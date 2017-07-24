ATP Hamburg 500 | Terra | e1.499.940 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: I best ranking di Alessandro Giannessi e Matteo Berrettini
24/07/2017 09:00 5 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (24-07-2017)
31
Best: 13
▼
-4
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1270
Punti
24
Tornei
36
Best: 33
▼
-2
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
1123
Punti
32
Tornei
80
Best: 18
▲
1
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
626
Punti
23
Tornei
84
Best: 84
▲
20
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
610
Punti
21
Tornei
89
Best: 86
▼
-3
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
597
Punti
21
Tornei
104
Best: 82
▲
1
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
529
Punti
27
Tornei
119
Best: 100
▼
-3
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
465
Punti
25
Tornei
146
Best: 146
--
0
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
386
Punti
31
Tornei
173
Best: 173
▲
56
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
315
Punti
18
Tornei
176
Best: 176
--
0
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
309
Punti
32
Tornei
184
Best: 152
▼
-3
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
292
Punti
24
Tornei
192
Best: 165
▼
-10
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
279
Punti
33
Tornei
200
Best: 146
▲
5
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
263
Punti
22
Tornei
217
Best: 36
▲
13
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
241
Punti
10
Tornei
240
Best: 204
▼
-1
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
214
Punti
29
Tornei
262
Best: 240
▼
-4
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
196
Punti
18
Tornei
297
Best: 159
▼
-1
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
164
Punti
19
Tornei
299
Best: 153
▼
-2
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
164
Punti
30
Tornei
318
Best: 118
▲
2
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
148
Punti
21
Tornei
326
Best: 290
▲
63
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
143
Punti
23
Tornei
352
Best: 259
▼
-24
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
128
Punti
29
Tornei
378
Best: 259
▲
1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
112
Punti
18
Tornei
404
Best: 292
▲
82
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
102
Punti
17
Tornei
412
Best: 412
▲
22
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
100
Punti
28
Tornei
445
Best: 299
▲
1
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
88
Punti
24
Tornei
452
Best: 355
▲
6
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
86
Punti
29
Tornei
454
Best: 421
▲
1
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
85
Punti
21
Tornei
502
Best: 472
▲
7
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
70
Punti
22
Tornei
518
Best: 327
▲
4
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
66
Punti
25
Tornei
539
Best: 539
▲
4
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
60
Punti
33
Tornei
548
Best: 548
▲
6
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
57
Punti
25
Tornei
552
Best: 484
▲
1
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
56
Punti
18
Tornei
561
Best: 456
▼
-53
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
54
Punti
22
Tornei
564
Best: 564
▲
3
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
54
Punti
28
Tornei
566
Best: 563
▼
-1
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
53
Punti
13
Tornei
590
Best: 384
▲
1
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
48
Punti
20
Tornei
594
Best: 591
▲
36
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
47
Punti
18
Tornei
608
Best: 608
▲
8
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
45
Punti
29
Tornei
618
Best: 472
▲
18
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
43
Punti
32
Tornei
628
Best: 598
▼
-13
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
42
Punti
25
Tornei
637
Best: 230
▲
5
Alberto Brizzi
ITA, 26-03-1984
39
Punti
9
Tornei
651
Best: 465
▲
37
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
38
Punti
27
Tornei
658
Best: 282
▼
-61
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
37
Punti
23
Tornei
677
Best: 344
▼
-40
Francisco Bahamonde
ITA, 07-11-1996
34
Punti
7
Tornei
683
Best: 617
▼
-62
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
34
Punti
29
Tornei
694
Best: 25
▼
-86
Filippo Volandri
ITA, 05-09-1981
32
Punti
7
Tornei
700
Best: 697
▼
-3
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
32
Punti
30
Tornei
705
Best: 450
▼
-2
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
31
Punti
23
Tornei
706
Best: 556
▲
73
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
31
Punti
25
Tornei
742
Best: 665
--
0
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
28
Punti
22
Tornei
745
Best: 713
▼
-1
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
28
Punti
23
Tornei
748
Best: 629
▲
1
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
27
Punti
9
Tornei
809
Best: 793
▲
9
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
21
Punti
19
Tornei
828
Best: 526
▲
47
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
20
Punti
21
Tornei
837
Best: 267
▼
-71
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
19
Punti
4
Tornei
840
Best: 178
▲
3
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
19
Punti
8
Tornei
888
Best: 806
▲
8
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
16
Punti
17
Tornei
890
Best: 870
▲
24
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
16
Punti
18
Tornei
908
Best: 590
▼
-134
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
15
Punti
16
Tornei
914
Best: 743
▲
2
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
15
Punti
25
Tornei
952
Best: 952
▲
24
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
13
Punti
22
Tornei
961
Best: 901
▲
2
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
12
Punti
7
Tornei
964
Best: 888
▼
-37
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
12
Punti
13
Tornei
987
Best: 903
▼
-18
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
11
Punti
14
Tornei
1015
Best: 1008
▲
8
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
10
Punti
9
Tornei
1034
Best: 1019
▼
-1
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1036
Best: 988
▼
-2
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
10
Punti
16
Tornei
1054
Best: 1005
▼
-37
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
9
Punti
8
Tornei
1069
Best: 949
▲
30
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
9
Punti
16
Tornei
1097
Best: 1004
▲
4
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
8
Punti
17
Tornei
1139
Best: 1139
▲
56
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
7
Punti
14
Tornei
1150
Best: 1028
▲
6
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
7
Punti
17
Tornei
1175
Best: 1126
▼
-49
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
6
Punti
9
Tornei
1179
Best: 912
▲
4
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1184
Best: 835
▲
5
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1187
Best: 1165
▲
7
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
6
Punti
12
Tornei
1196
Best: 1173
▲
5
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
6
Punti
18
Tornei
1198
Best: 908
▲
6
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
6
Punti
21
Tornei
1230
Best: 464
▼
-105
Francesco Picco
ITA, 01-01-1991
5
Punti
8
Tornei
1240
Best: 664
▼
-60
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
5
Punti
9
Tornei
1248
Best: 1248
▲
4
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1299
Best: 809
▲
3
Francesco Garzelli
ITA, 05-04-1991
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1307
Best: 1283
▲
5
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1327
Best: 1327
--
0
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
4
Punti
9
Tornei
1329
Best: 1312
▲
5
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1342
Best: 1342
▼
-5
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1346
Best: 1315
▲
1
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1394
Best: 1394
▼
-11
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1400
Best: 1363
▼
-2
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
3
Punti
5
Tornei
1407
Best: 1407
▲
181
Giovanni Oradini
ITA, 14-09-1997
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1409
Best: 798
▲
3
Alessandro Colella
ITA, 10-02-1992
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1409
Best: 1383
▲
3
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1409
Best: 949
▼
-92
Manuel Mazzella
ITA, 24-12-1991
3
Punti
6
Tornei
1423
Best: 1312
▲
3
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1425
Best: 1425
▲
3
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1443
Best: 430
▼
-3
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1457
Best: 1457
▼
-17
Laerte Di Falco
ITA, 24-12-1986
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1471
Best: 854
▲
1
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
3
Punti
13
Tornei
1483
Best: 1455
▲
4
Roberto Livi
ITA, 23-02-1994
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1501
Best: 1473
▲
5
Gianluca Bergomi
ITA, 15-01-1993
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1501
Best: 667
▲
5
Matteo Fago
ITA, 14-10-1987
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1501
Best: 1501
▲
5
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
2
Punti
2
Tornei
1559
Best: 1559
▲
314
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1559
Best: 1497
▼
-25
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
2
Punti
4
Tornei
1587
Best: 1587
▲
5
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1587
Best: 715
▲
5
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1632
Best: 1552
▼
-8
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1644
Best: 1402
▼
-7
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1676
Best: 1643
▲
2
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1676
Best: 1676
▲
2
Niccolo Catini
ITA, 09-12-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1676
Best: 1643
▲
2
Pasquale De Giorgio
ITA, 27-04-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1676
Best: 1676
▲
2
Arturo Dell\'Eva
ITA, 16-06-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1676
Best: 980
▲
2
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1676
Best: 1643
▲
2
Riccardo Stiglich
ITA, 03-09-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1774
Best: 1774
▲
9
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1774
Best: 1749
▲
9
Giuliano Benedetti
ITA, 06-10-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1774
Best: 1774
▲
9
Francesco Bessire
ITA, 21-02-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1774
Best: 1774
▲
9
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1774
Best: 1774
▲
9
Federico Iannaccone
ITA, 26-03-1999
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1774
Best: 1749
▲
9
Daniele Pepe
ITA, 12-07-1993
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1774
Best: 1749
▲
9
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1864
Best: 1762
▲
9
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1864
Best: 1864
▲
9
Tommaso Lago
ITA, 09-04-1992
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1864
Best: 1835
▲
9
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1947
Best: 1920
▲
9
Daniele Catini
ITA, 18-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1947
Best: 1942
▲
55
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1992
Best: 1980
▲
10
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1992
Best: 842
▲
46
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1992
Best: 1920
▲
10
Michele Longo
ITA, 04-08-1990
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1992
Best: 1992
▲
46
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2032
Best: 2032
▲
6
Lorenzo Bocchi
ITA, 29-11-1997
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2032
Best: 1621
▲
32
Daniele Spinnato
ITA, 09-05-1992
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2055
Best: 2055
▲
9
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
7
Tornei
