Challenger Scheveningen: Primo Turno. Live Riccardo Bellotti vs Londero

18/07/2017 12:46 1 commento
Riccardo Bellotti classe 1991
NED Challenger Scheveningen | Terra | e64.000
1T Bellotti ITA – Londero ARG (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 11:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Londero ARG – Bellotti ITA
Aug 15, 1993 Birthday: Aug 05, 1991
23 years Age: 25 years
Argentina Argentina Country: Italy Italy
411 Current rank: 239
186 (Sep 08, 2014) Highest rank: 199 (May 08, 2017)
440 Total matches: 527
$159 625 Prize money: $114 061
98 Points: 212
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

1 commento

giuly97top10 18-07-2017 12:59

Quando leggo di Bega,Bellotti, Giacalone nei ch esteri mi viene sempre un brutto presentimento, però oggi è favorito, non c’è dubbio.. ?

