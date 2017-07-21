Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel circuito Future: Risultati Live 22 Luglio 2017. Live dettagliato

21/07/2017 23:55 Nessun commento
Riccardo Bonadio classe 1993
EGY Egypt F21 – $15,000 – Hard – Semifinale
Lorenzo Frigerio ITA [1] vs. Anis Ghorbel TUN [4] ore 18:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andrea Vavassori ITA [3] vs. Julian Cash GBR ore 18:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


ITA Italy F22 – Gubbio – $15,000 – Terra – Semifinale
Giovanni Fonio ITA vs. Riccardo Bonadio ITA [2] ore 18:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Jay Clarke GBR [1] vs. Pietro Rondoni ITA [7] Non prima delle ore 21:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

