Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP Atlanta: I risultati con il live dettagliato del primo turno di qualificazione (In campo Alessandro Bega)

22/07/2017 17:18 1 commento
Alessandro Bega nella foto
Alessandro Bega nella foto

USA ATP Atlanta 250 | Cemento | $642.750 – 1° Turno Quali

Stadium Court – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Trent Bryde USA vs [7] Brydan Klein GBR

ATP Atlanta
Trent Bryde
3
0
Brydan Klein [7]
6
6
Vincitore: B. KLEIN
Mostra dettagli

2. [2] Stefan Kozlov USA vs [WC] Catalin-Ionut Gard ROU

ATP Atlanta
Stefan Kozlov [2]
0
6
3
Catalin-Ionut Gard
0
3
0
Mostra dettagli

3. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND vs [5] Tim Smyczek USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [1] Illya Marchenko UKR vs Alessandro Bega ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


AJC Grandstand – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Mitchell Krueger USA vs Pol Wattanakul THA

ATP Atlanta
Mitchell Krueger [4]
6
6
Pol Wattanakul
1
2
Vincitore: M. KRUEGER
Mostra dettagli

2. Andrew Carter USA vs [8] Tommy Paul USA

ATP Atlanta
Andrew Carter
6
0
1
Tommy Paul [8]
4
6
6
Vincitore: T. PAUL
Mostra dettagli

3. [3] Quentin Halys FRA vs Hugo Nys FRA

ATP Atlanta
Quentin Halys [3]
15
3
Hugo Nys
0
2
Mostra dettagli

4. Ante Pavic CRO vs [6] Dennis Novikov USA (non prima ore: 22:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: , ,

1 commento

Ragazza cioè (Guest) 22-07-2017 17:44

Forza Alessandro Bega… tu si che puoi…

 1
Replica | Quota | 0
Bisogna essere registrati per votare un commento!