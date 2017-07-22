ATP Atlanta: Tabellone di Qualificazione. Sorteggio sfortunato per Alessandro Bega.

(1) Marchenko, Illyavs(Alt) Nedunchezhiyan, Jeevanvs (5) Smyczek, Tim

(2) Kozlov, Stefan vs (WC) Gard, Catalin-Ionut

(WC) Bryde, Trent vs (7) Klein, Brydan

(3) Halys, Quentin vs Nys, Hugo

Pavic, Ante vs (6) Novikov, Dennis

(4) Krueger, Mitchell vs (Alt) Wattanakul, Pol

(Alt) Carter, Andrew vs (8) Paul, Tommy

Stadium Court – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)

1. [WC] Trent Bryde vs [7] Brydan Klein

2. [2] Stefan Kozlov vs [WC] Catalin-Ionut Gard

3. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan vs [5] Tim Smyczek

4. [1] Illya Marchenko vs Alessandro Bega

AJC Grandstand – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [4] Mitchell Krueger vs Pol Wattanakul

2. Andrew Carter vs [8] Tommy Paul

3. [3] Quentin Halys vs Hugo Nys

4. Ante Pavic vs [6] Dennis Novikov (non prima ore: 22:00)