Challenger Scheveningen: Primo Turno. Live Simone Bolelli vs De Krom

17/07/2017 17:23 Nessun commento
Simone Bolelli classe 1985
NED Challenger Scheveningen CH | Terra | e64.000
1T De Krom NED – Bolelli ITA (0-0) ore 18:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

De Krom NED – Bolelli ITA
Jun 27, 1998 Birthday: Oct 08, 1985
19 years Age: 31 years
Netherlands Netherlands Country: Italy Italy
803 Current rank: 230
803 (Jul 17, 2017) Highest rank: 36 (Feb 23, 2009)
77 Total matches: 797
$0 Prize money: $4 463 912
22 Points: 224
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

