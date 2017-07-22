ATP Atlanta: I risultati con il live dettagliato del primo turno di qualificazione (In campo Alessandro Bega)

Alessandro Bega nella foto
ATP Atlanta 250 | Cemento | $642.750 – 1° Turno Quali
Stadium Court – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Trent Bryde vs [7] Brydan Klein
ATP Atlanta
Trent Bryde
3
0
Brydan Klein [7]
6
6
Vincitore: B. KLEIN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Bryde
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-5 → 0-6
T. Bryde
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-3 → 0-4
B. Klein
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-2 → 0-3
T. Bryde
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
0-1 → 0-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Bryde
0-15
df
15-15
15-40
30-40
3-5 → 3-6
B. Klein
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
3-4 → 3-5
B. Klein
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
2-3 → 2-4
T. Bryde
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
2-2 → 2-3
B. Klein
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
B. Klein
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
1-0 → 1-1
T. Bryde
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [2] Stefan Kozlov vs [WC] Catalin-Ionut Gard
ATP Atlanta
Stefan Kozlov [2]
0
6
3
Catalin-Ionut Gard•
0
3
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Kozlov
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
ace
2-0 → 3-0
C. Gard
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Gard
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
5-3 → 6-3
S. Kozlov
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
C. Gard
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
4-2 → 4-3
S. Kozlov
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
C. Gard
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-0 → 3-0
3. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan vs [5] Tim Smyczek
Il match deve ancora iniziare
4. [1] Illya Marchenko vs Alessandro Bega
Il match deve ancora iniziare
AJC Grandstand – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Mitchell Krueger vs Pol Wattanakul
ATP Atlanta
Mitchell Krueger [4]
6
6
Pol Wattanakul
1
2
Vincitore: M. KRUEGER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
P. Wattanakul
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
M. Krueger
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
4-2 → 5-2
P. Wattanakul
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
M. Krueger
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
P. Wattanakul
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Wattanakul
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
4-0 → 4-1
P. Wattanakul
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-0 → 3-0
M. Krueger
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
P. Wattanakul
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
2. Andrew Carter vs [8] Tommy Paul
ATP Atlanta
Andrew Carter
6
0
1
Tommy Paul [8]
4
6
6
Vincitore: T. PAUL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Carter
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
T. Paul
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Paul
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-4 → 0-5
A. Carter
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
0-3 → 0-4
T. Paul
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
A. Carter
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
T. Paul
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Carter
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
A. Carter
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
T. Paul
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
A. Carter
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Carter
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
T. Paul
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
A. Carter
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
T. Paul
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
3. [3] Quentin Halys vs Hugo Nys
ATP Atlanta
Quentin Halys [3]
15
3
Hugo Nys•
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Q. Halys
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
ace
df
3-1 → 3-2
H. Nys
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
H. Nys
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
Q. Halys
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
4. Ante Pavic vs [6] Dennis Novikov (non prima ore: 22:00)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
Forza Alessandro Bega… tu si che puoi…