154
Best: 153
-1
Martina Trevisan
ITA, 03-11-1993
354
Punti
23
Tornei
206
Best: 203
-3
Georgia Brescia
ITA, 08-02-1996
270
Punti
27
Tornei
266
Best: 264
-2
Camilla Rosatello
ITA, 28-05-1995
188
Punti
24
Tornei
268
Best: 214
12
Giulia Gatto-Monticone
ITA, 18-11-1987
186
Punti
21
Tornei
269
Best: 260
9
Jessica Pieri
ITA, 24-04-1997
185
Punti
27
Tornei
318
Best: 315
-3
Martina Di Giuseppe
ITA, 10-02-1991
141
Punti
24
Tornei
352
Best: 352
78
Deborah Chiesa
ITA, 13-06-1996
115
Punti
21
Tornei
354
Best: 318
-4
Cristiana Ferrando
ITA, 10-08-1995
112
Punti
22
Tornei
395
Best: 319
-13
Alice Matteucci
ITA, 29-09-1995
94
Punti
21
Tornei
402
Best: 253
-4
Martina Caregaro
ITA, 19-05-1992
88
Punti
18
Tornei
426
Best: 401
7
Camilla Scala
ITA, 09-07-1994
79
Punti
17
Tornei
441
Best: 213
44
Anastasia Grymalska
ITA, 12-07-1990
73
Punti
17
Tornei
462
Best: 462
22
Stefania Rubini
ITA, 05-12-1992
67
Punti
9
Tornei
476
Best: 257
-7
Claudia Giovine
ITA, 18-07-1990
65
Punti
13
Tornei
515
Best: 511
-4
Lucrezia Stefanini
ITA, 15-05-1998
55
Punti
20
Tornei
531
Best: 33
-177
Karin Knapp
ITA, 28-06-1987
50
Punti
4
Tornei
535
Best: 535
40
Giorgia Marchetti
ITA, 21-01-1995
50
Punti
21
Tornei
553
Best: 219
14
Anna Remondina
ITA, 01-06-1989
47
Punti
19
Tornei
567
Best: 462
-8
Bianca Turati
ITA, 17-06-1997
44
Punti
9
Tornei
568
Best: 361
-32
Alice Balducci
ITA, 11-09-1986
44
Punti
14
Tornei
572
Best: 294
-7
Gaia Sanesi
ITA, 01-04-1992
43
Punti
15
Tornei
595
Best: 590
-5
Ludmilla Samsonova
ITA, 11-11-1998
40
Punti
12
Tornei
636
Best: 636
2
Federica Arcidiacono
ITA, 14-04-1993
35
Punti
17
Tornei
638
Best: 55
-43
Alberta Brianti
ITA, 05-04-1980
34
Punti
14
Tornei
659
Best: 659
8
Federica Bilardo
ITA, 06-07-1999
31
Punti
10
Tornei
666
Best: 664
-2
Beatrice Torelli
ITA, 04-09-1997
30
Punti
5
Tornei
674
Best: 674
2
Dalila Spiteri
ITA, 24-04-1997
29
Punti
12
Tornei
676
Best: 540
2
Martina Spigarelli
ITA, 12-05-1992
29
Punti
14
Tornei
718
Best: 703
-3
Lucia Bronzetti
ITA, 10-12-1998
24
Punti
8
Tornei
750
Best: 132
-92
Corinna Dentoni
ITA, 30-07-1989
22
Punti
8
Tornei
751
Best: 318
-11
Angelica Moratelli
ITA, 17-08-1994
22
Punti
8
Tornei
752
Best: 121
-11
Nastassja Burnett
ITA, 20-02-1992
22
Punti
9
Tornei
754
Best: 593
17
Martina Colmegna
ITA, 10-12-1996
22
Punti
10
Tornei
755
Best: 742
-13
Tatiana Pieri
ITA, 29-03-1999
22
Punti
10
Tornei
769
Best: 722
-22
Verena Hofer
ITA, 02-09-1997
21
Punti
12
Tornei
841
Best: 699
15
Miriana Tona
ITA, 09-01-1995
16
Punti
10
Tornei
844
Best: 838
-6
Francesca Sella
ITA, 23-03-1994
16
Punti
11
Tornei
876
Best: 816
-2
Natasha Piludu
ITA, 08-06-1995
14
Punti
6
Tornei
936
Best: 703
26
Giada Clerici
ITA, 07-05-1994
11
Punti
4
Tornei
946
Best: 899
-5
Marianna Natali
ITA, 20-06-1991
11
Punti
6
Tornei
949
Best: 903
-31
Maria Masini
ITA, 28-01-1994
11
Punti
7
Tornei
956
Best: 951
-5
Veronica Napolitano
ITA, 20-03-1996
11
Punti
11
Tornei
976
Best: 844
-7
Michele Zmau
ITA, 22-05-1996
10
Punti
4
Tornei
1006
Best: 1003
22
Giorgia Testa
ITA, 13-07-1998
9
Punti
4
Tornei
1028
Best: 781
-8
Federica Prati
ITA, 03-01-1996
9
Punti
8
Tornei
1042
Best: 808
-4
Beatrice Lombardo
ITA, 15-02-1996
8
Punti
4
Tornei
1047
Best: 824
-5
Anna Turati
ITA, 17-06-1997
8
Punti
5
Tornei
1090
Best: 917
-11
Alessia Piran
ITA, 14-05-1992
7
Punti
6
Tornei
1096
Best: 985
-12
Verena Meliss
ITA, 21-07-1997
7
Punti
7
Tornei
1107
Best: 999
-8
Anna Procacci
ITA, 26-02-1997
6
Punti
4
Tornei
1139
Best: 696
-13
Giorgia Pinto
ITA, 24-02-1992
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1139
Best: 1107
-13
Claudia Franze
ITA, 24-05-1990
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1139
Best: 1126
-13
Francesca Bullani
ITA, 03-12-1996
5
Punti
4
Tornei
1168
Best: 308
-14
Federica Di Sarra
ITA, 16-05-1990
4
Punti
3
Tornei
1202
Best: 1187
-15
Sara Marcionni
ITA, 29-11-1989
4
Punti
4
Tornei
1228
Best: 1212
-16
Cecilia Pattacini
ITA, 12-06-1996
3
Punti
3
Tornei
1228
Best: 1212
-16
Michela Xibilia
ITA, 17-10-1998
3
Punti
3
Tornei
4 commenti

Antonello (Guest) 24-07-2017 11:58

Secondo qualcuno si sarebbe già dovuta ritirare da tempo!

 4
Carl 24-07-2017 10:14

Per le nostre top players questa settimana nessun movimento, solo scarti dovuti anche allo spostamento di date dei tornei rispetto allo scorso anno olimpico.
Qualche punto, rispettivamente 10 e 19, guadagnato da Paolini e Trevisan nei loro turni di qualificazione, a compensazione di quelli in scadenza.
Diciamo una settimana di pausa, già questa appena iniziata sarà un filino più interessante, con Errani e Paolini (Trevisan?) in un MD, poi finalmente la settimana prossima finiscono le “vacanze” e si torna in piena attività sul cemento americano.

 3
luigi (Guest) 24-07-2017 10:07

Un movimento in salute il nostro e l’unico prospect anche se già assestata nei suoi valori in rotta con la federazione

 2
Perugino doc (Guest) 24-07-2017 09:19

E poi dicono che il movimento femminile sia in ascesa ,per delle semi nei 25Mila… aprite gli occhi

 1
