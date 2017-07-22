Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP Atlanta: Tabellone di Qualificazione. Sorteggio sfortunato per Alessandro Bega

22/07/2017 08:52 Nessun commento
Alessandro Bega nella foto
Alessandro Bega nella foto

ATP Atlanta: Tabellone di Qualificazione. Sorteggio sfortunato per Alessandro Bega.

USA ATP Atlanta 250 | Cemento | $642.750
(1) Marchenko, Illya UKR vs Bega, Alessandro ITA
(Alt) Nedunchezhiyan, Jeevan IND vs (5) Smyczek, Tim USA

(2) Kozlov, Stefan USA vs (WC) Gard, Catalin-Ionut ROU
(WC) Bryde, Trent USA vs (7) Klein, Brydan GBR

(3) Halys, Quentin FRA vs Nys, Hugo FRA
Pavic, Ante CRO vs (6) Novikov, Dennis USA

(4) Krueger, Mitchell USA vs (Alt) Wattanakul, Pol THA
(Alt) Carter, Andrew USA vs (8) Paul, Tommy USA


Stadium Court – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Trent Bryde USA vs [7] Brydan Klein GBR
2. [2] Stefan Kozlov USA vs [WC] Catalin-Ionut Gard ROU
3. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND vs [5] Tim Smyczek USA
4. [1] Illya Marchenko UKR vs Alessandro Bega ITA

AJC Grandstand – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Mitchell Krueger USA vs Pol Wattanakul THA
2. Andrew Carter USA vs [8] Tommy Paul USA
3. [3] Quentin Halys FRA vs Hugo Nys FRA
4. Ante Pavic CRO vs [6] Dennis Novikov USA (non prima ore: 22:00)

TAG: , ,