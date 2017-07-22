ATP Atlanta: Tabellone di Qualificazione. Sorteggio sfortunato per Alessandro Bega
ATP Atlanta: Tabellone di Qualificazione. Sorteggio sfortunato per Alessandro Bega.
ATP Atlanta 250 | Cemento | $642.750
(1) Marchenko, Illya vs Bega, Alessandro
(Alt) Nedunchezhiyan, Jeevan vs (5) Smyczek, Tim
(2) Kozlov, Stefan vs (WC) Gard, Catalin-Ionut
(WC) Bryde, Trent vs (7) Klein, Brydan
(3) Halys, Quentin vs Nys, Hugo
Pavic, Ante vs (6) Novikov, Dennis
(4) Krueger, Mitchell vs (Alt) Wattanakul, Pol
(Alt) Carter, Andrew vs (8) Paul, Tommy
Stadium Court – Ora italiana: 17:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [WC] Trent Bryde vs [7] Brydan Klein
2. [2] Stefan Kozlov vs [WC] Catalin-Ionut Gard
3. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan vs [5] Tim Smyczek
4. [1] Illya Marchenko vs Alessandro Bega
AJC Grandstand – Ora italiana: 16:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [4] Mitchell Krueger vs Pol Wattanakul
2. Andrew Carter vs [8] Tommy Paul
3. [3] Quentin Halys vs Hugo Nys
4. Ante Pavic vs [6] Dennis Novikov (non prima ore: 22:00)
TAG: Alessandro Bega, ATP Atlanta, ATP Atlanta 2017
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit